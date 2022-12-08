ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Vacation home checks now available from Folsom Police Department

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom Police Department is now offering free vacation checks through the department's Citizens Assisting Public Safety (CAPS) volunteers. This is a free service and residents must live within the city limits of Folsom to sign up and request a Vacation Check. “The service deters would-be robbers...
FOLSOM, CA
Suspect who threatened employee at Cosumnes River College arrested

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person who threatened a Cosumnes River College employee and the college back in November was arrested, college officials said. The update on the Nov. 21 incident came in a letter to students from Edward Bush, president of Cosumnes River College. The incident prompted a lockdown at the campus and a call for students to shelter in place.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento County Sheriff's helicopter makes emergency landing near Rancho Cordova | Update

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento County Sheriff's Office helicopter made an emergency landing near Rancho Cordova, officials said. The helicopter experienced mechanical issues before making the emergency landing near Grant Line Road and Douglas Road Sunday, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District told ABC10. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it happened during normal patrol operations. The sheriff's office originally described the incident as a crash, but has since updated it to an "emergency landing."
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
Keeping the older community connected after the pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Wifi, a usable device, and knowing how to use the device were the top three priorities for the organization Agency on Aging. In an effort to keep the older community connected after the pandemic, they are rolling out a new program partnering with Placer and Sacramento counties.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Shelter-in-place lifted at San Juan High School in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Citrus Heights Police Department lifted a shelter-in-place at San Juan High School just before 1 p.m., Tuesday. San Juan High School, in Citrus Heights, was under a shelter-in-place due to a call about a "possible explosive device" on campus Tuesday, according to the San Juan Unified School District.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
Roseville City Council moves forward with 8% energy surcharge, second reading set later this month

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Roseville City Council unanimously approved the first reading of a proposal for a temporary 8% surcharge for Roseville Electric Utility customers. The second reading of the ordinance is set for Dec. 21. According to Erin Frye, a spokesperson for Roseville Electric Utility, if the council votes to adopt the ordinance at the second reading, the surcharge would be implemented Feb. 1, 2023.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Man arrested after deadly fight at South Sacramento apartment complex

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is now in custody after a fist fight at a South Sacramento apartment complex left another man dead Sunday. According to a news release, 29-year-old Arlando Arnold was arrested Monday and booked on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter. Those charges are in connection with an alleged assault Sunday on Sky Parkway.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Del Campo High School lockdown lifted, all students safe

FAIR OAKS, Calif. — Del Campo High School in Fair Oaks was temporarily put on lockdown Monday afternoon. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, all students are safe and unharmed. Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said the Los Rios Police Department got a...
FAIR OAKS, CA
San Joaquin County sideshow crackdown ends in 13 arrests, 6 cars towed

STOCKTON, Calif. — A sideshow crackdown in San Joaquin County resulted in 13 arrests and led police to seize three guns and tow six cars Friday night. According to the Stockton Police Department, a countywide sideshow mission was conducted between 5 p.m. Friday and 1:30 a.m. Saturday. During the crackdown, officers made 48 traffic stops and issued 21 citations.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
