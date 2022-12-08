Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Man grabs ex-girlfriend by the hair, throws her into pickup during kidnapping, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man is in jail after kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint. David Westbrook, 42, was charged with aggravated kidnapping, as well as illegal gun and drug charges. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday along Caddo near Palo Alto Road and Interstate 35 on...
news4sanantonio.com
Officer forced to fatally shoot inmate after attempting to escape at hospital
KYLE, Texas – A Hays Correction Officer was forced to fatally shoot an inmate after he tried to escape while getting medical treatment. The incident happened on Monday at around 5 p.m. at Seton Hospital in Kyle, Texas. The Hays County Sheriff said that the officer was guarding the...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot and killed during apparent exchange of gunfire on Northeast Side
SANA TNONIO – A man was shot and killed during an apparent exchange of gunfire on the city’s Northeast Side Tuesday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police received a call at 4:55 p.m. for a shooting along Roundtree Ln., near Randolph Blvd. Upon arrival, officials found...
Inmate shot, killed by corrections officer after alleged escape attempt at Kyle hospital
KYLE, Texas — An alleged escape attempt by a Hays County inmate turned deadly Monday at the Ascension Seton Hays hospital in Kyle. According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, a Hays County corrections officer was guarding an inmate – later identified as 36-year-old Joshua Leon Wright – who was getting treatment at the hospital when he reportedly attempted to escape, assaulted the officer and ran on foot through the emergency room.
news4sanantonio.com
8-year-old accused of bringing loaded handgun, knives to elementary school
Schertz police are investigating an incident where a student brought a loaded handgun to a Schertz, Cibolo, Universal City ISD elementary school. At around 11:40 a.m., officials were told an 8-year-old third grader was in possession of a firearm at Rose Garden Elementary School. A school officer immediately took possession...
seguintoday.com
Out of state fugitive caught in Guadalupe County
(Seguin) – A fugitive from Miami might just be regretting his travels into Guadalupe County. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s officials say Hector Francisco Guifarro Jr., 22, of Miami, Fl. was apprehended sometime after 3:15 p.m. Saturday along a stretch of Interstate 10. They say sheriff’s deputies received information that Guifarro was traveling in a blue 2017 Subaru Impreza.
news4sanantonio.com
Police are investigating after 15-year-old girl was found shot inside a stolen vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound inside a stolen vehicle. Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Texas Avenue for a shooting in progress. According to officials, a woman inside the home received a call that her daughter...
KSAT 12
Feud between two men leads to shooting on West Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing feud led to a man being shot and hospitalized on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. Monday in the 4700 block of San Judas. Police at the scene said a 42-year-old man crossed paths...
news4sanantonio.com
19-year-old hospitalized after shots fired outside Circle K on North Side, police say
SANA TNONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that took place at a Circle K store on the city’s North Side Tuesday evening. Officials were called to the 8200 block of Broadway, just off Loop 410. Police said a 19-year-old was shot several times and was...
news4sanantonio.com
Fire officials say the fatal Southeast explosion happened in an underground home
SAN ANTONIO – Fire officials provided an update Tuesday on the fatal Southeast explosion that occurred Friday night. Fire officials said that the explosion happened at an underground home on the property sending concrete and other debris flying more than 150 yards away. The house is 4,000 sq ft...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio man shot in the head following argument on the Northeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police said one man was shot to death following an argument on the city’s Northeast Side early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were dispatched at the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, police found the victim who was laying outside the apartment with a gunshot wound to the head.
news4sanantonio.com
Suspected drunk driver smashes car right into the corner of house
SAN ANTONIO – A suspected drunk driver smashed his car into the corner of a Northwest Side home and left a good-sized hole. It happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday on the 4400-block of Chedder Drive. Police tell us the driver was speeding down Babcock Road, lost control. Hit the curb and slammed into the corner of the home.
KSAT 12
Man arrested for intoxication manslaughter after deadly I-10 crash, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead and another is in jail following a fatal car accident on IH-10 West just before 1 a.m. Friday. A 56-year-old man was riding a Yamaha CP250W Moped when he was rear-ended by a 34-year-old man driving a gray Hyundai Genesis, according to San Antonio police.
news4sanantonio.com
Investigation underway after man's body found on side of road
SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a man’s body was discovered on the side of a road Monday morning, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say a passerby reported seeing a person lying on the side of Quintana and Kinney Road at approximately 9:06 a.m.
news4sanantonio.com
Softball coach arrested for allegedly having inappropriate relationship with young girl
SAN ANTONIO – A female softball coach has been arrested after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a young girl. The parents of the juvenile met with the Converse Police Department on Monday to report the alleged inappropriate relationship their daughter had with her softball coach. 24-year-old Miranda Sandoval...
Surveillance video shows TX teen overdosing on fentanyl in school parking lot
The moment a teenage boy overdosed on fentanyl outside a Hays CISD campus was all caught on camera.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police clears up allegations regarding a serial killer targeting women
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department posted on their social media to clear up some recent allegations of a serial killer in San Antonio targeting female victims. They said that they are aware of the recent social media posts that have been circulating but there is no factual basis for these claims, and they want to reassure the public to not be alarmed.
KENS 5
Two victims identified after deadly explosion in San Antonio
Roger Huron and Ashley Autobee were among the four people who were killed in an explosion at a construction site. Authorities are still investigating the cause.
news4sanantonio.com
Lockdown lifted at Holmes High School, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Lockdown at Holmes High School has been lifted and following a situation nearby Tuesday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officials said students and staff are safe, individuals are in custody, and the classes will be resuming soon. “No students or staff are in danger, but due to precautionary measures, the school was placed on lockdown. Parents please do not be alarmed as there is no active threat,” the department said.
news4sanantonio.com
Northwest highway reopens after rollover crash forces early morning closure
SAN ANTONIO - A northwest highway has reopened after a rollover crash forced an early morning closure. The accident happened just before 3 a.m. along Interstate 10 near De Zavala Road. Police said the driver was speeding when he rolled over from the feeder road on to the eastbound lane...
