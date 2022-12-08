ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wtvbam.com

Chavez sworn in as new City of Coldwater Clerk

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The City of Coldwater swore in a new City Clerk on Monday as former City Clerk Susan Heath administered the oath of office to Shauna Chavez. Chavez has worked for six years as an Administrative Assistant in the Neighborhood Services Department and has spent the last five of the six years serving as the Deputy Clerk.
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

Downtown Coldwater business receives Match on Main grant

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Shemel’s Carpet and Interiors in downtown Coldwater is among 35 small businesses around the state who are slated to get funds through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Match on Main grant Program. Governor Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement on Monday of more than...
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

Quincy man enters no contest pleas in domestic violence cases

QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – A Quincy man entered no contest pleas on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court in connection with a couple of domestic violence cases. 33-year-old Matthew Allen Jackson plead no contest to charges of unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence in connection with an incident on September 17.
QUINCY, MI
wtvbam.com

BUSINESS BEAT: Dazed and Groomed joins Quincy Chamber of Commerce

QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The Quincy Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for one of their newest members. Dazed and Groomed is located at 11 East Chicago in downtown Quincy and are open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.. Dazed and Groomed is...
QUINCY, MI
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Ruth A. Brown

Ruth A. Brown, 81, of Quincy passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022. A private family interment will take place in Lakeview Cemetery in Quincy. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy. She was born on October 2, 1941 in Coldwater to Leonard and Ethel (Lavender)...
QUINCY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy