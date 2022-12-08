With the season’s greetings, farewells, and welcome backs expressed, council got down to its final business of the year. With no public hearings scheduled, not even a short-term tourist rental Conditional Use Permit request – Santa really DID come early this year – the 7 p.m. meeting adjourned at 7:29 p.m. But other than fond farewells and outgoing council members’ promises of continued attention as involved citizens to issues that impact this community, there actually was some business taken care of.

FRONT ROYAL, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO