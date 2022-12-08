Martha Dean Smith, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday, December 12th, 2022 at Morning Pointe Assisted Living in the presence of her family. Mrs. Smith was born on March 29th, 1926 in Hollins Gin, Alabama to the late Harm Edward Smith and Grace V. Smith. She grew up in Ardmore, Alabama and graduated from Ardmore High School. Mrs. Smith loved gardening, traveling, entertaining, working puzzles, and had a special love and fondness in her heart for animals. She especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spent every minute she could with her family. Mrs. Smith was a past president of the Ashville Garden Club in Ashville, Alabama, as well as a past president of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary for a number of years in Ashville, Alabama. She currently was a member of First Baptist Church in Tullahoma and enjoyed being a member of the Rebecca Sunday School Class. In 1996, she and her husband James were voted to represent St. Clair County Alabama as Mr. and Mrs. Senior St. Clair County. From this, she went on to represent the county in the annual Ms. Senior Alabama Pageant as well in Birmingham, Alabama. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her first husband, James R. Hardin, who died in 1976; her second husband, James W. Smith of St. Clair Springs, Alabama; one sister, Angeline Hill of Decatur, Alabama; and one step-daughter, Ruth Emily Bevel of St. Clair Springs, Alabama. She is survived by two daughters, Vicki (Kenneth) Clark of Tullahoma, and Dixie (Johnny) Raper of Florence, Alabama; three grandchildren, Douglas Clark of Tullahoma, Melody (Eric) Eakin of Tullahoma, and Shanna (Jake) Vandiver of Killen, Alabama; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Billy H. (Jurene) Smith of Ardmore, Alabama; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 15th, 2022 from 1:00-2:00pm at First Baptist Church in Ardmore, Alabama with the funeral to immediately follow at 2:00pm with Rev. Marty Nutter officiating. Burial will follow at Gatlin Cemetery in Ardmore. The family would like to give a special thanks to the office of Dr. Donald Tucker in Tullahoma, Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Tullahoma, and Adoration Hospice for the care of Mrs. Smith.

