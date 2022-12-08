Read full article on original website
Notimeforyourcrap
5d ago
I don’t have a problem with people achieving financial stability and owning their homes, however that’s something you have to want to do ,and take advantage of the help. I don’t live in that community, but I hope they take this opportunity and make something of it.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore City teachers salaries fall to lowest in state
In Baltimore City, the Maryland community with the highest numbers of needy students and the most demand for experienced teachers, the salaries of teachers with a master’s degree decreased from 2010 to 2020 to the lowest in the state, according to data from the Maryland State Department of Education.
Saving a piece of Baltimore's history
More than 100 opponents get their way as Baltimore commission denies church permit to demolish townhouses in Historic Mount Vernon.
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Maryland was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
baltimorepositive.com
The story and emotions behind the story of “Baltimore, You Have No Idea”
The Maryland Crab Cake Tour returned to Faidley’s at Lexington Market for a holiday visit with legendary columnist Dan Rodricks from The Baltimore Sun discussing Eric Bogosian, storytelling and taking his incredible career memoirs and the Baltimore characters met along the way to the stage at The BMA and his incredible stage production. And breaking news: it’s coming back in the spring! Go see it!
Jalil George, young real estate investor, shot and killed in Park Heights
Jalil George was a man on a mission to make Baltimore better and the city is now worse off without him.
foxbaltimore.com
$250,000 lottery ticket sold in Baltimore leads list of big winners
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A $250,000-winning scratch-off ticket sold in Baltimore led the list of the Maryland Lottery’s biggest winners in the past week, and another five players also landed six-digit prizes in Glen Burnie, Havre de Grace, Prince Frederick, Silver Spring and Waldorf. In all, 48 tickets across...
Wbaltv.com
Northeast Baltimore landmark known for its snowballs hits the market
A 100-year-old snowball landmark in northeast Baltimore is up for grabs. Walther Gardens is hitting the market on Monday after its current owners decided to hang up their garden trowels and snowball recipes and move on. "I'm ready for another project that is a little less work," said Matthew Wittek,...
wypr.org
Baltimore County and University of Maryland Medical System to pay tuition for future nurses
Baltimore County and The University of Maryland Medical System are willing to pay the community college tuition for 30 students to begin as certified nursing assistants then continue to become licensed practical nurses. In exchange, they will be guaranteed a job at St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson, Baltimore County leaders announced on Monday.
foxbaltimore.com
Growing calls on J.P. Grant to be excluded
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There are growing calls right now for longtime city contractor J.P. Grant to be excluded from doing business with the city. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott recently accepted a $5,000 contribution from Columbia businessman J.P. Grant. Political analyst Armstrong Williams joined FOX 45 News to weigh in...
Baltimore Times
Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation
Bowie, Md. – Prince George’s County native Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation have committed to joining the Bowie State University Athletics Department in the transformation of the university’s main basketball gym and supporting BSU athletics programs. “We are dedicated to providing resources and possibilities to...
baltimorefishbowl.com
BmoreArt’s Picks: December 13-19
This Week: Cheryl Warrick at Academy Art Museum, Reading Douglass opening reception at the Lewis Museum, artist talk with Murjoni Merriweather and Jessica Bastidas at The Walters, BMA Violet Hour discussion with Torkwase Dyson, Jamea Richmond-Edwards and Zoë Charlton led by Jessica Bell Brown, New Generations and Scene Seen receptions at Creative Alliance, opening night for Rosa Leff at Pyramid Atlantic Art Center, Sankofa Pre-Kwanzaa Celebration at The Peale, and Winterfest Preview at Baltimore Clayworks — PLUS BmoreArt Call for Video Interns and more featured opportunities!
Nursing shortage to be addressed in Baltimore County with scholarships in underserved communities
TOWSON -- Nurses continue to be in high demand as hospitals are still struggling to fill their ranks. But, in Baltimore County, a new partnership could fill that gap.From the beginning, our nurses have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. It continues to be an uphill battle."Despite those immeasurable challenges we have seen in healthcare over these last three years, I will tell you, we're still fighting," said Nicole Beeson, Chief Nursing Officer at St. Joseph Medical Center.It's a battle they're fighting with far less staff. Beeson said one-in-four nurses have left."We've had a huge amount of turnover...
southbmore.com
Great Plates of Late Around South Baltimore
With so much talk about fried chicken sandwiches in recent years, the Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich at Hull Street Blues certainly warrants a visit to Locust Point. It comes on a brioche bun and has a delicious brine, a tasty crisp, and is really juicy. So good! It also goes great with the hand-cut fries.
32-Year-Old Man Shot In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot in the buttocks in Southern Baltimore early yesterday morning. A shot spotter alert led the Baltimore Police Department to discover the man. This incident happened at 5:30 am on the 1300 Block of Washington Boulevard. Officers responded to the shot spotter alert, and when they arrived they found the 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot to his buttocks. He was brought to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. According to the victim, he was standing on the block when he heard the gunshots. The victim reported feeling pain The post 32-Year-Old Man Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
PLANetizen
Baltimore’s Red Line Rail Project Back on the Table Thanks to New Governor
Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore (D) recently promised to build the Red Line rail line planned for a 14-mile stretch in Baltimore. Moore’s predecessor, current Governor Larry Hogan (R), canceled the project in 2015. Kriston Capps has the scoop on one of the most potentially momentous outcomes for transit to...
wypr.org
Baltimore County pays $3 million to resolve dispute with city over water bill
Baltimore County is paying $3 million out of pocket to Baltimore City to resolve a long-running tiff over unpaid water bills — a fraction of the $22 million Baltimore’s Department of Public Works billed the county in 2018 to recover years of undercharged water service. Per the resolution...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County hiking, biking loop dedicated to late public servant
EDGEMERE, MD—The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has dedicated a half-mile trail loop at North Point State Park in honor of former public servant and avid bicyclist, Steven L. Kreseski. A native and resident of Baltimore City, Kreseski served three years as chief of staff for former Governor Robert...
‘I’ve got something to add’ | Governor Hogan talks about his future plans after last term
MARYLAND, USA — At the Maryland State House in Annapolis, there are plenty of photos on display, highlighting the memorable moments of Larry Hogan's time as governor. However, there’s one picture that easily stands out, because Governor Hogan said it illustrates the time period in his life that changed how he would govern.
Baltimore Cop Rushes To Sound Of Gunfire To Assist Victim
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot in the back yesterday afternoon in Southern Baltimore. This incident happened on the 3600 Block of South Hanover Street. Shortly after 12:30 pm, a Baltimore Police Officer was on patrol when he heard the sound of a gunshot. The officer responded to the area and found a male victim running away from a suspect armed with a gun. The victim dropped to the ground as the suspect ran away. He had been shot in the back. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. His identity and condition are unknown at this time. The post Baltimore Cop Rushes To Sound Of Gunfire To Assist Victim appeared first on Shore News Network.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Park Heights farm to be featured on Maryland Public Television’s ‘Farm & Harvest’ episode Tuesday
A Baltimore City farm will be featured this week in an episode of Maryland Public Television’s “Maryland Farm & Harvest” series. The episode airing on Tuesday will highlight the Plantation Park Heights Urban Farm in northwest Baltimore. Richard Francis, also known as “Farmer Chippy,” and a group...
