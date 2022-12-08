Read full article on original website
Faith Skate Supply is Birmingham’s first skate shop—learn more
What started as a hobby after school to fill up time as Peter Karvonen waited for his mom to come home from work turned into his full-time job. He went from skating in Vestavia as a kid to establishing Birmingham as an epicenter for skateboarding in Alabama. Read on to learn all about Peter’s store, Faith Skate Supply— Birmingham’s first skate shop.
A taste of the holidays at the hospital—find out how Children’s of Alabama is celebrating
One of the most exciting parts about the holiday season is decorating for Christmas, but what happens when you aren’t able to go home? The Children’s of Alabama team is bringing the holidays straight to patients with activities like the Ace Tree Farm. Keep reading to learn more about how patients and family will celebrate.
11 unique experience gifts in Birmingham for the person that has everything
Struggling to find a holiday gift for the person who seems to have everything already? Try gifting an experience this year. From beer tours, wine tasting, candle making and axe throwing, these gifts might just be your answer. Keep reading to learn about some of the top experience gifts in Birmingham.
MELT moving to Mountain Brook Village in Jan. 2023; closing original Avondale location
After 8 ½ years, MELT, one of Birmingham’s most popular eateries, is closing its Avondale location. According to an Instagram post today, the restaurant will close at lunch on December 23rd, with plans to move into Lane Parke at Mountain Brook Village. The new MELT expects to open...
Top 5 stories you don’t want to miss, including local plant shop Botanica closing
Happy Monday, Birmingham! We hope your season has been merry and bright. As we head into a new week, we’ve got you covered with the top stories you may have missed, including Botanica plant shop closing and a new American Airlines route that’ll take you from Birmingham to New York City nonstop. Read on for more.
Birmingham is dying—a rebuttal to an editorial attacking black elected officials
On November 18, Donald Watkins published a column on his website entitled, “Birmingham is Dying.”. I immediately began getting e-mails from ComebackTown readers looking for my reaction. I was dumbfounded!. This one-sided mean-spirited attack on Birmingham and specifically black political leaders was beyond my comprehension. Mr. Watkins seems to...
I Heart Mac & Cheese + 8 other new and coming soon businesses
From mouth-watering food to gorgeous flowers, there are so many new businesses that just opened or are coming soon to Birmingham. Read on to learn about your new favorite spot in The Magic City. 1. Biscuit Love | Cahaba Heights. @bhamnow. It’s brunch time, Birmingham! 🥂 🧇 Check out Cahaba...
Local charity needs more families to sign up for free Christmas feast food boxes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’re never too small, or young to give back, that’s the message a local charity proves every time they step up to help the community. Little Hands Serving Hearts (LHSH) is a non-profit based in metro Birmingham that encourages youth to volunteer in the community. Their next event, Christmas Blessings, is coming up, and they say it’s major for them.
Birmingham’s Bottega restaurant reopening; what about Highlands Bar and Grill?
The dining room at Birmingham restaurateurs Frank and Pardis Stitt’s Bottega restaurant, which has been closed following a months-long renovation, will reopen for dinner service this Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Southern-flavored, Italian-inspired restaurant, which opened in 1988 in the historic Beaux-Arts building on Birmingham’s Highland Avenue, closed for an...
Smart homes made affordable for Birmingham residents
One way people can reduce their impact on the climate — and save money on utilities — is to be more economical with energy at home. But making energy-efficient upgrades and installing new technology isn’t cheap. Last May, Bertina Robinson was driving on First Street South in...
Meet Kenon Prevo: A Birmingham Culinary Artist at his Best
Becoming a culinary artist with his own food catering business in Birmingham did not come as a surprise to 26-year-old Kenon Prevo, who grew up in the Magic City and was raised in a family environment full of cooks and bakers. For family gatherings, Prevo would always look forward to...
Groups honor United Ability David Barry’s impact on community, with toys and tacky sweaters
When the local chapters of the American Advertising Federation (AAF-Birmingham) and Public Relation Society of America hold a holiday party honoring one of their most cherished members, you know it is going to be both fun and meaningful. On December 7th at Cahaba Brewing, United Ability’s David Barry was awarded...
Miss Fancy returns home to Avondale Park
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham legend returned to her old stomping grounds on Friday. A new statue of “Miss Fancy” was unveiled on Friday morning at Avondale Park. The sculpture, created by artist Nelson Grice, is based on a beloved real-life elephant at the Birmingham Zoo from 1913 until 1934. She is known as Birmingham’s first elephant.
New Edition returns to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - R&B superstars New Edition are bringing their “Legacy Tour” to Birmingham next year. New Edition will be at the Legacy Area March 11. The lineup includes a New Jack Swing reunion with Keith Sweat and the original members of Guy (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall) and Tank.
PROGRAMMING ALERT: WBRC FOX6 News launches Jewelry Television
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News is launching Jewelry Television (jtv) effective Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The new affiliation will replace Grit TV on WBRC’s 6.5 cable channel. Jewelry Television specializes in the sale of jewelry for both men and women. Jewelry Television has an estimated reach of...
33% of our audience said their boss is most like Rudolph—what about yours?
Known for his optimism, leadership, and of course, his bright, red nose, Rudolph is a jolly, holiday character indeed. Birmingham bosses should be thrilled to know that Rudolph won our most recent LinkedIn poll: “What holiday character best describes your boss?”. Keep reading to view the results and our next LinkedIn poll to participate in.
Co-workers, customers remember popular Shelby County fast food worker
CHELSEA, Ala. — Our community lost someone special a few days ago. Her name was Phillis Moore, known affectionately as "Miss Phillis." Over the years, she greeted thousands of customers at the McDonald's in Chelsea. Watch the video above as WVTM 13's Jeff Eliasoph takes a look at the...
7 New Year’s Eve events in Birmingham for an unforgettable night
New Year’s Eve is only a couple of weeks away, so it’s time to plan how you want to celebrate the start of the new year. Whether you want to celebrate with your girlfriends, the whole family or with your significant other, we have seven of the hottest events lined up. Keep reading to find the perfect New Year’s Eve night.
‘It’s something you never get over’: Community honors loved ones lost to violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Families of those lost to violence gathered Friday to honor their loved ones. The balloon release was organized by Brittney Otis. He son, Ta’Narius “TJ” Moore, Jr., was just five years old when he was caught in the crossfire of a family argument. It happened in 2019 at a north Birmingham apartment complex.
Job-seekers: There are over 22K openings in Birmingham right now
Start polishing off your resume because there are so many opportunities in The Magic City that are dream-job worthy. According to Indeed.com, there are over 22K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area. Read on to learn about the labor market and which companies are hiring. Check out Bham Now’s...
