'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Sheila's Desperate Act-- Vanishes After Bill Discovers Her Hideout
Bill discovers Sheila's hideout, forcing the evil villain to go on the run.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) will find herself in a tough spot during the week of November 28. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will discover a hot scoop and aim to use the juicy tidbit in his favor.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Hurtles Toward a ‘Killer’ Conclusion to Sheila’s Reign of Terror
There’s only one way that this story can end. Since her comeback in the summer of 2021, Sheila has singlehandedly turned The Bold and the Beautiful into The Armed and the Dangerous. But now that Steffy and Finn know that the madwoman who nearly killed them (not to mention Li) is only missing a toe, not a pulse, the walls are closing in on public enemy No. 1.
General Hospital Spoilers: Michael tells Carly Willow has leukemia
Friday on General Hospital Willow Tate (Katelynn MacMullenP tried to convince Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) that she fainted because she had not eaten. Once Carly left Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) insisted that its time to let people know that she is sick so they can treat her accordingly. According to General Hospital Blog Michael is going to tell his mother what is going on and this will change everything.
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Sheila Carter Goes Running…With Hayes
The walls are closing in on Sheila Carter and B&B spoilers tease she needs to make a quick getaway. She can’t risk getting caught and going to jail. But, something tells us she’s not taking off by herself. B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation. Just a few weeks ago, Sheila...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Brooke and Taylor Drop a Bomb on Ridge Regarding His Decision — and Steffy and Finn Confront Deacon
It’s a week of one bombshell after another. In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for December 12 – 16, Steffy learns Sheila is in fact alive! Read about it below and watch the preview. After the truth about Thomas framing Brooke for calling CPS on...
soaphub.com
The Young and the Restless Comings And Goings: Huge Return, Sad Exit
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Young and the Restless (YR)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. The Young and the Restless C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on...
B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Ridge And Taylor Return…Married
A secret Tridge union could spice things up. Steffy Forrester Finnegan recently announced her parents are out of town, and while B&B spoilers don’t indicate they are together what if they find their way to each other? How would that go — and more importantly — how would that end? Could wedding bells be in Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes’s future?
SheKnows
By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]
New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
Famed Soap Opera Star Dies
Legendary award-winning actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89, CNN reports. Aniston, a longtime star on the soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," died on November 11th, according to an Instagram post made by his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston.
soaphub.com
The Bold and the Beautiful Comings And Goings: Family Visitors Return
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Bold and the Beautiful (BB)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. The Bold and the Beautiful C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on...
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Sally Finally Finds the Right Mentor
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Sally Finally Finds the Right MentorSoap Hub. Sally Spectra is one of the few people in Genoa City who realizes that she doesn’t, in fact, know everything. Sally is constantly looking for mentors to emulate and learn from. And Y&R spoilers are teasing that she’s finally, after many false starts, found the right one.
Popculture
John Aniston's Final 'Days of Our Lives' Episode Revealed
Days of Our Lives began a new era this fall when it moved from NBC to Peacock, and this new era faces another challenge. The show will have to continue without John Aniston, who was a fixture on the show for over three decades. His final episode will be released on Monday, Dec. 26. His most recent episode was released on Friday, Nov. 11, the day the actor died.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Katherine Kelly Lang ‘Desperately’ Wants Brooke Logan to Be Single
'The Bold and the Beautiful' star Katherine Kelly Lang believes her character Brooke Logan should be single for a while.
soaphub.com
General Hospital Comings And Goings: Lead Actress “Not” On A Break
Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. General Hospital C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show in contract, recurring, or...
'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Admits He's Torn-- Carter Enraged Over Bill's Bold Move
Bill professed his love for Brooke, not knowing that Carter was listening at the door.The Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of November 21 tease that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will be under fire for his bold move of professing his love to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Brooke and Bill didn't know that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) was listening at the door.
'The Young and the Restless' Casting Cut Rumors
A CBS insider revealed several cast members are on the chopping block.CBS Entertainment logo/Wikimedia. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) leaker revealed a list of names they claim are in danger of getting their walking papers on the CBS daytime drama. Soap Dirt reported that with Paramount reporting two significant quarter losses in 2022, there could be budget cuts ahead for Y&R and B&B.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Annika Noelle Hopes a Brooke and Liam Affair Doesn’t Happen
'The Bold and the Beautiful' star Annika Noelle opens up about a possible affair between Hope Logan's husband and mother.
Delish
'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show
Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Summer and Jack deceive Phyllis who is later frightened by Jeremy
Jeremy Hyde frightens PhyllisPhoto byY&R screenshot. Monday on The Young and the Restless Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) finds that she is having a day where everything is going wrong. She begins celebrating with Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) because they have been successful or so they believe in getting Diane Jenkins (Cynthia Watros) to leave Genoa City. This is because Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Summer Abbott (Alison Lanier) have implied that the women ran Diane out of town. Both of them argued with her and cause her but Phyllis stands her ground and admits nothing.
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Steffy Learns The Truth About The CPS Call-- Douglas Caught In The Middle
Steffy learns Thomas was the one who called CPS, framing Brooke to push Ridge to marry Taylor.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/ YouTube. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes) learns Thomas Forrester's (Matthew Atkinson) big secret. She Knows Soaps reported that Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) confessed that his father used his phone to frame Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) for calling CPS.
