This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When Herb Virgo spends time on the trails in Hartford's Keney Park, he feels different. There's a "heightened sense of wellbeing, a feeling of connectedness," he said of spending time outside at Keney Park in Hartford's North End. "There are portions of the park that you can visit that completely make you feel like you're in another place, in another world. Not only in another city, but in a completely different ecosystem."

HARTFORD, CT ・ 14 HOURS AGO