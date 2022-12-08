ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The Left's most consistent value: Disdain for religious people

By Kaylee McGhee White, Commentary Writer, Deputy Editor of Restoring America
Washington Examiner
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 223

loril
4d ago

The left is so hypocritical! They claim to be inclusive but only if you agree with their views. Life styles, religious, and non religious beliefs are based on opinions and feelings. Everyone is entitled to their opinion and feelings. No one should be told their lifestyle or religious views are wrong. The right and left are in a continuous senseless battle over whose view is correct. Both are constantly trying to force their opinions on others. Why can’t we just accept each other’s differences without trying to change others? If you don’t agree with the way a business operates, just take your business elsewhere. A business that excludes others for whatever reason ends up hurting itself.

Reply(3)
16
Michael Holt
4d ago

people need to ask themselves a question. who's side am I on ? Do I stand with God or The devil? It's just that simple . There is no in between

Reply(2)
9
SD Girl
5d ago

We don’t have disdain for real Christians. Just disdain for the hypocritical People who claim to be Christian but support a heathen like trump, support hate, support racism, think they are are sent by God to make decisions for women etc.

Reply(29)
34
Related
Law & Crime

‘It Is an Injustice’: Justice Thomas Slams Sixth Circuit for ‘Profound Disrespect’ to Death Penalty Jurors, Murder Victims and Even Congress

Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday waged yet another head-on attack on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, penning a furious dissent over the Supreme Court’s refusal to reconsider Shoop v. Cunningham. Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch joined Thomas’ dissent, which slammed the 6th Circuit for...
OHIO STATE
Walter Rhein

Opinion: America Needs to Recognize That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism

When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
The Independent

Outrage after Tucker Carlson guest says shootings will continue until ‘evil agenda’ of gender affirming care ends

Twitter users who came out in support of gay and transgender Americans reacted with shock and disgust after a guest on Tucker Carlon’s immensely popular Fox show claimed that more attacks like the Colorado Springs shooting would occur unless doctors ceased performing voluntary gender-affirming care for any American.It was a moment viewed as a direct threat of violence by those who circulated the video on Twitter and came as some conservatives loudly protested being linked to the same rhetoric that is now blamed for inspiring the attack.The remark came from Jaimee Michell, founder of the anti-trans group “Gays against...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RadarOnline

Herschel Walker Comes Under Fire After Claiming Most Americans 'Haven't Earned The Right' To Change The Country

Herschel Walker came under fire once again this weekend after the GOP Senate candidate claimed most Americans “haven’t earned the right” to change the country, RadarOnline.com has learned.The controversial claim came on Sunday as the 60-year-old Georgia Senate candidate sat for an interview with conservative media group Creative Destruction Media.During the interview, which was hosted by conservative journalists Christine Dolan and L. Todd Wood, Walker was asked how he felt about young American voters who seek to change the country from what it was like when the former NFL football star-turned-wannabe senator was a child.“I think our biggest problem, we...
GEORGIA STATE
The Jewish Press

Blinken Warns Jewish State Not to Allow Prayer

Secretary of State Blinken delivered an address at the annual event for the anti-Israel group, J Street. Secretary of State Blinken took an opening shot at the incoming conservative Israeli government, warning that “We expect the new Israeli Government to continue to work with us to advance our shared values, just as we have previous governments. We’ll continue to express our support for core democratic principles, including respect for the rights of the LGBT community”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy