Warren County, VA

royalexaminer.com

James Edwin Kenney Jr. (1945 – 2022)

James Edwin Kenney Jr., 76, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on December 11, 2022. Jim was born in Front Royal, VA, on December 27, 1945, to James Edwin Kenney and Eva Oden Kenney. He was a 1965 graduate of Warren County High School. He married Jane...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
After departing members bid farewell at last meeting of 2022, Council indicates movement on long-floundering ‘blighted structure’ code

With the season’s greetings, farewells, and welcome backs expressed, council got down to its final business of the year. With no public hearings scheduled, not even a short-term tourist rental Conditional Use Permit request – Santa really DID come early this year – the 7 p.m. meeting adjourned at 7:29 p.m. But other than fond farewells and outgoing council members’ promises of continued attention as involved citizens to issues that impact this community, there actually was some business taken care of.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Ruth Ann Rector (1950 – 2022)

Ruth Ann Rector, 72, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 3:00 pm at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 200 West Prospect Street Front Royal, Virginia, with the Rev. John Rowe officiating. Mrs....
STRASBURG, VA
Judge notifies involved parties of denial of all defense motions to overturn jury verdicts in EDA civil liability cases

According to Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne, the now County overseen EDA has received notice from civil case Judge Bruce D. Albertson on his ruling in the five defense motions to overturn jury verdicts of liability in the EDA financial scandal civil litigations. That ruling on five civil cases totaling over $ 14 million dollars of liability is denial of those motions to overturn.
WARREN COUNTY, VA

