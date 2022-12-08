Read full article on original website
Jennie Jennie
4d ago
thank you God for givening me and my family another day of hope and health and your lovening blessings through the yrs . may our lord keep you and your families safe this yr. in Jesus name I pray amen. .. Jennie s.
Rose
4d ago
I hope we get some snow! I grew up in Montana, ended up here and I sure do miss the snow, the four seasons, the lakes, streams and creeks.
KOAT 7
Winter storm to impact New Mexico today and tonight
A winter storm will impact New Mexico today and tonight. The storm will bring rain, strong winds, snow and cold temperatures to the state. Here's what you need to know about the storm. Watches and warnings. Winter Weather Advisory. A winter weather advisory has been issued for western and northern...
Monday storm leaving chilly weather behind
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a cold day on Monday with many parts of the state getting snow and wind. More is on the way. “The cold is going to hang on for quite some time. If you’re a fan of the cold, this week will be your week,” said Jennifer Shoemake, a meteorologist with […]
KOAT 7
Impact Day: Winter storm brings gusty winds and bitterly cold wind chills
A winter storm is impacting New Mexico today. The storm has brought rain, snow, strong winds, snow and cold temperatures to the state. Here's what you need to know about the storm. Watches and warnings. High wind warnings and wind advisories have been issued for parts of eastern New Mexico...
KRQE News 13
Winter storm brings snow, rain and strong winds Monday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Southeast and east-central New Mexico are waking up to dense fog this morning. Dense fog advisories are in effect until around 11 AM. Santa Rosa, Roswell, Carlsbad and Hobbs have been seeing zero to one mile visibility throughout the early morning commute. The rest of the state is waking up dry and partly to mostly cloudy, but snow will move into western New Mexico by around 8 AM.
KOAT 7
City of Albuquerque activates warming shelter due to winter weather
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The city of Albuquerque has opened up the Mesa Verde Community Center as a temporary warming shelter as a winter storm moves through the state. The city said the warming center will be open until 8 p.m. on Monday and from 7:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
rrobserver.com
Rain not snow
Today it will rain in the afternoon and it will be windier with gusts of 30 mph possible, but chances of snow are slim. Albuquerque National Weather Service says,”A quick switch to high winds and winter weather is forecast today.”. If we do get any snow it will be...
newsfromthestates.com
‘Our acequias are struggling’: Mayordomos from across NM gather to call for help
A procession heads from the Gallinas River in Las Vegas, N.M. on Saturday toward the Congreso de las Acequias. They carry a small amount of water from the river for the Bendicion de las Aguas. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) About 15 acequia stewards stood in a line...
KOAT 7
Spectacular holiday light display in Albuquerque
One Albuquerque neighborhood is sharing their holiday spirit with many. Residents on Venticello Drive NW, near Irving Blvd and Universe Blvd came together to build a light display that spans the whole neighborhood. Residents from all over the neighborhood and from different parts of the city have enjoyed the spectacular...
New Mexico chef highlights biscochito on national television
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman not only got to showcase her baking skills on national television but got to show off something special. The food is known as New Mexico’s cookie. Chef Marie Yniguez is no stranger to the spotlight, showcasing her skills on the Food Network’s cooking show, “Chopped”. “It’s exciting no matter […]
News Channel Nebraska
Meteorologist: Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado in bulls-eye of projected winter storm
SIDNEY - Confidence in a winter storm that could dump anywhere between 8-12 inches of snow, with the potential of 12-16 inches, across the Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado early next week remained high Saturday morning, according to WeatherEye Meteorologist Nick Carlyle. "I haven't seen winter storm watches issued this...
KRQE Newsfeed: Lawsuit filed, Roswell housing, Winter storm, Car show and toy drive, Biscochitos featured
Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Lawsuit filed against Governor, alleging retaliation for public record request – Lawyer and former state senator Jacob Candelaria has filed a lawsuit against Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, her office, and state Senator Peter Wirth. Candelaria claims the governor and her office threatened him for requesting public documents, like […]
Satellite image shows Pacific storm blanketing NW, West Coast
A December storm is bringing rain to the Pacific Northwest and California, some minor flooding along the coast and heavy snow in Oregon’s Cascade Mountain passes. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the northern Oregon Cascades through midnight Saturday. An advisory also warned of snow and slippery driving conditions for Willamette, Santiam and McKenzie passes. Here is a look at the Pacific front.
On the eve of the storm, here's how much snow is possible Minnesota
Models have been remarkably consistent since late last week in bringing heavy snow into the Dakotas and central/northeastern Minnesota and a wintry mix with freezing rain potential in southern Minnesota. And now we're on the eve of the storm as it'll begin impacting Minnesota in full force on Tuesday. Wintry...
Winter storm set to impact Colorado with strong winds, snow
DENVER — A winter storm will blast parts of Colorado with snow and strong winds, though exact details remain in considerable doubt as of Friday afternoon. Here's what we know and what we don't about this upcoming storm. What we know. A big area of low pressure approaches Colorado...
Rail Yards Holiday Market welcomes shoppers to weekend-long event
The event continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year, there's also a park and ride available for free. It picks people up from the zoo.
Finalists announced for temporary legislator in Albuquerque’s west side
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two weeks ago, Bernalillo County put out call for applications to temporarily fill an empty seat in New Mexico’s House of Representatives. Now, they have a list of finalists. They are each vying to represent House District 16, on Albuquerque’s west side. The boundaries for that district will change soon, but applicants must […]
dornob.com
$8.5 Million Santa Fe Mansion Embodies the Beauty of New Mexico
Anybody got an extra $8.5 million laying around? If so, perhaps you’d like to snatch up an incredible Santa Fe mansion that might just be the most luxurious example of classic New Mexican architecture we’ve ever seen. Set in a gated neighborhood of large estates, the massive adobe house just hit the market last month.
Strong Winter Storm Taking Aim at Minnesota
Don't put your shovel away yet. A strong winter storm looks possible towards the middle of next week. The storm is still far enough away that much of the specifics are still unknown. A large amount of moisture will be available from the Gulf of Mexico, fueling the precipitation across our area.
KRQE News 13
Buy Black Holiday Market comes to Balloon Fiesta Park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Free Buy Black Holiday Market & Conference is coming to Albuquerque this weekend. This event will include free financial workshops and other breakout sessions, along with some tasty food trucks on sight as well. There will be a lot of diverse vendors selling all kinds...
4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are highly praised for their food and service.
