Wise County, TX

The Independent

‘I hope your stuff is ok’: Girlfriend’s chilling call moments after she allegedly burned ex’s house down

The girlfriend of a Texas man made a chilling call about his house while his home was on fire. Tommy Garay is now hosting a GoFundMe fundraiser after his girlfriend allegedly burned down his house because another woman answered his phone, leading her to believe he was being unfaithful, according to the San Antonio Express-News. “On November 20, 2022, the house my 2-year-old daughter and I lived in was burglarized/vandalized and was set on fire by my ex-girlfriend while I was away from my home,” Mr Garay wrote on GoFundMe. “I called the fire department but unfortunately by the...
TEXAS STATE
Upworthy

Quick-thinking 10-year-old escapes potential kidnapping by asking cashier to pretend to be his mom

Around 840,000 children are reported missing every year in the US and while many of these reports are resolved within hours, some children go missing permanently. A 10-year-old might have had a similar fate if not for his quick and smart thinking. Sammy Green was heading home from school in Pottstown last Friday when a woman began following him, reports CBS News.
POTTSTOWN, PA
The Independent

Girlfriend of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen’s alleged killer admits role in dismembering body

A woman has admitted to playing a role in dismembering and getting rid of the body of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen after she was sexually assaulted and killed at a military base in Texas in 2020. Cecily Aguilar pled guilty to four charges – one count of accessory to murder after the fact as well as three counts of false statement or representation - on Tuesday, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas. “According to court documents, from April 22, 2020 through July 1, 2020, Aguilar assisted Army Specialist Aaron Robinson in corruptly...
FORT HOOD, TX
Savannah Aylin

In 2014, a 15-year-old Girl Opened the Door for a Man in a FedEx Uniform; Hours Later, Her Family Was Dead

On July 9, 2014, Ronald Haskell, dressed as a FedEx delivery man, knocked on the door of the Stay family. Cassidy Stay, Haskell's 15-year-old niece, answered the door; she did not recognize the man before her as her uncle, as she did not spend much time with him. Under the impression that Haskell was just an ordinary delivery driver, she told him that her parents were not home and would be unable to sign for the package he was attempting to deliver. Little did Cassidy know, this "delivery man" would later use the package he was holding as a silencerfor the gun he had with him.
The Independent

Idaho murder victim’s father reveals chilling reason family didn’t hold a funeral for her

The father of one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death says his family will not give her a funeral for fear that the “monster” who murdered her might attend.Kaylee Goncalves was killed at an off-campus house in the city of Moscow, Idaho, in the early hours of 13 November, with police still hunting for the murderer.Goncalves, 21, was slain along with her best friend, Madison Mogen, 21, another roommate Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20.Kaylee’s father, Steve Goncalves, says that the family has not been able to bring itself to have a commemoration...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Athena Strand’s mother shares heartbreaking video of murdered 7-year-old’s sister sobbing

The grieving mother of murdered Athena Strand has shared a heartbreaking video of the seven-year-old’s sister sobbing because she missed her days before she vanished. Athena’s mother Maitlyn Presley Gandy posted the video to Facebook on Monday, three days after her child was found dead in Paradise, Texas. The little girl was reported missing on Wednesday (30 November) and suspect Tanner Lynn Horner is now charged with her abduction and murder. Ms Gandy explained that the video of her other daughter sobbing uncontrollably for her “sissy” was taken days before Athena went missing, as the seven-year-old was visiting her...
PARADISE, TX
The Independent

Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings

A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
MOSCOW, ID
People

Body of Missing Father, Who Was Visiting Houston for 13-Month-Old Son's Liver Transplant, Found in Bayou

Officials said the victim, who had been in town for two weeks, was last seen in Houston on Friday Officials in Texas believe they have recovered the body of an Oklahoma father who's been missing since Friday. The body, believed to belong to 28-year-old Ridge Cole of Oklahoma, was pulled from Brays Bayou on Tuesday, according to Texas EquuSearch. The search-and-rescue organization said Cole was last seen Friday evening near the 1900 block of Holcombe Boulevard in Houston, located near the bayou. Cole, his wife and his mother traveled to Houston two weeks ago...
HOUSTON, TX
New York Post

California man shoots neighbor’s dog dead for chasing squirrel into his yard

A California man is mourning the loss of the family’s beloved Labrador retriever, who was shot dead by a ruthless neighbor after the dog chased a squirrel into his yard. Marlon Caballero, of Pomona, told Fox LA that the family’s 8-year-old dog was shot dead on Sunday — just two weeks after they moved to the neighborhood. The devastated man said he pleaded with his neighbor to let him get his pooch after he shot him three times, but the heartless man refused. “I’m pleading with the neighbor, ‘Hey, please give me my dog, let me have my dog. I can save him...
POMONA, CA
