France 24

'We humiliated ourselves': Sweden’s bid to join NATO meets continued resistance from Turkey

May 18, 2022, was a big day for Sweden. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and more than 200 years of non-military alignment, the Nordic country finally broke with tradition and applied for NATO membership along with Finland. But what was supposed to be an easy accession has proven to be anything but a smooth sail. NATO member Turkey has a problem with Sweden, and its patience is wearing thin – with both the country’s humour and its freedom of expression principles.
AFP

French tanks join NATO defensive line in Romania

Freshly arrived at Cincu army training camp, 120mm cannons loaded on French tanks are already booming out across the muddy firing range as NATO bolsters its forces in Romania, a member country bordering Ukraine. French tanks were previously deployed to Estonia and Lithuania, NATO members bordering Russia, but the sudden attack has turned Romania into a new front-line state.
The Hill

NATO chief says ‘door is open’ to Ukraine

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday said the “door is open” to admitting Ukraine into the security alliance and that the country would one day be a member. Stoltenberg reaffirmed the commitment to bringing Ukraine into the Western alliance and said Russian President Vladimir Putin would also have to contend with Finland and Sweden soon joining NATO after both countries applied in the wake of Russia’s late February invasion of Ukraine.
International Business Times

Russian Woman Who Harassed Ukrainians In Germany Permanently Expelled From Country

Germany has permanently expelled a Russian woman who harassed Ukrainians. A video of Yulia Prokhorova being escorted by German police officers at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport was shared via Twitter Sunday. "Great news! Yulia Prokhorova, the Russian woman who kept harassing Ukrainian refugees on the streets of Germany and Austria,...
The Associated Press

Poland reverses course, accepts German air defense system

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s defense minister said Tuesday that his country will accept a Patriot missile defense system which Germany offered to deploy to Poland last month. The German offer was made after an errant missile fell in Poland near the border with Ukraine, killing two Polish...
BBC

World-record nonuplets return home to Mali from Morocco

The world's only nonuplets - nine babies born at the same time - have safely returned home to Mali after spending the first 19 months of their lives in Morocco. The babies broke the Guinness World Record for the most children delivered in a single birth to survive. Ahead of...
Washington Examiner

Ilhan Omar defends Qatar's slavery while trashing America (again)

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) hasn’t made the news for trashing the United States in some time, so she decided the World Cup was the perfect opportunity to return to her favorite habit. In the process, she decided to defend Qatar’s use of slave labor. Omar, along with Sen....
The Hill

Biden administration notifies Congress it has approved $323 million arms sale to Finland

The Biden administration on Monday notified Congress it has approved a possible $323 million arms sale to Finland as the country seeks to join NATO. The administration approved the potential sale of 40 tactical missiles and 48 Joint Standoff Weapons, made by Raytheon, in addition to accompanying equipment, training and support, the State Department said in a release.
Reuters

Germany, Netherlands set out red lines on EU gas price cap

BRUSSELS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Six European Union countries, including Germany and the Netherlands, have warned that they cannot accept other member states' attempts to lower further the level at which the bloc will cap gas prices, according to an email seen by Reuters.
AFP

EU and the Western Balkans look to strengthen ties

European Union and Western Balkans leaders showed willingness to strengthen ties on Tuesday, although integration of the volatile region remains a distant project. "I hope that as soon as possible there will be an effective integration of the Western Balkans.

