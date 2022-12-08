Read full article on original website
Seven more House Republicans threaten to oppose McCarthy without concessions on House rules
Seven more members of the House Freedom Caucus are threatening to oppose Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's ascension to speaker unless their demands are met.
Biden invites anti-police nonbinary drag queen to White House: 'F--- the police'
President Biden extended an invitation to drag queen Marti Cummings to attend a White House event where he will sign the Respect for Marriage Act.
Bob Barker's longtime girlfriend Nancy Burnet shares an update on 'The Price is Right' icon as he turns 99
"The Price is Right" icon Bob Barker turned 99 on Monday. Barker's longtime companion Nancy Burnet gave Fox News Digital an update on the former game show host and shared some of their favorite memories.
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger says House Republicans will have a 'totally nonfunctional majority' in 2023 and McCarthy as speaker will be 'the equivalent of the dog who caught the car'
"This couldn't happen to a nicer guy," he quipped. "I used to be great friends with Kevin McCarthy. He's been the biggest disappointment of my life."
Kevin McCarthy says Democrats could select the next speaker if Republicans 'play games' on the House floor
"We will only be successful if we work together, or we'll lose individually," McCarthy said of dissent within the GOP conference.
Kevin McCarthy wins nomination for House speaker but now must calm GOP's right flank
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has cleared the first major step toward becoming House speaker.
McCarthy skips Pelosi's retirement speech as some Republicans pay grudging respect
WASHINGTON — When Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her retirement from congressional leadership on Thursday, the House chamber was packed with Democratic lawmakers in anticipation of the announcement from an icon of American politics. The Republican side of the chamber was largely empty. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who...
Washington Examiner
'It’s Trump!': Ann Coulter blames ex-president for lackluster GOP midterm performance
Ann Coulter joined the radio show Clay and Buck on Thursday, on which she placed the blame for the GOP's midterm election results squarely on the shoulders of former President Donald Trump. "There’s no question. Trump is 100% responsible for Herschel Walker. I mean, it wasn’t like it was Herschel’s...
McCarthy wins GOP vote for Speakership handily over right-wing challenge
House Republicans nominated Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) to be Speaker in a closed-door conference meeting on Tuesday after he faced a last-minute protest challenge from Rep. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), a former chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. McCarthy won easily, 188 to 31, in the internal conference meeting....
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy floated the possibility of impeaching Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas if he does not resign over the situation on the southern border.
"He cannot and must not remain," McCarthy said at an event in Texas. What happened: House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy suggested his party might pursue the impeachment of Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas if the Cabinet member doesn't resign from his position overseeing the nation's immigration laws. How he said...
An 88-Year First: Democrats Defend All Their Senate Seats While Holding White House
With Raphael Warnock's win, Joe Biden did something we have not seen since FDR.
Ilhan Omar, Eric Swalwell hit back at McCarthy over pledge to block them from House committees
Reps. Ilhan Omar and Eric Swalwell lashed out Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for pledging to block them from serving on House committees next Congress.
Kellyanne Conway boasts about being only Trump official with no indictments
Counselor to the President, Kellyanne Conway, talks to reporters outside the White House, on August 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images) Former Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is apparently proud of the fact that she has not been caught up in any potential criminal conspiracies.
Bernie Sanders Says Sinema ‘Helped Sabotage’ Some Of The Most Important Legislation
The Vermont independent said he believes part of why the Arizona senator left the Democratic Party is because her constituents lost faith in her.
House Democrat group claims party 'will retake the majority in 2024,' reveals GOP seats it hopes to flip
The House Majority PAC dropped a report Tuesday that looked back on the Democrats' 2022 performance and put several newly elected GOP candidates on notice.
‘Non-binary’ Biden official mocked after being fired for stealing luggage: ‘New pronouns are un/employed'
Conservatives reacted to news that the U.S. Department of Energy's "non-binary" nuclear waste official was fired after reports he allegedly stole airport luggage.
McCarthy allies press moderate Dem to switch parties amid speakership turmoil
When Rep. Matt Gaetz asked the GOP leader if he would solicit Democratic votes for speaker, McCarthy replied "no," according to a person in the room.
White House helping defeated Dems find jobs after congressional losses
President Biden's administration is helping to find new jobs for Democratic lawmakers and staffers who lost their midterm elections and gave Republicans control of the House.
House Republicans choose Steve Scalise for majority leader
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The House Republican conference on Tuesday (Nov. 15) elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to serve as majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. “I’ve served as the Whip now for the last eight years and it’s been a great honor, but...
Why are Schiff, Swalwell, and Omar on McCarthy's hit list to lose committee assignments?
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is threatening to remove a handful of Democrats from their committee assignments once the GOP takes control of the House in January should the California Republican be elected House speaker.
