Young Mom, Her Father Found Dead in East Chatham After 2-Year-Old Son Answers FaceTime Call From Co-Worker
Javonni Jenkins and her father, Curtis Hardman, were found dead in her apartment in East Chatham after Jenkins’ son answered a FaceTime call from Jenkins’ co-worker, says Schuba. Jenkins’ 2-year-old son appeared to be unharmed. On December 7, 2022, Javonni Jenkins, 27, did not show up for...
Woman found dead inside vehicle in Waukegan
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Waukegan. The woman was discovered slumped over in a vehicle around 7 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of South Waukegan Road, just outside VP Logistics. Police said the woman had a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her […]
52-year-old man shot at family, neighbors after TV news story upset him, prosecutors say
A Far South Side man who was apparently enraged by a television news story allegedly opened fire on several family members and neighbors earlier this week, hitting one man before he was shot by a Chicago cop, according to prosecutors.
Police: Missing 15-year-old girl found dead in suburban hotel room
EVANSTON, Ill. — The Evanston Police Department have identified a 15-year-old girl who was found dead in a hotel room Saturday morning. Police said that 15-year-old Nyasia Jennings, who had previously been reported missing in Chicago, was found in a hotel room at the Holiday Inn in the 1500 Block of Sherman Avenue around 11:16 […]
Charges in Nursing Home Assault
(Michigan City, IN) - A local nursing home worker is accused of physically assaulting and injuring a resident with dementia. Corine Hudson, 47, of Walkerton has been charged with two counts of battery causing serious bodily injury. According to court documents, she was working at Aperion Care on East Coolspring...
Woman killed in Logan Square shooting, fiery crash into dumpster ID'd: authorities
A woman has died after a shooting and fiery crash on the city's Northwest Side, authorities said.
Bond denied for second Cook County man charged with robbing woman at gunpoint in Walmart parking lot
VILLA PARK, Ill. - Bond was denied Tuesday for a second Cook County man accused of robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint in a Walmart parking lot in Villa Park before leading police on a high-speed chase. Sincere Harrington, 19, of Chicago, appeared for a bond hearing Monday before Judge...
Father and daughter among 4 victims of Portage Park bar shooting, which left 3 dead
A shooting outside of Vera’s Lounge in Portage Park left three people dead and hospitalized a fourth person. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office released the identities of the victims Monday, as Chicago police continue to investigate.
'Everything was a blur': Suspects in 6 Chicago robberies end hour-long spree with fiery crash
One victim was cut on the head, and another was punched, Chicago police said.
Police ID girl, 15, found dead in Evanston hotel room
Nyasia Jennings, 15, was found dead after Evanston police and fire departments were called to a sixth-floor hotel room at a Holiday Inn in the 1500 block of Sherman Avenue, according to Evanston police.
Suspect in custody after mass killing at Portage Park bar
A suspect has been taken into custody for a shooting during a birthday party at a Portage Park bar over the weekend that killed three people and critically wounded a fourth person.
Chicago’s ‘Walking Man’ dies several months after being set on fire downtown
CHICAGO — A homeless man who was set on fire and critically injured has died nearly seven months after the downtown attack. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Officer said 75-year-old Joseph Kromelis died Sunday. Kromelis, known to Chicagoans as the “Walking Man,” was doused with flammable liquid as he slept on Lower Wabash in River […]
Chicago police warn residents about recent kitchen robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a string of recent robberies in the Greater Grand Crossing area. Since the beginning of the month there have been four incidents where a suspect breaks into a home and steals kitchen appliances and copper piping. The incidents happened at the following...
Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed in Roseland alley, police say
A man was fatally shot in an alley on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
‘Enact revenge on his soon-to-be ex-wife’s family’: Wisconsin man travels to Illinois to allegedly murder mother & father-in-law
CRETE, Ill. (WFRV) – The man from Wisconsin accused of attacking his mother and father-in-law in Illinois, possibly over being angry about an ongoing divorce with their daughter, has been identified. According to the Will County Sheriff’s Office, the man in the incident is identified as 36-year-old Michael Y....
Woman Fights for Her Life After Being Shot While Celebrating Her Birthday in Belmont Cragin
A birthday party ended in tragedy near a Belmont Cragin establishment over the weekend, leaving three people dead and a woman fighting for her life. Authorities say that the shooting occurred near the Vera Lounge, located in the 3200 block of North Central Avenue, just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday. An...
Man shoots woman in head during argument in Gresham neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 31-year-old woman was shot in the head during a domestic-related incident in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. Police say the woman and a man were arguing in the 1300 block of West 80th Street around 11:11 p.m. when the shooting occurred. The man had a handgun and fired shots....
Man crashes car into other vehicle after being shot on West Side; 4 injured
CHICAGO — A man was shot while inside a vehicle causing him to crash into another car, injuring himself and three others, according to police. Police said the 44-year-old man was inside a vehicle when a SUV pulled up and three people exited and began to fire shots around 8 a.m. Sunday in the 200 […]
'He's a liar. He's a con artist'
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A northwest suburban man is in a Lake County court at this hour.He's facing the first of four trials where he's accused of conning his friends out of nearly a million dollars.CBS 2 investigator Dorothy Tucker was the first to publicly expose accused scammer Rick Dugo. He's on trial for scams he's accused committing in 2018.But the CBS 2 investigation revealed Dugo's accusers go back 20 years, and there are dozens of them. CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker has more information on his day in court. In a Lake County courtroom, prosecutors began their opening statement by describing Dugo...
Thieves breaking into Naperville mailboxes, using stolen checks to commit identity theft
Naperville police have warned residents against dropping off mail in large postal mailboxes after nine break-ins over the past two months. Instead, the police recommended residents use mail drop locations inside post offices.
