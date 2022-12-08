ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis urged to release plan for Florida’s looming Medicaid crisis

By Christopher O'Donnell
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
A coalition of 40 Florida health nonprofits and child advocacy groups are urging Gov. Ron DeSantis to release a plan on how Florida will ensure children, the disabled and low-income families do not lose health coverage when the federal government ends additional emergency funding for Medicaid provided during the COVID-19 pandemic. [ DREAMSTIME | Dreamstime ]

Hundreds of thousands of Florida’s poorest children could lose health insurance next year when the federal government is expected to end expanded Medicaid coverage put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The looming crisis has prompted a coalition of 40 Florida nonprofits, health organizations and child advocacy groups to sign a letter sent Wednesday to Gov. Ron DeSantis, urging the state to release its plans for managing the transition.

The number of Floridians relying on the federal program that provides medical coverage for individuals with disabilities and very low-income families and children rose by 1.7 million during the public health emergency to 5.5 million, roughly one quarter of the state’s population.

That was largely the result of the federal government paying states additional money to keep people enrolled even though they were no longer eligible for Medicaid, according to a study by the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families.

But that money will dry up when the federal government ends the public health emergency declaration, possibly as soon as April.

Florida has yet to publish a plan on how it will ensure those additional Medicaid recipients won’t suddenly lose health coverage. It would also leave the state with the burden of having to recertify the eligibility of its 5.5 million recipients, a potential logjam that could force the state to hire hundreds of additional workers.

States like North Carolina, Utah and Oklahoma have already released plans on how they will manage the transition back to normal Medicaid operation.

“The public health emergency unwind will mean a tsunami of coverage loss,” said Alison Yeager, executive director of the Florida Health Justice Project. “We know who’s going to be hit the hardest by this loss — parents, children and young adults postpartum women, and the elderly and disabled.”

The letter calls for the state to ensure that qualified Floridians maintain their Medicaid coverage and those who are no longer eligible receive help finding other other health insurance such as the marketplace options offered under the Affordable Care Act or KidCare, a subsidized insurance program for children.

It also states Florida should follow the recommendation from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services that states stagger a return to pre-pandemic Medicaid operation over a 12-month period.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Comments / 109

Tammy Joslin
5d ago

what about the ones that got it now and can't even get test down because sunshine health refuse all test. this is the biggest bs every with sunshine heath

Reply(1)
9
Marty Markley
5d ago

Every time DeSantis gets a chance to let Florida's senior citizens down or really screw them up, he makes the most of it... Seniors in most States are cared for and even receive much needed occasional stimulus - DeSantis does not seem to grasp the fact that a solid majority of the Senior population in our country are fervent voters - Republicans remain surprisingly handicapped when it comes to general information...

Reply
15
Cat Scratch
5d ago

He and the other florida gop in office have no idea how government works. They don’t and won’t have a plan because they don’t know where to begin.

Reply(3)
11
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
