Easthampton, MA

Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton reopening after fire in August

By Kate Wilkinson
WWLP
 5 days ago

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton will soon be reopening after being shut down due to a fire in August.

Amy Guyette with Tavern on the Hill told 22News they plan to reopen Monday, December 19th. Driving by the spot that overlooks Easthampton. you’ll notice work continues to get the restaurant back up and running. In August, a fire led to damage to both the interior and exterior of the building. No one was inside the building then and no one was hurt.

The building wasn’t entirely destroyed. Easthampton Fire at the time said that was because the damage was specific to one particular area. Since then, Tavern on the Hill has been in the process of rebuilding and telling customers they’ve been coordinating with their insurance and a restoration company.

While they remain closed until December 19th, the restaurant is still offering gift cards this holiday season.

Comments / 0

 

