Victoria, TX

Part of Crestwood Drive to close Friday morning

By Jennifer Flores
 5 days ago

VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, Dec. 9, Crestwood Drive will close for paving operations between Windsor Street and Bluebonnet Drive. The closure will take place from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m., weather permitting.

All businesses and homes will remain accessible in the construction area. Drivers can avoid traffic delays by seeking alternate routes.

The construction is part of the $3,786,996 Crestwood Drive Phase II reconstruction project. Phase II is expected to be fully complete by February 2023.

For more information, contact Engineering at 361-485-3340.

The City of Victoria provided the above information.

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
