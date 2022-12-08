ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 26

Naomi Smith
5d ago

It astonishes me how many people go out into public and even visit their elderly grandparents knowing they have covid. Sure, it's not bad as it was in the beginning, but it can still kill old people. Instead of shaming people who don't take the "vaccine" and boosters, we should be shaming people for not quarantining. That's a sure fire way to stop the spread whereas the "vaccine" isn't.

Reply(23)
13
Related
AL.com

Severe weather risk increases for Alabama on Wednesday

The risk for severe weather in Alabama on Wednesday has increased. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center early Tuesday added -- and now expanded -- a Level 3 out of 5 or “enhanced” severe weather risk for southwest Alabama and expanded a lower-level threat for strong storms farther into the state.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Threats deemed a hoax at schools across central Alabama

Schools across central and north Alabama received threats Tuesday, which caused lockdowns and searches by police and sheriff's offices. There was a heavy police presence at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa as officers and deputies combed through hallways and classes, searching for any sign of danger. The school dismissed early...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Alabama Beware Of Seafood Contaminated With Cocaine

Now… How have I NEVER heard of this before? I wonder if anyone else has? I have asked around and no one has said yes, I have heard about this. This makes me wonder how many people have possibly failed a drug test and it may be because of their diet, not actual drug use…Is that possible? I mean, they always say you are what you eat. With the end of the year right around the corner, we know that almost every holiday party will have this dish on the table.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Multiple schools across Alabama affected by hoax active shooter calls

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement agencies are investigating multiple calls to schools across Alabama regarding apparent active shooter threats. It’s unclear exactly how many schools have been affected, but all calls appear to be hoaxes at this time. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
AL.com

It’s beginning to look like a cold Christmas for Alabama

Hope Santa’s bringing you a warm coat for Christmas. Early trends are pointing to a blast of air straight from the North Pole just in time for Christmas, and Alabama could be on the receiving end of below-average temperatures. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released its latest 8- to 14-day...
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

New Alabama Laws For 2023 That You Should Know

Every year, the start of January brings new laws to the state of Alabama, as well as the nation. Last year, it was a new law related to the vaccine for Covid-19. This time, it's a strange bill that allows law enforcement to easily obtain a warrant for a "wiretap" on your digital devices.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Methodists, taxes, weather: Down in Alabama

Nearly 200 Methodist congregations officially broke away from the North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist Church over the weekend. Alabama collects less state and local tax per capita than any state other than Tennessee. This week we might see some rain, some storms, and even some December-appropriate temperatures. The...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Gov. Ivey bans TikTok on state devices

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Kay Ivey announced Monday that she has banned the use of TikTok on state devices and the state network. Ivey’s call to this cyber security action is to protect the state and Alabamians’ sensitive data from Chinese infiltration activities. Governor Ivey also issued...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Governor Ivey asks AL Supreme Court to modify execution law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has sent a letter to the state Supreme Court in which she has requested a rule change to Alabama’s capital punishment law. The move comes after Ivey ordered a “top-to-bottom” review of the execution protocols in the state following several recently...
ALABAMA STATE
April Killian

Opinion | Concealed Carry: Why A Woman Should Think Twice About Carrying A Gun In Her Purse

This is an opinion article. Please consult your local law enforcement agency for current gun laws in your state and/or local area. Alabama is officially becoming a "Constitutional Carry" state as of January 1, 2023. This means that a state issued gun permit from the Sheriff's Office will no longer be required for a legal gun owner 21 years or older in Alabama to carry a firearm concealed on their person or in their vehicle. This new law makes it easier than ever for women to carry a weapon on their person for self protection - but, how that weapon is carried can sometimes defeat the whole purpose of having one. For example, a lot of women naturally choose to carry their firearm where they carry everything else: in their purse. While concealment in a purse may seem like the most logical choice, it can often be one of the worst - even with the specially made conceal carry handbags. I am pro-gun myself and pro-concealed carry for women, especially - but I'm also of the mindset that if you can't carry safely and responsibly as a woman, you shouldn't carry at all. Please take a look at the following scenarios about concealed carry and why a woman should think twice about carrying a gun in her purse. 
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Reviewers needed to score applications for Alabama medical marijuana licenses

The University of South Alabama is recruiting people to evaluate applications for medical cannabis business licenses in the state. In 2021 the Alabama Legislature passed a bill laying out a framework for medical marijuana production, sale and use in the state. It authorizes medical marijuana as a treatment for a specific list of illnesses mostly in cases where it is shown that conventional treatments have failed. It also requires products to be produced and processed within the state.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Governor Ivey appoints new Coffee County Commissioner

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey made new statewide appointments on December 7, and among those was the selection of a new Coffee County Commissioner for the Third District. In a letter sent by the Governor, she appointed Alvin Moore III to the position, and he will serve...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy