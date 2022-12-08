DeSantis urged to release plan for Florida’s looming Medicaid crisis

A coalition of 40 Florida health nonprofits and child advocacy groups are urging Gov. Ron DeSantis to release a plan on how Florida will ensure children, the disabled and low-income families do not lose health coverage when the federal government ends additional emergency funding for Medicaid provided during the COVID-19 pandemic. [ DREAMSTIME | Dreamstime ]

Hundreds of thousands of Florida’s poorest children could lose health insurance next year when the federal government is expected to end expanded Medicaid coverage put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The looming crisis has prompted a coalition of 40 Florida nonprofits, health organizations and child advocacy groups to sign a letter sent Wednesday to Gov. Ron DeSantis, urging the state to release its plans for managing the transition.

The number of Floridians relying on the federal program that provides medical coverage for individuals with disabilities and very low-income families and children rose by 1.7 million during the public health emergency to 5.5 million, roughly one quarter of the state’s population.

That was largely the result of the federal government paying states additional money to keep people enrolled even though they were no longer eligible for Medicaid, according to a study by the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families.

But that money will dry up when the federal government ends the public health emergency declaration, possibly as soon as April.

Florida has yet to publish a plan on how it will ensure those additional Medicaid recipients won’t suddenly lose health coverage. It would also leave the state with the burden of having to recertify the eligibility of its 5.5 million recipients, a potential logjam that could force the state to hire hundreds of additional workers.

States like North Carolina, Utah and Oklahoma have already released plans on how they will manage the transition back to normal Medicaid operation.

“The public health emergency unwind will mean a tsunami of coverage loss,” said Alison Yeager, executive director of the Florida Health Justice Project. “We know who’s going to be hit the hardest by this loss — parents, children and young adults postpartum women, and the elderly and disabled.”

The letter calls for the state to ensure that qualified Floridians maintain their Medicaid coverage and those who are no longer eligible receive help finding other other health insurance such as the marketplace options offered under the Affordable Care Act or KidCare, a subsidized insurance program for children.

It also states Florida should follow the recommendation from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services that states stagger a return to pre-pandemic Medicaid operation over a 12-month period.

This is a developing story and will be updated.