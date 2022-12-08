Read full article on original website
Police, SWAT presence in Carmichael
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A heavy Sacramento County Sheriff's Department presence is on scene to serve a search warrant in Carmichael.
Can our infrastructure withstand a 'megaflood?' Here's what the experts say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — From drought to flood, it’s the vicious cycle of weather extremes in California. It may be hard to imagine more than seven million Californians are at risk of flooding as we enter our fourth year of drought. In fact, in the past 20 years, every California county has received a flood-related emergency.
Vacation home checks now available from Folsom Police Department
FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom Police Department is now offering free vacation checks through the department's Citizens Assisting Public Safety (CAPS) volunteers. This is a free service and residents must live within the city limits of Folsom to sign up and request a Vacation Check. “The service deters would-be robbers...
CA Department of Justice gets involved in plans for Stockton warehouse development
STOCKTON, Calif. — The California Department of Justice is concerned about the impact on the environment from Stockton's continued development of warehouses, the department announced Tuesday. The department, headed by Attorney General Rob Bonta, entered an agreement with the City of Stockton Tuesday to address those concerns. According to...
Man sought after 'violent incident' sends 2 people to hospital, El Dorado deputies say
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies are trying to track down a man suspected in a "violent incident" in Pilot Hill early Monday morning. It's not clear what the violent incident was, but the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said it happened along the 5300 block of Meadow Croft Lane and sent two people to the hospital.
Suspect who threatened employee at Cosumnes River College arrested
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person who threatened a Cosumnes River College employee and the college back in November was arrested, college officials said. The update on the Nov. 21 incident came in a letter to students from Edward Bush, president of Cosumnes River College. The incident prompted a lockdown at the campus and a call for students to shelter in place.
Sacramento County Sheriff's helicopter makes emergency landing near Rancho Cordova | Update
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento County Sheriff's Office helicopter made an emergency landing near Rancho Cordova, officials said. The helicopter experienced mechanical issues before making the emergency landing near Grant Line Road and Douglas Road Sunday, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District told ABC10. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it happened during normal patrol operations. The sheriff's office originally described the incident as a crash, but has since updated it to an "emergency landing."
Keeping the older community connected after the pandemic
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Wifi, a usable device, and knowing how to use the device were the top three priorities for the organization Agency on Aging. In an effort to keep the older community connected after the pandemic, they are rolling out a new program partnering with Placer and Sacramento counties.
Man killed in fight at Sky Parkway apartment complex in South Sacramento, deputies say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide along Sky Parkway Sunday evening. It happened along the 5500 block of Sky Parkway in South Sacramento. Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said deputies responded just after 5:20 p.m. to a reported fight inside...
Shelter-in-place lifted at San Juan High School in Citrus Heights
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Citrus Heights Police Department lifted a shelter-in-place at San Juan High School just before 1 p.m., Tuesday. San Juan High School, in Citrus Heights, was under a shelter-in-place due to a call about a "possible explosive device" on campus Tuesday, according to the San Juan Unified School District.
Roseville City Council moves forward with 8% energy surcharge, second reading set later this month
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Roseville City Council unanimously approved the first reading of a proposal for a temporary 8% surcharge for Roseville Electric Utility customers. The second reading of the ordinance is set for Dec. 21. According to Erin Frye, a spokesperson for Roseville Electric Utility, if the council votes to adopt the ordinance at the second reading, the surcharge would be implemented Feb. 1, 2023.
Man arrested after deadly fight at South Sacramento apartment complex
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is now in custody after a fist fight at a South Sacramento apartment complex left another man dead Sunday. According to a news release, 29-year-old Arlando Arnold was arrested Monday and booked on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter. Those charges are in connection with an alleged assault Sunday on Sky Parkway.
Small Sacramento businesses ask for community support ahead of holidays
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As Christmas quickly approaches, small businesses like Universal Clothing Boutique in Del Paso Heights are relying on a boost in December sales to stay afloat in 2023. "We're looking to get more people in here and it's extremely important for people to come in and shop...
Mom continues fight for son as US Department of Education finds school district committed rights violations
DAVIS, Calif. — A family is finally seeing progress toward justice four years after the death of their 13-year-old son, Max Benson. He died after being restrained at Guiding Hands, a non-public school, in 2018. The United States Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights reached an agreement with...
Electricity restored to nearly 12k SMUD customers in Sacramento
ELK GROVE, Calif. — According to the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District, 12,087 customers were without power in the Executive Airport are of Sacramento Saturday morning. The outage was first reported by SMUD around 8:38 a.m. Saturday.
What is a 'Megaflood'? Taking a look at the past to predict a possible future | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Imagine the biggest storm you have been through — cold, hard rain for a few days. Ponding on roads and creeks. Rivers running high. Well, what if the rain didn't stop, the creeks rose higher, and the rivers became an inland salt-less sea spanning hundreds of miles? The water once seen as our friend would become our biggest enemy.
'An honor to serve Sacramento' | Outgoing Sacramento State president is 'Champion of the Year'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento State University President Dr. Robert Nelsen is retiring after eight years, and this week, he’ll be named "Champion of the Year" by the Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce. "That the Black Chamber would give me this opportunity to say 'thank you' to them is...
Del Campo High School lockdown lifted, all students safe
FAIR OAKS, Calif. — Del Campo High School in Fair Oaks was temporarily put on lockdown Monday afternoon. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, all students are safe and unharmed. Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said the Los Rios Police Department got a...
San Joaquin County sideshow crackdown ends in 13 arrests, 6 cars towed
STOCKTON, Calif. — A sideshow crackdown in San Joaquin County resulted in 13 arrests and led police to seize three guns and tow six cars Friday night. According to the Stockton Police Department, a countywide sideshow mission was conducted between 5 p.m. Friday and 1:30 a.m. Saturday. During the crackdown, officers made 48 traffic stops and issued 21 citations.
Year in Review: Here's what Sacramento searched for the most on Google in 2022
As the year comes to a close, here's a breakdown of the topics people in the Sacramento area Googled the most in 2022. Sacramento was the only place in the U.S. where bowhead whale was its top trending animal. The top searched recipe in the area was marry me chicken.
