The New York Knicks were able to keep it going on Sunday night as they scored their fourth straight victory in a blowout win against the Sacramento Kings, 112-99. They had to finish the game without star forward Julius Randle, though, who got himself ejected in the third quarter after accumulating two technical fouls in quick succession. This was after the 28-year-old complained to the referee about a foul that was called against him. As it turns out, Randle was being a bit too vocal with his displeasure.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO