Liga MX side Necaxa has signed midfielder Josecarlos Van Rankin, ahead of the 2023 Clausura. The player kicked off his professional career with Liga MX’s Pumas in 2012, working his way through the academy to reach his debut with the senior team against Club America on March 19. He recorded seven goals and seven assists in 180 appearances for Pumas, before going on to see loan stints with Chivas de Guadalajara and Santos Laguna.

2 DAYS AGO