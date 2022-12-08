Read full article on original website
New Orleans residents could see storms possible Tuesday night and Wednesday
A strong storm that's bringing quite a winter storm to the Rockies and Northern Plains will drop a cold front closer to our region by Tuesday night. Most of the severe weather expected on Tuesday should stay to our north and west. That's where there's currently a level 3 out of 5 (enhanced) risk for severe storms.
Rain today, Stronger storms Sunday
NEW ORLEANS — Today we’re dealing with widespread morning rain and scattered afternoon/evening rain. It won’t rain all day – it will likely be drier in the late afternoon and evening, but some redevelopment of rain and storms is possible. Skies will stay mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the lower 70s for most areas.
Mild Monday, severe storms possible Tuesday/Wednesday
Monday starts off nice, but a strong cold front will bring in a risk for possibly strong to severe storms Tuesday into Wednesday. There could be a little fog in the morning, but I don't think it's anything like the worst of the fog that slowed us all down this past Thursday morning. There aren't any advisories in effect, but low clouds and some fog are still possible.
Port of New Orleans will build $1.8 billion container facility in St. Bernard Parish
NEW ORLEANS — The Port of New Orleans announced Monday that it will build a $1.8 billion container facility in St. Bernard Parish. The expansion will bring 17,000 new jobs to the state, according to Port NOLA estimates. According to a news release issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards,...
Laplace 1-year-old murdered, two arrested
LAPLACE, La. — A LaPlace couple has been arrested and accused of murdering a 1-year-old. According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office, Renard Robinson and Keaura Dillon were booked on Monday. According to the sheriff, Dillon's daughter was found with several injuries to her head and...
Public Service Commissioner-elect discusses plans once he takes office
NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Anchor Darryl Forges sat down with Public Service Commissioner-elect Davante Lewis about his plans for the River Parishes following his upset of the incumbent in the race Saturday night. Lewis ousted incumbent Lambert C. Boissiere after he secured 58 percent of the vote. Lewis is...
