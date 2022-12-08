Read full article on original website
Senate aims to attach major marijuana legislation to end-of-year 'must-pass' bills: report
A bipartisan group of United States senators led by Chuck Schumer is reportedly working to attach marijuana legislation to “must-pass” bills at the end of the year.
Biden: "I urge states to follow Oregon's example," pardon simple marijuana offenses
PORTLAND, Ore. — President Biden has weighed in on Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s decision to pardon 45,000 individuals for simple marijuana possession offenses. In a tweet on the @POTUS Twitter account, President Biden says “Oregon is the latest state to pardon all prior offenses of simple marijuana possession, following my pardon of federal offenses and call to Governors to do the same in their states. It’s time to right our failed approach to marijuana. I urge states to follow Oregon’s example.”
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Recreational marijuana use will be legal in 21 states after ballot measures pass
Advocates for marijuana liberalization saw mixed results as legalization ballot measures were counted Tuesday, with Maryland and Missouri voters approving recreational use for adults but Arkansas, South Dakota and North Dakota rejecting the proposal. Maryland and Missouri will bring the list of states where recreational marijuana use is legal to 21. Maryland’s referendum passed easily, with nearly two-thirds of voters in favor. In more conservative Missouri, the measure received 53 percent. ...
Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances
Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Both Kansas senators vote no, as U.S. Senate defeats filibuster on gay marriage bill
Passage of a measure that would protect gay marriage rights nationwide crossed a key threshold Wednesday when the Senate defeated a filibuster and set the stage for final approval shortly. Senators voted 62-37 to move the Respect for Marriage Act to the Senate for an up-or-down up-and-down vote in the...
Here are the 12 Senate Republicans who helped pass same-sex marriage bill
Twelve Senate Republicans on Tuesday supported final approval of a bill securing federal protections for same-sex marriage, allowing it to surpass the 60-vote threshold needed for passage. The Republicans in the upper chamber who backed the bill were Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Rob Portman (Ohio), Thom Tillis (N.C.), Mitt Romney (Utah), Roy […]
45,000 People! Oregon Governor Granted Mass Pardon for State-Level Cannabis Possession
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. An estimated 45,000 individuals will benefit from the governor of Oregon's mass pardon for state-level marijuana possession crimes, her office said on Monday.
Lawmakers look to pass legislation to expand medical marijuana access
Senate Bill 261 aims to expand access to medical marijuana in Ohio, the bill has already passed in the state senate and lawmakers hope to pass it through during this lame-duck session.
Indiana lawmakers expect to discuss cannabis this session
INDIANAPOLIS – Republican legislative leaders at the Indiana Statehouse say they anticipate they’ll discuss cannabis legislation this session. Indiana is one of 13 states that has not legalized marijuana for medicinal or recreational use. Lawmakers have not shared specifics about their plans, but Senate President Pro Tempore Rod Bray (R-Martinsville) said he expects potential regulations […]
House passes ‘Respect for Marriage Act’; all Arkansas representatives vote against it
The U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday to pass historic legislation to provide federal safeguards for same-sex and interracial marriages.
Same-Sex Marriage Will Finally Be Written Into Law
After decades of inaction and months or back-and-forths between the House and Senate, lawmakers finally sent a bill to the president’s desk on Thursday that would, for the first time ever, codify national same-sex marriage rights into law.The House passed a final version of the same-sex marriage bill 258-169, with all Democrats and 39 House Republicans voting in favor of the legislation. One Republican, Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT), also voted present.Before this summer, same-sex marriage wasn’t really on Conrgess’ radar. But after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that sent shockwaves across the nation, things changed....
House Passes Same-Sex Marriage Protections, Sending Bill to Biden's Desk
The bill will now head to Biden's desk to be signed into law.
Supreme Court considers limiting judicial scrutiny in U.S. elections
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Just eight days before the 2020 presidential election, conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in an opinion involving a Wisconsin voting dispute that "state courts do not have a blank check to rewrite state election laws for federal elections."
Colorado's Hickenlooper eyes federal regulation of marijuana post-legalization
Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) introduced a bill on Thursday that directs the attorney general to develop a regulatory framework that could be enacted as soon as the federal government legalizes marijuana. The legislation, called the Preparing Regulators Effectively for a Post-Prohibition Adult-Use Regulated Environment (PREPARE) Act, would lay the groundwork...
When will the House vote on federal same-sex marriage protections?
The U.S. House of Representatives has delayed its planned vote on a bill offering federal same-sex marriage protections, which passed the Senate on Nov. 29
Republican State Senator Calls for Reversal of 2021 Change in Washington’s ‘Three Strikes’ Law
State Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, released a statement this week demanding a 2021 change in state law be reversed, arguing the change will allow a Clark County child-murderer to go free. “At a time when the statewide annual murder count is at an all-time high and aggravated assaults in Washington...
Ohio recreational marijuana bill gets hearing
(The Center Press) – With less than a month left in Ohio’s legislative session, a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana use will need to move quickly to become law. House Bill 382, introduced more than a year ago, received its first hearing earlier this week. The hearing included only sponsor testimony. “We’ve reached a...
Oregon senator's fiery words test free speech limits
An Oregon state senator who made veiled threats against the Oregon State Police and the Senate president says he's pursuing a freedom of speech lawsuit against fellow lawmakers who sanctioned him
