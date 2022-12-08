Read full article on original website
Related
Mexican woman allegedly killed for her organs after online courtship gone bad
Authorities in Peru believe the organs of a Mexican woman visiting a man she met online may have been harvested after her remains washed up on a beach.
Virginia Walmart gunman's manifesto claims he was 'betrayed' by coworkers he killed, felt 'led by' Satan
The manifesto left behind by Andre Bing — the suspected gunman behind six killings at a Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart where he worked — has been released by Chesapeake police.
Grandmother of Georgia toddler Quinton Simon, who was found dead in landfill, arrested
The grandmother of a Georgia boy who was found dead in a landfill has been arrested on a charge related to juvenile court
‘I hope your stuff is ok’: Girlfriend’s chilling call moments after she allegedly burned ex’s house down
The girlfriend of a Texas man made a chilling call about his house while his home was on fire. Tommy Garay is now hosting a GoFundMe fundraiser after his girlfriend allegedly burned down his house because another woman answered his phone, leading her to believe he was being unfaithful, according to the San Antonio Express-News. “On November 20, 2022, the house my 2-year-old daughter and I lived in was burglarized/vandalized and was set on fire by my ex-girlfriend while I was away from my home,” Mr Garay wrote on GoFundMe. “I called the fire department but unfortunately by the...
FedEx driver strangled 7-year-old Texas girl after hitting her with van, warrant says
A FedEx driver accused of kidnapping and then killing a 7-year-old girl in Texas told authorities that he strangled her after accidentally hitting her with his van while making a delivery at her home, according to an arrest warrant. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, told authorities that Athena Strand was not...
Tanner Horner Reveals Why He Killed Athena Strand
Athena Strand, 7, was reported missing from her Texas home last week. Her body was discovered two days after her disappearance.
Upworthy
Quick-thinking 10-year-old escapes potential kidnapping by asking cashier to pretend to be his mom
Around 840,000 children are reported missing every year in the US and while many of these reports are resolved within hours, some children go missing permanently. A 10-year-old might have had a similar fate if not for his quick and smart thinking. Sammy Green was heading home from school in Pottstown last Friday when a woman began following him, reports CBS News.
Girlfriend of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen’s alleged killer admits role in dismembering body
A woman has admitted to playing a role in dismembering and getting rid of the body of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen after she was sexually assaulted and killed at a military base in Texas in 2020. Cecily Aguilar pled guilty to four charges – one count of accessory to murder after the fact as well as three counts of false statement or representation - on Tuesday, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas. “According to court documents, from April 22, 2020 through July 1, 2020, Aguilar assisted Army Specialist Aaron Robinson in corruptly...
In 2014, a 15-year-old Girl Opened the Door for a Man in a FedEx Uniform; Hours Later, Her Family Was Dead
On July 9, 2014, Ronald Haskell, dressed as a FedEx delivery man, knocked on the door of the Stay family. Cassidy Stay, Haskell's 15-year-old niece, answered the door; she did not recognize the man before her as her uncle, as she did not spend much time with him. Under the impression that Haskell was just an ordinary delivery driver, she told him that her parents were not home and would be unable to sign for the package he was attempting to deliver. Little did Cassidy know, this "delivery man" would later use the package he was holding as a silencerfor the gun he had with him.
Ted Cruz’s 14-year-old daughter stabs her own arms in their Texas home
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s family is requesting privacy after his teenage daughter was reportedly taken to the hospital with self-inflicted stab wounds. Police were called to the Republican senator’s Houston home Tuesday night, following reports of a 14-year-old with wounds on their arms, according to ABC affiliate KTRK.
‘Killer Sally’: Sally McNeil Had a Violent Past Long Before Killing Her Husband Ray
Netflix viewers hear Sally McNeil and her children tell their stories. But 'Killer Sally' doesn't take the bodybuilder's word as gospel truth.
Idaho murder victim’s father reveals chilling reason family didn’t hold a funeral for her
The father of one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death says his family will not give her a funeral for fear that the “monster” who murdered her might attend.Kaylee Goncalves was killed at an off-campus house in the city of Moscow, Idaho, in the early hours of 13 November, with police still hunting for the murderer.Goncalves, 21, was slain along with her best friend, Madison Mogen, 21, another roommate Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20.Kaylee’s father, Steve Goncalves, says that the family has not been able to bring itself to have a commemoration...
Athena Strand’s mother shares heartbreaking video of murdered 7-year-old’s sister sobbing
The grieving mother of murdered Athena Strand has shared a heartbreaking video of the seven-year-old’s sister sobbing because she missed her days before she vanished. Athena’s mother Maitlyn Presley Gandy posted the video to Facebook on Monday, three days after her child was found dead in Paradise, Texas. The little girl was reported missing on Wednesday (30 November) and suspect Tanner Lynn Horner is now charged with her abduction and murder. Ms Gandy explained that the video of her other daughter sobbing uncontrollably for her “sissy” was taken days before Athena went missing, as the seven-year-old was visiting her...
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
Body of Missing Father, Who Was Visiting Houston for 13-Month-Old Son's Liver Transplant, Found in Bayou
Officials said the victim, who had been in town for two weeks, was last seen in Houston on Friday Officials in Texas believe they have recovered the body of an Oklahoma father who's been missing since Friday. The body, believed to belong to 28-year-old Ridge Cole of Oklahoma, was pulled from Brays Bayou on Tuesday, according to Texas EquuSearch. The search-and-rescue organization said Cole was last seen Friday evening near the 1900 block of Holcombe Boulevard in Houston, located near the bayou. Cole, his wife and his mother traveled to Houston two weeks ago...
California man shoots neighbor’s dog dead for chasing squirrel into his yard
A California man is mourning the loss of the family’s beloved Labrador retriever, who was shot dead by a ruthless neighbor after the dog chased a squirrel into his yard. Marlon Caballero, of Pomona, told Fox LA that the family’s 8-year-old dog was shot dead on Sunday — just two weeks after they moved to the neighborhood. The devastated man said he pleaded with his neighbor to let him get his pooch after he shot him three times, but the heartless man refused. “I’m pleading with the neighbor, ‘Hey, please give me my dog, let me have my dog. I can save him...
JetBlue passenger held a razor blade to the neck of woman next to him while she was watching a movie, prosecutors say
The man was charged with Carrying a Weapon on an Aircraft and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon after the New York to Utah flight.
Texas Mom, Husband Arrested For Murdering Her Eight-Year-Old Son
Megan Lange and Rodolfo Reyes were arrested for murder on Monday in the strangulation death of her son, Arturo Coca, earlier in November. A Texas mother and her husband are facing capital murder charges for allegedly abusing and then strangling her 8-year-old son to death. Megan Lange, 29, and Rodolfo...
Ohio woman allegedly drowns 93-year-old grandmother in kitchen sink, bathtub to dodge nursing home bills
An Ohio woman allegedly told police she snuck up behind her 93-year-old grandmother while she was washing dishes and drowned her in the sink and bathtub to dodge nursing home bills.
Minnesota mom allegedly took son’s blood, forced siblings to dispose of it in scheme to fake illness
A Minnesota woman allegedly stole her son's blood and abused her other two children, authorities said. She now faces charges of child torture, stalking.
Fox News
899K+
Followers
4K+
Post
702M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0