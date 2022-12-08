Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
NFT Project SATO’s Proof Is Launching, Trying to Recover 1132 BTC Hacked in Binance, And Sharing the Recover Amount with Community
Recently, the Twitter account "Where is my 1132 BTC" has received a lot of attention, describing the incident of 1132 BTC lost by hacking in a large centralized exchange Binance in 2018. Following the FTX flash crash, the security of centralized exchanges and the protection of user account assets have...
dailyhodl.com
FTX Hacker Becomes One Of Biggest Ethereum Whales After Flurry of BNB and DAI Swaps: On-Chain Data
The entity that moved funds out of crypto exchange FTX’s wallets last week has been swapping its coins to accumulate ETH, making it one of the biggest Ethereum whales in existence. On Friday, FTX’s general counsel Ryne Miller released a statement on the company’s Telegram channel, saying the exchange...
decrypt.co
SBF Denies He Tried to Attack Tether, 'Hunted' Three Arrows’ Terra Positions
In almost identical statements—one to the NYT and another on Twitter—the former FTX CEO denies trying to make UST and USDT lose their pegs to the dollar. Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has deflected a lot of the allegations leveled at him since his resignation, but today pointedly said he did not target Terra or Tether’s stablecoins.
