Hogan orders TikTok ban for Maryland government employees
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has implemented a ban on TikTok in the state’s executive branch, citing security concerns over Chinese-based owner ByteDance. In a news release on Tuesday, Hogan, whose second term as governor of Maryland ends next month, issued an emergency cybersecurity directive that would prohibit state employees from using certain Chinese and…
Biden Signs First Federal Standalone Marijuana Bill
U.S. President Joe Biden officially signed the first piece of standalone federal cannabis reform Friday, according to the National Law Review. The U.S. president signed a marijuana research bill into law that cleared the House in July and the Senate last month. The act is aimed at providing federal support...
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Both Kansas senators vote no, as U.S. Senate defeats filibuster on gay marriage bill
Passage of a measure that would protect gay marriage rights nationwide crossed a key threshold Wednesday when the Senate defeated a filibuster and set the stage for final approval shortly. Senators voted 62-37 to move the Respect for Marriage Act to the Senate for an up-or-down up-and-down vote in the...
Rail union president on House bill forcing labor deal: We told Congress to 'stay out of the process'
Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen President Michael Baldwin claims there's unsolved "humanitarian, bipartisan" issues in the House's newly passed rail strike deal.
House passes ‘Respect for Marriage Act’; all Arkansas representatives vote against it
The U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday to pass historic legislation to provide federal safeguards for same-sex and interracial marriages.
When will the House vote on federal same-sex marriage protections?
The U.S. House of Representatives has delayed its planned vote on a bill offering federal same-sex marriage protections, which passed the Senate on Nov. 29
NY lawmakers push for slavery reparations for black residents
Some New York lawmakers are renewing the push for a state law that would lay the groundwork to pay reparations to black residents whose ancestors were enslaved. Proponents gained steam after a task force in California last week recommended that the Golden State shell out $569 billion in reparations to slaves’ descendents there, or $223,200 apiece, because of lingering housing discrimination practices. A previously proposed New York measure called for creating a commission to study the impact of slavery and providing reparations but failed to pass the legislature. It is now being revised, backers said. “We saw what happened in California. We want...
More than 70 lawmakers send letter calling on Biden to grant rail workers seven sick days
More than 70 House and Senate members sent a letter to President Biden on Friday to urge him to do everything he can to guarantee rail workers have seven days of paid sick leave. The lawmakers thanked Biden for his role in negotiating an agreement between freight rail carriers and unionized rail workers to avoid…
House passes Respect for Marriage Act, sending it to Biden
Washington — The House on Thursday approved legislation that provides federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages, sending the landmark bill to President Biden's desk for his signature and capping a decades-long shift in Americans' attitudes toward gay marriage. Called the Respect for Marriage Act, the measure won bipartisan support in the Democratic-led House, after the lower chamber passed this summer a version of the bill with backing from 47 Republicans. The House vote to give final approval to the legislation was 258 to 169, with one Republican voting "present." Thirty-nine GOP lawmakers joined all Democrats in supporting the bill.Mr. Biden said...
Supreme Court's redistricting case is a threat to democracy
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court will hear oral argument in Moore v. Harper, through which North Carolina’s Republican legislators are fighting to protect an “aggressively gerrymandered congressional map” thrown out by that state’s Supreme Court on constitutional grounds. But while the case is, on its face,...
Trans psychologist files brief against Md. school district hiding transitions from parents: 'Terrible idea'
Dr. Erica Anderson, a transgender psychologist, filed a court brief against the Montgomery County Board of Education for allowing teachers to hide students' gender identity from parents.
Democrats pressure banks to atone for slavery-era activities to 'redress past wrongs’
House Democrats held a hearing Wednesday to talk about how banks can atone for the role they played in American slavery, which one witness said helped build wealth for banks.
Move To Intervene In Missouri v. Biden First Amendment Case – Kennedy, Mercola & Bollingers
CHD’s Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Dr. Joseph Mercola, Ty and Charlene Bollinger Move to Intervene in Missouri v. Biden First Amendment Case. Intervention In The Missouri v. Biden First Amendment Case. Washington, D.C. — On Nov. 17, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Joseph Mercola and Ty and Charlene Bollinger...
Bill protecting same-sex marriage gains bipartisan support in U.S. Senate
The U.S. Senate cleared a hurdle to passing marriage equality, getting more than the 60 senators from both parties needed to avert a filibuster. The post Bill protecting same-sex marriage gains bipartisan support in U.S. Senate appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved a marriage equality bill Thursday that would ensure same-sex and interracial couples continue holding many of the rights they have now, should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the cases that established those constitutional protections. The measure now heads to the desk of President Joe Biden, who plans to […] The post Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Virginia Sens. call House passage of Respect for Marriage Act a 'first step' for the state
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) are sharing their thoughts on the House passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, which is expected to head quickly to President Biden's desk for his signature. Both senators provided the following statement after the...
Vermont Democrats Prepare a Push for Paid Family Leave
Vermont Democrats will take another run at passing universal paid family leave in the coming legislative session, nearly three years after Gov. Phil Scott vetoed a proposal funded by a mandatory payroll tax. Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and House Speaker Jill Krowinski (D-Burlington) invited family leave advocates to the Statehouse...
Biden administration to ask Supreme Court to reinstate student loan relief plan
The Justice Department indicated Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate a Biden administration plan that would provide student loan forgiveness to millions of Americans. This comes after the plan has been blocked by two separate federal court rulings. On Monday, the 8th Circuit Court of...
Senators introduce bipartisan truck parking bill
Washington — Bipartisan legislation recently introduced in the Senate would help address a nationwide shortage of safe truck parking by authorizing funding to increase parking capacity and improve existing infrastructure. Federal hours-of-service regulations require truck drivers to park and rest after being on duty for long periods. A lack...
