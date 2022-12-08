ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windcrest, TX

KVUE

Inmate shot, killed by corrections officer after alleged escape attempt at Kyle hospital

KYLE, Texas — An alleged escape attempt by a Hays County inmate turned deadly Monday at the Ascension Seton Hays hospital in Kyle. According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, a Hays County corrections officer was guarding an inmate – later identified as 36-year-old Joshua Leon Wright – who was getting treatment at the hospital when he reportedly attempted to escape, assaulted the officer and ran on foot through the emergency room.
KYLE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

8-year-old accused of bringing loaded handgun, knives to elementary school

Schertz police are investigating an incident where a student brought a loaded handgun to a Schertz, Cibolo, Universal City ISD elementary school. At around 11:40 a.m., officials were told an 8-year-old third grader was in possession of a firearm at Rose Garden Elementary School. A school officer immediately took possession...
SCHERTZ, TX
seguintoday.com

Out of state fugitive caught in Guadalupe County

(Seguin) – A fugitive from Miami might just be regretting his travels into Guadalupe County. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s officials say Hector Francisco Guifarro Jr., 22, of Miami, Fl. was apprehended sometime after 3:15 p.m. Saturday along a stretch of Interstate 10. They say sheriff’s deputies received information that Guifarro was traveling in a blue 2017 Subaru Impreza.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio man shot in the head following argument on the Northeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Police said one man was shot to death following an argument on the city’s Northeast Side early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were dispatched at the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, police found the victim who was laying outside the apartment with a gunshot wound to the head.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Suspected drunk driver smashes car right into the corner of house

SAN ANTONIO – A suspected drunk driver smashed his car into the corner of a Northwest Side home and left a good-sized hole. It happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday on the 4400-block of Chedder Drive. Police tell us the driver was speeding down Babcock Road, lost control. Hit the curb and slammed into the corner of the home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Investigation underway after man's body found on side of road

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a man’s body was discovered on the side of a road Monday morning, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say a passerby reported seeing a person lying on the side of Quintana and Kinney Road at approximately 9:06 a.m.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio police clears up allegations regarding a serial killer targeting women

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department posted on their social media to clear up some recent allegations of a serial killer in San Antonio targeting female victims. They said that they are aware of the recent social media posts that have been circulating but there is no factual basis for these claims, and they want to reassure the public to not be alarmed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Lockdown lifted at Holmes High School, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Lockdown at Holmes High School has been lifted and following a situation nearby Tuesday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officials said students and staff are safe, individuals are in custody, and the classes will be resuming soon. “No students or staff are in danger, but due to precautionary measures, the school was placed on lockdown. Parents please do not be alarmed as there is no active threat,” the department said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

