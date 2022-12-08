ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDSU

Rain today, Stronger storms Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — Today we’re dealing with widespread morning rain and scattered afternoon/evening rain. It won’t rain all day – it will likely be drier in the late afternoon and evening, but some redevelopment of rain and storms is possible. Skies will stay mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the lower 70s for most areas.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Mild Monday, severe storms possible Tuesday/Wednesday

Monday starts off nice, but a strong cold front will bring in a risk for possibly strong to severe storms Tuesday into Wednesday. There could be a little fog in the morning, but I don't think it's anything like the worst of the fog that slowed us all down this past Thursday morning. There aren't any advisories in effect, but low clouds and some fog are still possible.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Laplace 1-year-old murdered, two arrested

LAPLACE, La. — A LaPlace couple has been arrested and accused of murdering a 1-year-old. According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office, Renard Robinson and Keaura Dillon were booked on Monday. According to the sheriff, Dillon's daughter was found with several injuries to her head and...
LAPLACE, LA

