Read full article on original website
Related
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Draymond Green fires spicy message that will piss off Devin Booker, Ja Morant
Draymond Green isn’t one to sit on a hot take. The Golden State Warriors forward had one loaded up right before his squad took on the Boston Celtics in a 2022 NBA Finals rematch on Saturday. Asked by Stephen A. Smith during the pregame show on whether he purposely...
New angle on Chris Paul’s dirty elbow to Jose Alvarado goes viral
Chris Paul vs. Jose Alvarado is the point guard rivalry we never knew we needed. The back-to-back New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns clashes last week gave it the spotlight once again ever since it began during last season’s first-round playoff matchup. Tempers flared once again in their Friday...
RUMOR: Suns eyeing trade with West team Chris Paul will love
The Phoenix Suns have been linked with Kyle Kuzma as of late, but sure enough, he’s not the only one that the team is interested in as they look to get more help for Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Apparently, the Suns are also eyeing a potential deal with...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Steve Kerr Blasts Refs For Poor Officiating on Steph Curry
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was not happy with the refs vs. the Milwaukee Bucks
‘I was like holy s–t’: DeMarcus Cousins admits getting embarrassed by Chandler Parsons, Ex-Rockets star reacts
DeMarcus Cousins used to beamong the baddest and hottest high school prospects in the nation, but he’s not shy to admit that there was a time when Chandler Parsons embarrassed him with a savage dunk. In a recent appearance on the Outta Pocket episode, DeMarcus Cousins told a story...
WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson detonates on Jazz rookie for brutal ‘Welcome to the NBA’ moment
21-year-old rookie Walker Kessler has been making quite a name for himself with the Utah Jazz in his first season in the NBA. Well, the No. 22 overall pick of the 2022 Draft is about to become somewhat of a household name after being put on a poster by none other than Zion Williamson.
Knicks star Julius Randle looks back on his Lakers years as he describes his current physical state
Julius Randle has been on quite a tear of late. Over his last three games, the New York Knicks star has averaged 31.3 points on 46.7 percent shooting, 10.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 32.0 minutes per contest. He’s also knocking down 4.3 triples per game on a highly-efficient 39.4-percent clip. Randle has amassed these […] The post Knicks star Julius Randle looks back on his Lakers years as he describes his current physical state appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers star James Harden fittingly passes Charles Barkley to climb up historic NBA list
James Harden hasn’t even been back for too long since his most recent injury spell but already, the Philadelphia 76ers superstar is making history again. On Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings, Harden climbed the NBA’s all-time scoring list after surpassing Sixers icon Charles Barkley on the prestigious tally board.
VIDEO: Draymond Green has fan ejected as Warriors get hammered by Bucks
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green got a Milwaukee Bucks fan ejected on Tuesday following a heated exchange between him and the said supporter. Green was seen on camera talking to the referees about the said fan before the officials contacted security to get the man out of his seat and the arena. Prior to […] The post VIDEO: Draymond Green has fan ejected as Warriors get hammered by Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Humanity comes first’: Nets star Kyrie Irving speaks out on Brittney Griner’s release from Russian prison
Personalities from in and around the NBA have already spoken out about Brittney Griner’s recent release from prison. The WNBA star spent nearly 10 months detained in Russia before the United States government was finally able to negotiate her release with the Kremlin. This time around, it’s Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving who’s taken the time to share his honest thoughts on Griner’s release.
Green scores 26, Rockets beat slumping Suns in Silas' return
Jalen Green had 26 points and Kevin Porter Jr. added 18 as the Houston Rockets never trailed in a 111-97 win over the slumping Phoenix Suns
Rockets remain hot at home vs. banged-up Suns
Jalen Green scored a game-high 26 points while Kevin Porter Jr. chipped in 18 as the Houston Rockets extended their
LeBron James’ heartfelt take on NBA retiring Bill Russell’s number 6
Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar LeBron James recently opened up on the NBA’s decision to retire Bill Russell’s No. 6, per the Lakers Twitter account. “It wasn’t a shock,” LeBron said. “I mean, its what should have happened. The man meant so much to the game. Not only to the Boston Celtics, but to the NBA […] The post LeBron James’ heartfelt take on NBA retiring Bill Russell’s number 6 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
REPORT: Pelicans hit with concerning Brandon Ingram injury update amid Zion Williamson’s scorching run
Zion Williamson has been doing much of the heavy lifting for the New Orleans Pelicans of late, and you have to say that he’s been doing a marvelous job at it. Well, the 22-year-old will need to carry the load for a while longer with the Pelicans now being hit with a concerning injury update […] The post REPORT: Pelicans hit with concerning Brandon Ingram injury update amid Zion Williamson’s scorching run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deandre Ayton, Cameron Payne ruled out via injury vs. Rockets
The Phoenix Suns suffered injury blows Tuesday night against the Houston Rockets on the road, with the team officially announcing that both big man Deandre Ayton and point guard Cameron Payne are out for the rest of the said contest. INJURY UPDATE: Deandre Ayton (left ankle) and Cameron Payne (right foot) both will not return. […] The post Deandre Ayton, Cameron Payne ruled out via injury vs. Rockets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Doesn’t matter about tonight’: Clippers star Kawhi Leonard gets brutally honest on breakout performance vs. Celtics
Finally. After more than a third of the season has already gone by, Los Angeles Clippers fans were treated to a vintage Kawhi Leonard performance. It came at a great time too, with LA taking down the league-best Boston Celtics on Monday, 113-93, thanks to Kawhi’s heroics. After the game, Leonard was asked by reporters […] The post ‘Doesn’t matter about tonight’: Clippers star Kawhi Leonard gets brutally honest on breakout performance vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I had a relapse’: Knicks star Julius Randle breaks silence on ejection vs. Kings
The New York Knicks were able to keep it going on Sunday night as they scored their fourth straight victory in a blowout win against the Sacramento Kings, 112-99. They had to finish the game without star forward Julius Randle, though, who got himself ejected in the third quarter after accumulating two technical fouls in quick succession. This was after the 28-year-old complained to the referee about a foul that was called against him. As it turns out, Randle was being a bit too vocal with his displeasure.
NBRPA, ClutchPoints announce partnership to expand NBA legends’ stories to new audiences
ClutchPoints and the National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) announced a new partnership centered around preserving the stories of basketball legends, per legendsofbasketball.com. Together, they will aim to expand basketball stories to new audiences. And the stories will not only stem from former NBA players, but also those who played in the ABA and WNBA. […] The post NBRPA, ClutchPoints announce partnership to expand NBA legends’ stories to new audiences appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
125K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0