ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 16

Jennie Jennie
4d ago

thank you God for givening me and my family another day of hope and health and your lovening blessings through the yrs . may our lord keep you and your families safe this yr. in Jesus name I pray amen. .. Jennie s.

Reply
5
Rose
4d ago

I hope we get some snow! I grew up in Montana, ended up here and I sure do miss the snow, the four seasons, the lakes, streams and creeks.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAT 7

Winter storm to impact New Mexico today and tonight

A winter storm will impact New Mexico today and tonight. The storm will bring rain, strong winds, snow and cold temperatures to the state. Here's what you need to know about the storm. Watches and warnings. Winter Weather Advisory. A winter weather advisory has been issued for western and northern...
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

Monday storm leaving chilly weather behind

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a cold day on Monday with many parts of the state getting snow and wind. More is on the way. “The cold is going to hang on for quite some time. If you’re a fan of the cold, this week will be your week,” said Jennifer Shoemake, a meteorologist with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Winter storm brings snow, rain and strong winds Monday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Southeast and east-central New Mexico are waking up to dense fog this morning. Dense fog advisories are in effect until around 11 AM. Santa Rosa, Roswell, Carlsbad and Hobbs have been seeing zero to one mile visibility throughout the early morning commute. The rest of the state is waking up dry and partly to mostly cloudy, but snow will move into western New Mexico by around 8 AM.
NEW MEXICO STATE
rrobserver.com

Rain not snow

Today it will rain in the afternoon and it will be windier with gusts of 30 mph possible, but chances of snow are slim. Albuquerque National Weather Service says,”A quick switch to high winds and winter weather is forecast today.”. If we do get any snow it will be...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Spectacular holiday light display in Albuquerque

One Albuquerque neighborhood is sharing their holiday spirit with many. Residents on Venticello Drive NW, near Irving Blvd and Universe Blvd came together to build a light display that spans the whole neighborhood. Residents from all over the neighborhood and from different parts of the city have enjoyed the spectacular...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico chef highlights biscochito on national television

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman not only got to showcase her baking skills on national television but got to show off something special. The food is known as New Mexico’s cookie. Chef Marie Yniguez is no stranger to the spotlight, showcasing her skills on the Food Network’s cooking show, “Chopped”. “It’s exciting no matter […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Lawsuit filed, Roswell housing, Winter storm, Car show and toy drive, Biscochitos featured

Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Lawsuit filed against Governor, alleging retaliation for public record request – Lawyer and former state senator Jacob Candelaria has filed a lawsuit against Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, her office, and state Senator Peter Wirth. Candelaria claims the governor and her office threatened him for requesting public documents, like […]
ROSWELL, NM
The Oregonian

Satellite image shows Pacific storm blanketing NW, West Coast

A December storm is bringing rain to the Pacific Northwest and California, some minor flooding along the coast and heavy snow in Oregon’s Cascade Mountain passes. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the northern Oregon Cascades through midnight Saturday. An advisory also warned of snow and slippery driving conditions for Willamette, Santiam and McKenzie passes. Here is a look at the Pacific front.
OREGON STATE
dornob.com

$8.5 Million Santa Fe Mansion Embodies the Beauty of New Mexico

Anybody got an extra $8.5 million laying around? If so, perhaps you’d like to snatch up an incredible Santa Fe mansion that might just be the most luxurious example of classic New Mexican architecture we’ve ever seen. Set in a gated neighborhood of large estates, the massive adobe house just hit the market last month.
SANTA FE, NM
AM 1390 KRFO

Strong Winter Storm Taking Aim at Minnesota

Don't put your shovel away yet. A strong winter storm looks possible towards the middle of next week. The storm is still far enough away that much of the specifics are still unknown. A large amount of moisture will be available from the Gulf of Mexico, fueling the precipitation across our area.
MINNESOTA STATE
KRQE News 13

Buy Black Holiday Market comes to Balloon Fiesta Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Free Buy Black Holiday Market & Conference is coming to Albuquerque this weekend. This event will include free financial workshops and other breakout sessions, along with some tasty food trucks on sight as well. There will be a lot of diverse vendors selling all kinds...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are highly praised for their food and service.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy