ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 1

Related
AM 1450 KMMS

3 Things No Renter Should Ever Deal With In Montana, Or Anywhere

There are very few things that actually get under my skin, but over the past month or so, I have come to realize that these three things really grind my gears. Like most of the other renters here in Bozeman, our rent is not ideally priced. With that being said, there are some things that I feel should come with the high cost of living.
BOZEMAN, MT
mybighornbasin.com

Three Men Charged in the Largest Poaching Case in Wyoming’s History

The over 100 felony and misdemeanor charges resulted from a seven-year, multi-agency investigation spanning four states and four Wyoming counties. Three men were charged with more than 100 wildlife violations in one of the largest poaching cases in Wyoming history. The charges were prosecuted across four Wyoming counties, concluding in Park County in September 2022.
WYOMING STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

The One Thing Montanans Love The Most About Christmas Is…

All across Montana, people are getting ready for Christmas. Children are on their best behavior, folks are checking gifts off of their lists, trees are being decorated, stockings are being hung, menus are being planned, and presents are being wrapped. It's certainly easy to get swept up in the Christmas...
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Shooting Threats Turn Out To Be False Alarms in Montana

Law enforcement across the state of Montana responded to multiple calls regarding threats to local schools on the morning of Friday, December 9. Details about one of the threats were shared on the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Gallatin County 911 received a report of an active shooter at...
MANHATTAN, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Montana Governor Wants to Boost New Teacher Pay, Again

When it comes to entry level teachers, Montana has some of the lowest rates of teacher pay in the nation. In fact, before Greg Gianforte became governor, Montana had the worst entry level teacher pay in the nation under Democrat Governor Steve Bullock. During his first legislative session as governor,...
MONTANA STATE
Field & Stream

Illinois Hunter Tags Unusual-Looking Hairless Buck

Jay Kehrer recently tagged a truly stunning buck—a whitetail deer that was almost completely hairless. Kehrer hunts with his father and his son on a plot of 40 acres in Hamilton County, Illinois, near a town called Dale. This fall, they noticed an unusual-looking whitetail deer. “We were getting trail cam pictures of a deer that looked like it had reddish color fur,” Kehrer tells F&S. “We use Spypoint cell cams because we live about 100 miles away from where we hunt. It looked red in the sunlight and then in the shade, it would look chocolate. We had no idea what it was when we first saw it. We actually thought it was melanistic and called it ‘Hershey.’”
HAMILTON COUNTY, IL
Fairfield Sun Times

Missing woman from Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police Friday are searching for a missing woman, Suzanne Koehn, who was last seen in Butte.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missing person advisory issued for woman

MISSOULA, Mont. — A missing and endangered person advisory for Suzanne Koehn, a 69-year-old white female, 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. Koehn was last seen at the Best Western on Harrison Avenue in Butte on the night of Dec. 3. She is driving a red...
MISSOULA, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

What Are Montana’s Open Container Laws? Do You Know?

Montana is one of the few states that still allows some degree of open containers—but there are plenty of rules and regulations restricting open container use. So what are the official laws? Here's what we found. Montana has some wacky laws that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre....
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Is This Common Montana Phrase Actually Offensive?

Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their food and service.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Montana Senator Announces Big News for US Military Servicemembers

This is the news many of our troops and their families have been waiting for- an end to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate targeting our US military personnel. Here's the BLUF, the bottom line up front: Congressional Republicans have secured an agreement forcing the Biden Administration to do away with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate targeting our troops, and they've secured a pay raise for the troops as well.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

AM 1450 KMMS

Bozeman, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
516K+
Views
ABOUT

AM 1450 KMMS has the best news coverage for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy