ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Woman, father found dead after her toddler answers phone call from worried co-worker

By Mitchell Willetts
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26VllK_0jc7vgoN00

A woman and her father were found dead in an Illinois apartment after her 2-year-old answered a phone call from a worried co-worker, news outlets report.

Chicago police went to the apartment on the 8100 block of South Drexel Avenue before 11 a.m. on Dec. 7, according to a police department report.

Officers found a 27-year-old woman and 79-year-old man dead, and a toddler alive and unharmed in the apartment, Deputy Chief Senora Ben said at a news briefing, adding that an investigation is underway. No weapons were found at the scene.

The victims are Javonni Jenkins and Curtis Hardman, daughter and father, WGN reported. Both were shot to death .

When Jenkins didn’t show up to the Holy Cross Hospital where she works, a co-worker tried calling to see if she was OK, Nicole Worth told the Chicago Sun Times. At first there was no answer, but when Worth tried a Facetime call, Jenkin’s young son picked up.

“I could see that he had no clothes on, he was just in a diaper,” Worth said, and there were no signs anyone else was around. “So now something’s wrong.”

Worth contacted police and waited outside Jenkin’s apartment as officers went inside, WMAQ reported. A short time later, they came back out with a toddler and explained that her friend was dead.

“She doesn’t even have an enemy in this world,” Germaine Owens, who is a cousin of Jenkins, told the outlet. “For somebody to take her life, you’ve got to be some demon or monster.”

Police have not said if there is a suspect or person of interest in the deaths.

Unknown body found outside house fire that killed 2 firefighters, Pennsylvania cops say

Man stabbed 17 times after he came to kill in-laws in revenge attack, IL cops say

18-year-old and 4 younger teens shot in ‘targeted attack’ at Illinois home, cops say

Lawyer tries to shoot ex-girlfriend but is tackled by bar patrons, Texas video shows

Comments / 6

Capricorn Queen 42
5d ago

God bless the co worker for checking up on her. that baby was hungry and had a heavy diaper on. I wonder who is going to take care of that baby family. family has to be around some where...not one family member called to say hello nothing. God se nds angels to protect the baby. God vless that baby and I hope the baby is in good hands. hope the find whoever did that to daughter and father. so sad. I hope just ice is swift.

Reply
6
Political LiL
5d ago

This is so sad 😢 and heart breaking kill the girl and her father it's likely domestic. This domestic thing is really getting out of hand these young ladies have no protection...it's sad how your abuser can just get at you like that.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Lake County woman shot dead inside vehicle in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A woman was found shot to death Monday evening in a vehicle in north suburban Waukegan. Officers were called about 7:37 p.m. and found a vehicle off the shoulder in the 1900 block of Waukegan Road and a person slumped over inside, Waukegan police said in a statement.
WAUKEGAN, IL
CBS Chicago

Son shot while intervening as food vendor dad was robbed on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Street vendors are being targeted throughout the city by armed robbers.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Monday, the most recent incident happened in the Austin neighborhood on the city's West Side, where a son tried to intervene as his dad was being held at gunpoint. The son ended up getting shot, and is now recovering at Mount Sinai Hospital.We have been in touch with the son, Alejandro Aparicio Jr., and he is expected to be okay. But on Monday night, his father, Alejandro Aparicio Sr., shared with us the horrifying moments watching his son get shot –...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Girl, 15, reported missing from Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a teenage girl who was reported missing Monday from Chicago's Northwest Side. Rhianna Armstrong, 15, was last seen around 1:50 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Sayre Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood, according to a CPD missing person alert.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Loop attacker hit a pedestrian in the head with a hammer, reports say

Chicago — A 53-year-old man is recovering after being struck in the head with a metal object, possibly a hammer or crowbar, while walking in the Loop on Thursday morning, according to a Chicago police report. Officers were initially dispatched to reports of a man walking around River North...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, shot multiple times in Morgan Park

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot several times Thursday evening in the Morgan Park neighborhood. The 17-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 5:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Laflin Street when shots rang out, police said. The teen suffered gunshot wounds to the chef and leg,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman opens fire on man inside car on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot at inside a car in Ravenswood Friday morning. Police say the 30-year-old victim was in the 2100 block of West Montrose Avenue around 5:33 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and an unidentified offender began shooting. The victim declined EMS on the scene...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman shot, killed after having CCL weapon stolen on Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 22-year-old woman is killed after someone shot her with her own weapon on the city's Far South Side Wednesday morning.The shooting happened in the 9400 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue around 4:21 a.m.Police said the victim was inside her residence when an unknown woman entered. After an argument, the victim, who is a concealed carry license holder, had her weapon taken and was shot one time. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest and was later pronounced dead.The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said. No one is in custody.Area Two detectives are investigating. Detectives went door to door in the Roseland neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon."Pow! That's all I heard," said Robert Land who added it sounded like it came from the apartment he lives in on the second floor.The neighbor said the woman who died was visiting the home and was there with several other people."They was fighting," Land said. "I heard that."Police are still looking for the shooter.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Shooting leaves man dead, woman hurt at 79th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was killed in a shooting in East Chatham Wednesday afternoon, while a woman getting off a CTA bus was also struck.Around 3:30 p.m., the 38-year-old man was walking north on Cottage Grove Avenue just south of 79th Street when he got into a quarrel with another man. The second man took a gun out of his jacket and shot the first, who was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died. He had been shot in the head, police said.A 21-year-old woman was also shot while getting off a Chicago Transit Authority bus. She was struck in the hand and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition.Video from the scene showed the No. 4 Cottage Grove bus was struck by gunfire. Bullet holes were seen in two shattered windows in the back of the bus.The bus was seen surrounded by crime scene tape in front of Happy Food & Liquor, 7901 S. Cottage Grove Ave.Police were interviewing witnesses late Wednesday afternoon. Traffic was blocked at the scene while police investigated.
CHICAGO, IL
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
24K+
Followers
790
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy