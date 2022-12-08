Read full article on original website
Streets packed for Christmas parade
PRESCOTT – After a day’s delay due to inclement weather, the Annual Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade went off without a hitch. The parade started with floats and participants lining up at the city’s municipal building, heading down Main Street to East 2nd South, hanging a left and ending up at Central Baptist Church Friday night.
Percy Honea
Mr. Percy Honea, age 91 of Baton Rouge Louisiana formerly of Hope, Arkansas passed away Sunday December 11, 2022, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Funeral services are incomplete at this time but will be announced by BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope, Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
Farmer’s coffee Tuesday
PRESCOTT – Farmer Bank & Trust will be hosting a Chamber of Commerce Community Coffee tomorrow, Dec. 13 from 9:3–11:00am in the Lobby at Farmers Bank. All are welcome and encouraged to attend a morning of great food and community togetherness. We hope to see you there!
Salvation Army of Texarkana prepares to distribute Christmas gifts
TEXARKANA, Texas - With only a couple of weeks left until Christmas, the Salvation Army of Texarkana is getting ready to distribute gifts from their Angel Tree program. The non-profit is organizing all of the presents coming into the Angel Tree warehouse. Organizers say they have about 800 kids enrolled...
Linda Mason
Mrs. Linda Kay (Compton) Mason passed away Thursday December 8, 2022, in Little Rock, Arkansas, a long-time resident of Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Linda was born on January 1, 1947, in Prescott, Arkansas to Milton Love and Margie Marie Compton. She was a 1964 graduate of Gurdon High School and a graduate of Henderson State University with an Undergraduate Degree in Education and a Master’s Degree in Counseling. She taught elementary classes at Umpire and Eudora, Special Education at Valley Springs and was a school counselor at Cutter Morning Star, Pea Ridge and Gentry Arkansas.
Theta Upsilon chapter made Christmas for needy children complete
TEXARKANA, Texas – A Texarkana graduate fraternity, the Theta Upsilon chapter of Omega Psi Phi fraternity made Christmas shopping fun this year for some very delighted children. Monday morning, the group hosted a toy giveaway for ten joyful children who shopped at the Walmart Supercenter on New Boston Road...
Charles Smith
Mr. Charles “CHUCK” Smith age 75 of Prescott, Arkansas, passed away Sunday December 11, 2022, In Wadley @ Hope. Funeral arrangements For Chuck are incomplete at this time but will be announced by BRAZZEL/Cornish The Funeral home of Prescott, Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences; www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
Just in Time for Christmas New Store Opens in Texarkana
There are only 14 days until Christmas and if you have been holiday shopping, I have some great news to tell you about in Texarkana. Skechers is now open in their new store at 3325 Mall Drive, the former location of Pier 1 Imports, adjacent to Burlington's, just in time for the Christmas shopping season.
Gillard tabbed employee of year
PRESCOTT – It was party time for Prescott city employees Friday as the city held its annual Christmas party at the community center. Along with plenty of food, Prescott Mayor Terry Oliver named the 2022 Employee of the Year. This year the honor went to Lynn “Pookie” Gillard, who’s been with the city for 35 years. Voting was done by everyone at the party, whether the were employees or not. In all, 15 names were listed and the audience was told to select three. Essence Jordan came in second with Bruce Bean third in the voting.
OSHA fines Texarkana construction company in deaths of two workers
TEXARKANA, Ark. – An investigation involving the death of two workers in Edmond, Okla. found the construction company failed to provide rescue equipment and oxygen level testing of a confined space before the workers entered the hole below ground. On June 14, a contracted employee of Belt Construction Inc....
Severe storms Tuesday lead to lengthy chill
A strong cold front will move through the ArkLaTex Tuesday bringing the threat of severe storms with damaging wind, a few tornadoes, and heavy rain. Much colder air will settle in behind the front and will likely stick around through Christmas. A stormy Tuesday: Another round of severe weather is...
Making history . . . again
Hotel Grim expects to release first units within first quarter of 2023. The sound of construction fills the corners of downtown Texarkana, Texas. Banging, screeching and huge trucks surround the streets of the famous Grim Hotel. The Grim Hotel was built and opened in Texarkana on July 15, 1924. A...
Meet Stamps Mayor-elect Stacie Mitchell-Gweah
Stamps, Arkansas, will have a new mayor as the new year begins, after Lafayette County Elementary School Principal Stacie Mitchell-Gweah defeated incumbent Mayor Brenda Davis in a runoff Tuesday.
Magnolia native looks forward to life after law school
When future lawyer Johanna Baker Wade was an undergraduate student at Henderson State University, she recalls two events that shaped her life. First, this is where she met her husband, a student at Ouachita Baptist University at the time. “I was a Reddie, and he was an OBU Tiger,” she...
TTPD: Texarkana porch pirate caught on camera
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman in Texarkana is charged with theft after a door camera captured footage of someone stealing packages from her neighbor. A local woman called the Texarkana Police Department Tuesday afternoon when she witnessed someone on her doorbell camera taking several packages off her front porch. She was not home at the time.
One juvenile injured in Texarkana, Arkansas shooting
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A shooting broke out Thursday afternoon on the 1400 Block of Rose Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. Police said four juveniles were walking down the street when one of them was shot in the arm. His injuries are non-life threatening. Investigators said they believe the shooting was an...
Opening delayed for Sevier County Medical Center due to inspection issue
SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Last month officials at the newly constructed Sevier County Medical Center said they had plans to open the first week of December. Now, that date is uncertain after state inspectors found a communication problem at the facility. “We identified a problem with our nurse call...
On first day of season, 16 of 25 bears in limited South Arkansas season have been harvested
South Arkansas’ first bear-hunting season in modern times looks like it will be brief. Saturday was the first day of the season, which technically runs through Friday, December 16. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission set a quote of 25 bears in Bear Zone 4 – which includes Columbia...
OSHA certification goes to 10 Hope students
Fifteen Hope School District students have received their OSHA 10 certification. Receiving the certification were Patrick Stovall, Sarah Acosta, Kennedy Phillips, Rodney Richardson, Philip Hernandez, Daniel Hernandez, Juan Ortiz, Quincee Key, Tyler Patterson, Trynnity Martin, Jaylein Valdez Brennon Vines, Avery Singleton, Aislynn Hallmark, Anthony Rodriguez and Braden Jacobs. According to...
Hope PD posts weekly arrest report
On December 2 at approximately 1:40pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Andrew Sherer, 30, of Hope, AR. Mr. Sherer was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member. The arrest occurred in the 200 block of West 10th Street in Hope, AR. On December...
