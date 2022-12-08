Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thunder1320.com
Manchester Downtown stroll this Friday night, Dec. 16
The Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce, Harvest Local Foods and The Mercantile/Sweet Simplicity brings you the Downtown Manchester Christmas Stroll. Discover the perfect gift at one of our boutiques, grab a bite at a local restaurant or food truck and enjoy the entertainment — including carriage rides, strolling Christmas characters, carolers, photos with Santa, Christmas movie viewing party, and new this year, live storefront window displays.
thunder1320.com
Victims of homicide ‘Ribbons for a Reason’ memorial event this Thursday, Dec. 15
The 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office cordially invites you to attend the 1st Ribbons for a Reason Ceremony in memory of victims of homicide. The ceremony will be held at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza Meeting Hall on Thursday, December 15th, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. 1329 McArthur Street. Manchester,...
thunder1320.com
Coffee County Middle school students collect and donate toys
Coffee County Middle school students collected a large amount of toys to donate to the Gene Taylor & Steve Graves Christmas Foundation. The donation was made on Friday, Dec 9th. The Gene Taylor & Steve Graves Christmas Foundation helps hundreds of children and families in need for Christmas. These kids...
thunder1320.com
Arrowheads Museum property auctioned for $2.53M
The property for the shuttered Arrowheads Aerospace Museum in Manchester that included the building and approximately 4.5 acres sold for $2.53 million Saturday, Dec. 10. Auctioned by Coffee County Realty & Auction, the property was sold to an online bidder from Chattanooga area. It is unclear what the intent for the property will be.
thunder1320.com
Jo Elkins Busby
Jo Elkins Busby, age 95 of Pulaski, TN passed from this life December 9, 2022, at her residence. Ms. Busby was born in Manchester, TN to her late parents Jesse Horace Elkins and Honorine Charles Elkins. She was a loving homemaker, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She not only loved people but loved being around people and was a very generous and giving lady. She was also a member of the Second Street Church of Christ in Pulaski, TN.
thunder1320.com
James Milton Geckles
James Milton Geckles, passed this life on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester at the age of 61. No services are scheduled. Mr. Geckles was a resident of the Extended Family Care Center in Manchester. Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is...
thunder1320.com
Manchester Polar Plunge for Special Olympics, Feb. 26, 2023
All are invited to participate in or sponsor the Manchester City Polar Plunge on February 26, 2023. The Polar Plunge is an annual event taking place throughout the state of Tennessee to raise money for Special Olympics TN. Each year, brave individuals jump into the icy waters of Tennessee pools or lakes to support our athletes. These brave individuals prepare for the event by fundraising during the weeks leading up to their big plunge!
thunder1320.com
Martha Dean Smith
Martha Dean Smith, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday, December 12th, 2022 at Morning Pointe Assisted Living in the presence of her family. Mrs. Smith was born on March 29th, 1926 in Hollins Gin, Alabama to the late Harm Edward Smith and Grace V. Smith. She grew up in Ardmore, Alabama and graduated from Ardmore High School. Mrs. Smith loved gardening, traveling, entertaining, working puzzles, and had a special love and fondness in her heart for animals. She especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spent every minute she could with her family. Mrs. Smith was a past president of the Ashville Garden Club in Ashville, Alabama, as well as a past president of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary for a number of years in Ashville, Alabama. She currently was a member of First Baptist Church in Tullahoma and enjoyed being a member of the Rebecca Sunday School Class. In 1996, she and her husband James were voted to represent St. Clair County Alabama as Mr. and Mrs. Senior St. Clair County. From this, she went on to represent the county in the annual Ms. Senior Alabama Pageant as well in Birmingham, Alabama. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her first husband, James R. Hardin, who died in 1976; her second husband, James W. Smith of St. Clair Springs, Alabama; one sister, Angeline Hill of Decatur, Alabama; and one step-daughter, Ruth Emily Bevel of St. Clair Springs, Alabama. She is survived by two daughters, Vicki (Kenneth) Clark of Tullahoma, and Dixie (Johnny) Raper of Florence, Alabama; three grandchildren, Douglas Clark of Tullahoma, Melody (Eric) Eakin of Tullahoma, and Shanna (Jake) Vandiver of Killen, Alabama; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Billy H. (Jurene) Smith of Ardmore, Alabama; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 15th, 2022 from 1:00-2:00pm at First Baptist Church in Ardmore, Alabama with the funeral to immediately follow at 2:00pm with Rev. Marty Nutter officiating. Burial will follow at Gatlin Cemetery in Ardmore. The family would like to give a special thanks to the office of Dr. Donald Tucker in Tullahoma, Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Tullahoma, and Adoration Hospice for the care of Mrs. Smith.
thunder1320.com
Brian Elton Mears
Brian Elton Mears of Hillsboro passed this life on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital in Tullahoma at the age of 58. Memorial Services are scheduled for Monday, December 19, 2022 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until the service time.
thunder1320.com
Warren County Silver Alert for Ms. Maxie Wanamaker
Warren County Sheriff’s Department has issued a Silver Alert and asks the public’s help in locating Maxie Wanamaker. Ms. Maxie Wanamaker, age 85, currently residing at 1447 Dry Shave Road, in the Irving College Community has been reported as missing. Ms. Wanamaker was last seen on Sunday, December...
thunder1320.com
Roy David Sherrill
Roy David Sherrill, age 69 of Manchester, was born in Manchester, to the late Elrie and Nancy Martin Sherrill. He was a die-hard UT Vols fan, enjoyed coon hunting, lock smithing, and he was licensed with the State of TN for wildlife management. In addition to his parents, Roy is...
thunder1320.com
Man passes away during booking at Coffee County Jail Monday morning
A 26-year old male passed away during booking at the Coffee County Jail Monday morning. According to jail officials, at approximately 6:15 a.m. Monday Dec. 12, a 26-year old white male was brought to the Coffee County Jail by another agency for “an outstanding warrant and due to another incident.”
thunder1320.com
Lady Rockets blast Champions
Westwood’s Lady Rockets picked up a road conference win over Cascade Tuesday night – moving the Lady Rockets to 14-1 on the season and keeping them perfect in DRVC competition. Eighth-grade guard Jules Ferrell dropped 23 points to lead Westwood to a 53-28 win over Cascade in Wartrace.
thunder1320.com
Coffee County average gas price drops another 17 cents
Tennessee gas prices are continuing their downward trend this week, falling 13 cents over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.84 which is nearly 47 cents less expensive than one month ago and 18 cents less than one year ago. The average cost for a gallon of...
thunder1320.com
Bedford County officials searching for armed robbery suspect
Bedford County Sheriff’s Department officials are investigating what they are calling a “strong armed robbery” at the Pit Stop Market on Friday evening, December 9. The robbery occurred at approximately 8:52 p.m. The suspect involved is a male, standing between 5’7″ and 5’10” and weighing between 130-145...
thunder1320.com
Coffee Middle gets road sweep of South Monday
The Lady Raiders of Coffee Middle picked up their 12th win of the basketball season with a 44-10 thumping of South Monday in Franklin County. The Lady Raiders got a 16 point performance from 8th grade guard Jaydee Nogodula in the win. Post players Lilly Matherne and Adalyn Clark added 7 and 6 points, respectively. Kaysen Morgan pitched in 6.
Comments / 0