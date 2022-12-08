ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KATU.com

Biden: "I urge states to follow Oregon's example," pardon simple marijuana offenses

PORTLAND, Ore. — President Biden has weighed in on Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s decision to pardon 45,000 individuals for simple marijuana possession offenses. In a tweet on the @POTUS Twitter account, President Biden says “Oregon is the latest state to pardon all prior offenses of simple marijuana possession, following my pardon of federal offenses and call to Governors to do the same in their states. It’s time to right our failed approach to marijuana. I urge states to follow Oregon’s example.”
OREGON STATE
Idaho State Journal

Recreational marijuana use will be legal in 21 states after ballot measures pass

Advocates for marijuana liberalization saw mixed results as legalization ballot measures were counted Tuesday, with Maryland and Missouri voters approving recreational use for adults but Arkansas, South Dakota and North Dakota rejecting the proposal. Maryland and Missouri will bring the list of states where recreational marijuana use is legal to 21. Maryland’s referendum passed easily, with nearly two-thirds of voters in favor. In more conservative Missouri, the measure received 53 percent. ...
MISSOURI STATE
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances

Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
FOX8 News

Here are the 12 Senate Republicans who helped pass same-sex marriage bill

Twelve Senate Republicans on Tuesday supported final approval of a bill securing federal protections for same-sex marriage, allowing it to surpass the 60-vote threshold needed for passage. The Republicans in the upper chamber who backed the bill were Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Rob Portman (Ohio), Thom Tillis (N.C.), Mitt Romney (Utah), Roy […]
GEORGIA STATE
FOX59

Indiana lawmakers expect to discuss cannabis this session

INDIANAPOLIS – Republican legislative leaders at the Indiana Statehouse say they anticipate they’ll discuss cannabis legislation this session. Indiana is one of 13 states that has not legalized marijuana for medicinal or recreational use. Lawmakers have not shared specifics about their plans, but Senate President Pro Tempore Rod Bray (R-Martinsville) said he expects potential regulations […]
INDIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Same-Sex Marriage Will Finally Be Written Into Law

After decades of inaction and months or back-and-forths between the House and Senate, lawmakers finally sent a bill to the president’s desk on Thursday that would, for the first time ever, codify national same-sex marriage rights into law.The House passed a final version of the same-sex marriage bill 258-169, with all Democrats and 39 House Republicans voting in favor of the legislation. One Republican, Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT), also voted present.Before this summer, same-sex marriage wasn’t really on Conrgess’ radar. But after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that sent shockwaves across the nation, things changed....
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado's Hickenlooper eyes federal regulation of marijuana post-legalization

Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) introduced a bill on Thursday that directs the attorney general to develop a regulatory framework that could be enacted as soon as the federal government legalizes marijuana. The legislation, called the Preparing Regulators Effectively for a Post-Prohibition Adult-Use Regulated Environment (PREPARE) Act, would lay the groundwork...
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

Ohio recreational marijuana bill gets hearing

(The Center Press) – With less than a month left in Ohio’s legislative session, a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana use will need to move quickly to become law. House Bill 382, introduced more than a year ago, received its first hearing earlier this week. The hearing included only sponsor testimony. “We’ve reached a...
OHIO STATE

