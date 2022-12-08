A gallon of regular gas in the U.S. fell $0.20 last week, on average, according to price data tracked by AAA. A gallon of gas was $3.26 on average nationwide on Monday, December 12, according to AAA. The price per gallon has returned to levels seen roughly a year ago and continues to fall. The Russian invasion of Ukraine drove gas prices up to start 2022 and fueled a good deal of the inflation experienced across the U.S. this year.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 10 HOURS AGO