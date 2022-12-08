ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Bham Now

Faith Skate Supply is Birmingham’s first skate shop—learn more

What started as a hobby after school to fill up time as Peter Karvonen waited for his mom to come home from work turned into his full-time job. He went from skating in Vestavia as a kid to establishing Birmingham as an epicenter for skateboarding in Alabama. Read on to learn all about Peter’s store, Faith Skate Supply— Birmingham’s first skate shop.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

Birmingham is dying—a rebuttal to an editorial attacking black elected officials

On November 18, Donald Watkins published a column on his website entitled, “Birmingham is Dying.”. I immediately began getting e-mails from ComebackTown readers looking for my reaction. I was dumbfounded!. This one-sided mean-spirited attack on Birmingham and specifically black political leaders was beyond my comprehension. Mr. Watkins seems to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

I Heart Mac & Cheese + 8 other new and coming soon businesses

From mouth-watering food to gorgeous flowers, there are so many new businesses that just opened or are coming soon to Birmingham. Read on to learn about your new favorite spot in The Magic City. 1. Biscuit Love | Cahaba Heights. @bhamnow. It’s brunch time, Birmingham! 🥂 🧇 Check out Cahaba...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Local charity needs more families to sign up for free Christmas feast food boxes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’re never too small, or young to give back, that’s the message a local charity proves every time they step up to help the community. Little Hands Serving Hearts (LHSH) is a non-profit based in metro Birmingham that encourages youth to volunteer in the community. Their next event, Christmas Blessings, is coming up, and they say it’s major for them.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbhm.org

Smart homes made affordable for Birmingham residents

One way people can reduce their impact on the climate — and save money on utilities — is to be more economical with energy at home. But making energy-efficient upgrades and installing new technology isn’t cheap. Last May, Bertina Robinson was driving on First Street South in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Meet Kenon Prevo: A Birmingham Culinary Artist at his Best

Becoming a culinary artist with his own food catering business in Birmingham did not come as a surprise to 26-year-old Kenon Prevo, who grew up in the Magic City and was raised in a family environment full of cooks and bakers. For family gatherings, Prevo would always look forward to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Miss Fancy returns home to Avondale Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham legend returned to her old stomping grounds on Friday. A new statue of “Miss Fancy” was unveiled on Friday morning at Avondale Park. The sculpture, created by artist Nelson Grice, is based on a beloved real-life elephant at the Birmingham Zoo from 1913 until 1934. She is known as Birmingham’s first elephant.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

New Edition returns to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - R&B superstars New Edition are bringing their “Legacy Tour” to Birmingham next year. New Edition will be at the Legacy Area March 11. The lineup includes a New Jack Swing reunion with Keith Sweat and the original members of Guy (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall) and Tank.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

PROGRAMMING ALERT: WBRC FOX6 News launches Jewelry Television

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News is launching Jewelry Television (jtv) effective Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The new affiliation will replace Grit TV on WBRC’s 6.5 cable channel. Jewelry Television specializes in the sale of jewelry for both men and women. Jewelry Television has an estimated reach of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

33% of our audience said their boss is most like Rudolph—what about yours?

Known for his optimism, leadership, and of course, his bright, red nose, Rudolph is a jolly, holiday character indeed. Birmingham bosses should be thrilled to know that Rudolph won our most recent LinkedIn poll: “What holiday character best describes your boss?”. Keep reading to view the results and our next LinkedIn poll to participate in.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

7 New Year’s Eve events in Birmingham for an unforgettable night

New Year’s Eve is only a couple of weeks away, so it’s time to plan how you want to celebrate the start of the new year. Whether you want to celebrate with your girlfriends, the whole family or with your significant other, we have seven of the hottest events lined up. Keep reading to find the perfect New Year’s Eve night.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Job-seekers: There are over 22K openings in Birmingham right now

Start polishing off your resume because there are so many opportunities in The Magic City that are dream-job worthy. According to Indeed.com, there are over 22K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area. Read on to learn about the labor market and which companies are hiring. Check out Bham Now’s...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

