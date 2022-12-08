Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
Chavez sworn in as new City of Coldwater Clerk
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The City of Coldwater swore in a new City Clerk on Monday as former City Clerk Susan Heath administered the oath of office to Shauna Chavez. Chavez has worked for six years as an Administrative Assistant in the Neighborhood Services Department and has spent the last five of the six years serving as the Deputy Clerk.
wtvbam.com
Downtown Coldwater business receives Match on Main grant
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Shemel’s Carpet and Interiors in downtown Coldwater is among 35 small businesses around the state who are slated to get funds through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Match on Main grant Program. Governor Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement on Monday of more than...
wtvbam.com
City Council takes no action after negative reaction to lifting overnight parking ban
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The prohibition of parking between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. in the City of Coldwater will stay in place after a discussion was held during Monday night’s Coldwater City Council meeting. City Manager Keith Baker talked about the various aspects of...
wtvbam.com
Three Rivers Commercial-News to remain open after purchase by Wilcox Newspapers
THREE RIVERS, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Some may call it a Christmas miracle. After announcing last week it was ceasing publication, the Three Rivers Commercial-News announced on Sunday night that Wilcox Newspapers owner Mike Wilcox purchased the paper to prevent its demise. Wilcox plans to restart publication of the 127-year-old...
wtvbam.com
Quincy man enters no contest pleas in domestic violence cases
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – A Quincy man entered no contest pleas on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court in connection with a couple of domestic violence cases. 33-year-old Matthew Allen Jackson plead no contest to charges of unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence in connection with an incident on September 17.
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Dazed and Groomed joins Quincy Chamber of Commerce
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The Quincy Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for one of their newest members. Dazed and Groomed is located at 11 East Chicago in downtown Quincy and are open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.. Dazed and Groomed is...
wtvbam.com
One dead, two injured in Hillsdale County mobile home fire
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A woman lost her life and two other persons were injured Monday morning in a Hillsdale County mobile home fire. The Hillsdale County Sheriffs’ Office says the fire was reported at about 7:45 a.m. in the area of Hudson Road near Lake Avenue.
wtvbam.com
Gas prices continue to fall, two Branch County stations now at less than $3 a gallon
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Gas prices in Branch County continue to drop closer to the $3 a gallon mark and in a couple of cases, the price has gone below that figure. The web site gasbuddy.com reported on Monday morning that prices in Branch County were ranging from $2.94 a gallon at a station on the west side of Quincy to $3.39 at a station in Kinderhook.
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Ruth A. Brown
Ruth A. Brown, 81, of Quincy passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022. A private family interment will take place in Lakeview Cemetery in Quincy. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy. She was born on October 2, 1941 in Coldwater to Leonard and Ethel (Lavender)...
