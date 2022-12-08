Read full article on original website
WCHSWarren County High School vs Liberty High School – Boys Varsity Basketball, December 12th
Warren County High School vs Park View High School – Boys Varsity Basketball, December 8th. Joins us on Thursday, December 8, 2022, when the Warren County High School Boy’s Varsity Basketball team takes on Park View High School. The game starts at 6:00 pm. Catch all the action...
James Edwin Kenney Jr. (1945 – 2022)
James Edwin Kenney Jr., 76, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on December 11, 2022. Jim was born in Front Royal, VA, on December 27, 1945, to James Edwin Kenney and Eva Oden Kenney. He was a 1965 graduate of Warren County High School. He married Jane...
After departing members bid farewell at last meeting of 2022, Council indicates movement on long-floundering ‘blighted structure’ code
With the season’s greetings, farewells, and welcome backs expressed, council got down to its final business of the year. With no public hearings scheduled, not even a short-term tourist rental Conditional Use Permit request – Santa really DID come early this year – the 7 p.m. meeting adjourned at 7:29 p.m. But other than fond farewells and outgoing council members’ promises of continued attention as involved citizens to issues that impact this community, there actually was some business taken care of.
Ruth Ann Rector (1950 – 2022)
Ruth Ann Rector, 72, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 3:00 pm at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 200 West Prospect Street Front Royal, Virginia, with the Rev. John Rowe officiating. Mrs....
Even in the afternoon, ‘Night of Wonder’ presents an ageless musical celebration of the Christmas Season
A packed church in downtown Front Royal applauded the new Valley Chorale at the Town’s Episcopal Church December 11, a veritable treat for locals on this sunny Sunday. “Night of Wonder” was, in fact, in mid-afternoon, billed as a “Celebration of Christmas” – And a celebration it was indeed!
Judge notifies involved parties of denial of all defense motions to overturn jury verdicts in EDA civil liability cases
According to Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne, the now County overseen EDA has received notice from civil case Judge Bruce D. Albertson on his ruling in the five defense motions to overturn jury verdicts of liability in the EDA financial scandal civil litigations. That ruling on five civil cases totaling over $ 14 million dollars of liability is denial of those motions to overturn.
