NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Southeast and east-central New Mexico are waking up to dense fog this morning. Dense fog advisories are in effect until around 11 AM. Santa Rosa, Roswell, Carlsbad and Hobbs have been seeing zero to one mile visibility throughout the early morning commute. The rest of the state is waking up dry and partly to mostly cloudy, but snow will move into western New Mexico by around 8 AM.

NEW MEXICO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO