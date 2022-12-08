Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Freebirds Celebrates National Cookie Day and National Brownie DayRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30Adrian HolmanAustin, TX
Related
Austin FC sign Gyasi Zardes to long-term deal
Gyasi Zardes is headed to Austin FC. The team picked Zardes up from the free-agent market, signing him to a long-term deal through the 2025 Major League Soccer season with an option for 2026. “We’d like to extend a warm welcome to Gyasi and his family to Austin, and we’re...
Toronto FC sign Jonathan Osorio to contract extension
Jonathan Osorio is staying put. Toronto FC signed the player to a three-year contract extension, keeping Osorio with the Canadian side through the 2025 Major League Soccer season with an option to 2026. The player previously stood as a free agent, after his contract expired at the end of the...
FC Cincinnati rejects Chivas de Guadalajara offer for Brandon Vazquez
FC Cincinnati have rejected an offer from Liga MX team Chivas de Guadalajara for Brandon Vazquez. General manager Chris Albright revealed FC Cincinnati received a bid for the dual-nationality player, but insisted he remains a significant part of the team’s future plans. “We appreciate Chivas’ offer and their professionalism...
Portland Timbers sign Zac McGraw to contract extension
The Portland Timbers have signed defender Zac McGraw to a multi-year contract extension, keeping him at the club through the 2025 Major League Soccer season with a club option for 2026. “Zac has continued to grow and develop as a professional during his time in Portland,” Timbers technical director Ned...
Major League Soccer names first-ever Mark Abbott MLS Club Award winners
Major League Soccer announced Monday the winners of the 2022 Mark Abbott MLS Club Awards. The awards are designed to recognize clubs and individuals powering business and innovation within the game and delivering value to supporters and communities. It's the first time the awards have been handed out, named in...
Transfer rumours: Man Utd compete for Napoli star; Barcelona's Kante plan
Sunday's transfer rumours include Kim Min-jae, N'Golo Kante, Cristiano Ronaldo and more.
Zack Steffen discusses USMNT World Cup roster omission
US men’s national team goalkeeper Zack Steffen discussed his shocking omission from Gregg Berhalter’s 26-player World Cup roster, “I was shocked, I was mad."
West Ham working on double Sao Paulo deal as Luizao arrives for medical
Luizao arrives for his West Ham medical as the club hold talks over another potential signing from Sao Paulo.
Chelsea step up interest in Bundesliga starlet
Chelsea have stepped up their interest in one of the Bundesliga's hottest young talents.
Man Utd to unveil statue of club legend Jimmy Murphy
Manchester United legend Jimmy Murphy is to get his own statue at Old Trafford.
Necaxa signs midfielder Josecarlos Van Rankin
Liga MX side Necaxa has signed midfielder Josecarlos Van Rankin, ahead of the 2023 Clausura. The player kicked off his professional career with Liga MX’s Pumas in 2012, working his way through the academy to reach his debut with the senior team against Club America on March 19. He recorded seven goals and seven assists in 180 appearances for Pumas, before going on to see loan stints with Chivas de Guadalajara and Santos Laguna.
Liverpool 1-3 Lyon: Player ratings as Reds slip to mid-season friendly defeat
Match report and player ratings from the mid-season friendly between Liverpool and Lyon.
Chelsea 3-2 Reading WSL: Player ratings as Blues survive Royals fightback
Player ratings from Chelsea 3-2 Reading in the WSL.
Croatia manager hits out at 'suspicious' penalty decision vs Argentina
Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has criticised the decision to award Argentina a penalty in their 3-0 World Cup semi-final loss to La Albiceleste on Tuesday.
Gio Reyna responds to USMNT fallout at the World Cup
Gio Reyna took to social media to address his fall out with the US men’s national team during the World Cup.
Argentina are finally delivering a Lionel Messi game plan that works
Argentina may have found a World Cup plan that works for Lionel Messi - just get out of his way.
8 World Cup stars who could move in the transfer window
Eight players who could soon move to the Premier League after their World Cup performances
Transfer rumours: Liverpool's Fernandez agreement; Dembele on PSG radar
Tuesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Enzo Fernandez, Ousmane Dembele, Joao Felix, Youri Tielemans & more.
Jurgen Klinsmann reveals theory behind Harry Kane penalty miss
Germany legend Jurgen Klinsmann has an idea why Harry Kane skied his crucial penalty for England in their World Cup loss to France.
How to watch Arsenal vs AC Milan on TV & live stream - Dubai Super Cup
Everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal's Dubai Super Cup game against AC Milan.
90min
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0