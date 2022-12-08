Read full article on original website
KWTX
Men with extensive criminal histories involved in deadly shooting in Bellmead, police say
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of 22-year-old Demicco Chambliss and left a man with an extensive criminal history, identified by police as Dennis Estelle, wounded and hospitalized, said Stephen Leonard with the Bellmead Police Deparment. The shooting was reported at about...
KWTX
Milam County deputies the target of two shootings in two months
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) -Brave men and women in law enforcement risk their lives across the country daily. According to data released by the FBI crimes against police are trending upward. Data shows that 129 law enforcement officers were killed in line-of-duty incidents in 2021 with 60,105 being assaulted while performing their duties in 2020.
fox44news.com
One dead, one wounded in Bellmead shooting
Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – One 22-year-old man is dead and another is seriously injured following a Monday night shooting in Bellmead. Bellmead Police Department Assistant Chief Stephen Leonard said officers were called to the 3600 block of Bellmead Drive, just a short distance from the police station, at 9:47 p.m. Monday on a report of shots being fired. More calls came in advising a man was shot in the parking lot of a restaurant at this location.
fox44news.com
Woman accused of beating another woman with handgun
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 28-year-old woman is being held on a $100,000 bond, and is accused of beating another woman in the head with a pistol several times. Stephanie Perez remained in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday, and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Saturday evening incident.
Inmate shot, killed by corrections officer after alleged escape attempt at Kyle hospital
KYLE, Texas — An alleged escape attempt by a Hays County inmate turned deadly Monday at the Ascension Seton Hays hospital in Kyle. According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, a Hays County corrections officer was guarding an inmate – later identified as 36-year-old Joshua Leon Wright – who was getting treatment at the hospital when he reportedly attempted to escape, assaulted the officer and ran on foot through the emergency room.
fox7austin.com
Killeen police arrest suspect in deadly hit and run
KILLEEN, Texas - Killeen police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run on December 4 that killed 39-year-old Latasha Suzanna Brenda Wright. Investigators say the suspect voluntarily came to the police department to speak with detectives. After the case was reviewed, they issued a warrant for 35-year-old Chakria Dominique...
KWTX
Temple police identify man who apparently shot himself dead after shooting, wounding woman
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating an early-morning shooting that left a man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, a woman critically wounded, and led to a lockdown at nearby Jefferson Elementary School. Police identified the man as Edwin Zavala, 22. The wounded woman’s name has not yet...
KWTX
Woman charged in deadly Killeen hit-and-run
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Chakria Dominique Lee, 35, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the Dec. 4 hit-and-run that claimed the life of Latasha Suzanna Brenda Wright, police announced on Monday, Dec. 12. Officers were dispatched to the area near S. Fort Hood Road and West...
News Channel 25
Temple shooting suspect dead after self-inflicted gunshot wound: Police
TEMPLE, Texas — A male suspect is dead after a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said. Around 8:45 a.m. this morning, officers responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of North 3rd Street, according to the Temple Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found a male, which has been identified...
Road rage incident leads to assault in Pflugerville, court records show
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — An arrest warrant was issued for a man who was accused of assaulting another man in a road rage incident in Pflugerville last week, court records said. Around 8 a.m. last Thursday, the Pflugerville Police Department was dispatched to an active disturbance near the area of E. Pecan Street and […]
KWTX
Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound; woman critically wounded, Temple police say
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating an early-morning shooting that left a man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, a woman critically wounded, and led to a lockdown at nearby Jefferson Elementary School. Police have not identified the man who died but did confirm the wounded woman is...
KWTX
Temple PD investigates shooting, two injured
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting where two have been injured. officers responded at around 8:45 a.m. Dec. 11 to a shooting in the 2900 block of N. 3rd Street. Upon arrival, officers found a male, which has been identified as the...
KWTX
Austin teen charged in city’s 67th murder of 2022
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Carlos Narvaez, 17, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Sheldon Polk, 33, early Monday morning. Austin Police Department officers responded at 2:01 a.m. Dec. 12 to a shooting in the 400 block of East 6th Street, where they found Polk unresponsive who died on the scene.
wtaw.com
Two Arrests By College Station Police On Property Crime Charges
College Station police respond to a report from a UPS driver who saw someone steal packages that she just delivered. That led to the arrest of a Bryan man and a Normangee woman on multiple charges. Online records show that 41 year old Kenneth McIntyre went to the Brazos County jail for the 30th time in 21 years. He remains held since his arrest December 7 on new charges of mail theft, evidence tampering, and possession of methamphetamine. McIntyre is held in lieu of bonds totaling $72,000 dollars that includes charges from December of 2021 of manufacture/delivery of drugs, evidence tampering, and failing to identify. The second suspect, 48 year old Jennifer Tinkham is out of jail after posting a $5,000 dollar bond following her arrest for theft with two or more prior convictions.
fox44news.com
Chase leads to a double shooting in Temple, one dead
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a double shooting that took place around 8:45 a.m. Monday morning in the 2900 block of N. 3rd Street. A police spokesperson tells FOX 44 News that a man was chasing a woman and shot her and then himself. Both were taken to Baylor Scott and White Temple Hospital.
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANTS
Two people were arrested over the weekend in separate incidents on outstanding warrants. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 7:10, Cpl. Jose Perez effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1900 block of South Market Street for an unsafe lane change. Cpl. Perez made contact with the driver, Michaela Marie Dunlap, 27 of Brenham, who showed to have an active warrant for her arrest out of Fort Bend County for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Dunlap was taken into custody on the warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail.
wtaw.com
46th Time In The Brazos County Jail Will End With A Bryan Man Going To Prison
After a Brazos County district court jury trial was scheduled four times in the last eight months, a plea agreement was reached on a charge of family violence assault with a prior conviction. A news release from the district attorney’s office states that 52 year old Thomas Navarro II of...
fox44news.com
Information sought in Killeen burglaries
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Detectives with the Killeen Police Department’s Property Crime Unit need your help to identify a Person of Interest in a string of business burglaries. Officers responded to these burglaries – which took place along Rancier Avenue and N. Fort Hood Street between December...
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES
An Austin man was arrested Saturday morning on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 7:10, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Prairie Lea Street on a vehicle for driving on the wrong side of roadway and a license plate violation. Cpl. Ha made contact with the driver, Antolin Urquiza Orozco, 24 of Austin, and smelled the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted and Cpl. Ha located Marijuana, mushrooms, and THC vape pens. Orozco was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz, and 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was transported to the Washington County Jail.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Copperas Cove authorities investigate death of Kempner man after collision
Copperas Cove authorities are investigating the death of a Kempner man after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday evening. The Copperas Cove Police Department said Ali Hussein Ibrahim, 34, was pronounced dead in an area hospital after his vehicle struck a construction vehicle in the 1800 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190. In a news release, Copperas Cove Police Capt. Gabriel Cardona said…
