Austin, TX

90min

Austin FC sign Gyasi Zardes to long-term deal

Gyasi Zardes is headed to Austin FC. The team picked Zardes up from the free-agent market, signing him to a long-term deal through the 2025 Major League Soccer season with an option for 2026. “We’d like to extend a warm welcome to Gyasi and his family to Austin, and we’re...
AUSTIN, TX
90min

Toronto FC sign Jonathan Osorio to contract extension

Jonathan Osorio is staying put. Toronto FC signed the player to a three-year contract extension, keeping Osorio with the Canadian side through the 2025 Major League Soccer season with an option to 2026. The player previously stood as a free agent, after his contract expired at the end of the...
90min

FC Cincinnati rejects Chivas de Guadalajara offer for Brandon Vazquez

FC Cincinnati have rejected an offer from Liga MX team Chivas de Guadalajara for Brandon Vazquez. General manager Chris Albright revealed FC Cincinnati received a bid for the dual-nationality player, but insisted he remains a significant part of the team’s future plans. “We appreciate Chivas’ offer and their professionalism...
CINCINNATI, OH
90min

Portland Timbers sign Zac McGraw to contract extension

The Portland Timbers have signed defender Zac McGraw to a multi-year contract extension, keeping him at the club through the 2025 Major League Soccer season with a club option for 2026. “Zac has continued to grow and develop as a professional during his time in Portland,” Timbers technical director Ned...
PORTLAND, OR
90min

Major League Soccer names first-ever Mark Abbott MLS Club Award winners

Major League Soccer announced Monday the winners of the 2022 Mark Abbott MLS Club Awards. The awards are designed to recognize clubs and individuals powering business and innovation within the game and delivering value to supporters and communities. It's the first time the awards have been handed out, named in...
90min

Necaxa signs midfielder Josecarlos Van Rankin

Liga MX side Necaxa has signed midfielder Josecarlos Van Rankin, ahead of the 2023 Clausura. The player kicked off his professional career with Liga MX’s Pumas in 2012, working his way through the academy to reach his debut with the senior team against Club America on March 19. He recorded seven goals and seven assists in 180 appearances for Pumas, before going on to see loan stints with Chivas de Guadalajara and Santos Laguna.
90min

90min

