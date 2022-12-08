Read full article on original website
Indiana Lt. Gov. Crouch joins Sen. Braun in governor's race
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch formally started her 2024 campaign for governor Monday and said she would not shy away from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's record despite discontent among many conservatives over his COVID-19 policies and other actions. Crouch, who was Holcomb’s running mate in 2016...
How advocates say CT green spaces offer healing powers
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When Herb Virgo spends time on the trails in Hartford's Keney Park, he feels different. There's a "heightened sense of wellbeing, a feeling of connectedness," he said of spending time outside at Keney Park in Hartford's North End. "There are portions of the park that you can visit that completely make you feel like you're in another place, in another world. Not only in another city, but in a completely different ecosystem."
Jonathan L. Wharton (opinion): There’s more to CT’s mayoral diversity problem
I was surprised to see Dan Haar’s recent column “ Every Single CT City Has a White Mayor. Will That Change? ” The vast majority of Connecticut’s mayors are white and male. According to Haar’s estimate, only three out of 169 municipal leaders are minorities. But this is hardly shocking since so many majority minority cities have entrenched political machines, little political party competition and low voter turnout.
Susan Campbell (opinion): CT Republicans fail another book report for 2nd-graders
To people who’ve lost sleep over it, the 5-year-old child of state Rep. Roland Lemar, D-New Haven, and Yale clinical professor of law Anika Singh Lemar has seen the children’s picture book “Julián is a Mermaid.”. More importantly, she is unscarred by it. I have read...
Three CT drag queens to appear on next season of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Season 15 of "RuPaul's Drag Race" is returning to MTV on Friday, Jan. 6 and will feature three Connecticut drag queens vying for the crown and the cash prize of $200,000. West Hartford's Amethyst, Hartford's Robin Fierce and Ansonia's...
The 2022-23 GameTimeCT Preseason Hockey Top 10 Poll: Notre Dame-West Haven is No. 1
Notre Dame-West Haven has never won back-to-back boys hockey state championships. The GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll anoints them the preseason favorite to do just that. The Green Knights went 16-1 against Connecticut competition last year and won the last 16, including a sweep of both the SCC/SWC and CIAC championships. They begin this season a unanimous No. 1. Like last year, their early-season schedule is stocked with out-of-state competition to toughen them up for late in the year. With some key players returning, they’ve got every chance to make another run at titles.
