France 24
'We humiliated ourselves': Sweden’s bid to join NATO meets continued resistance from Turkey
May 18, 2022, was a big day for Sweden. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and more than 200 years of non-military alignment, the Nordic country finally broke with tradition and applied for NATO membership along with Finland. But what was supposed to be an easy accession has proven to be anything but a smooth sail. NATO member Turkey has a problem with Sweden, and its patience is wearing thin – with both the country’s humour and its freedom of expression principles.
Hungary blocks $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine
Hungary has blocked an $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine. While the veto comes shortly after the European Commission upheld a recommended budget suspension for Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán blames debt.
Germany wants Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania to join Schengen - interior minister
BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Germany supports bids by Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania to join the Schengen area, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in Brussels on Thursday, adding that she did not share Austria's opposition to enlargement of the visa-free travel zone.
Croatia joins Europe's free-travel zone, Romania and Bulgaria barred
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Croatia looked poised on Thursday to join Europe’s 26-nation open travel zone, but Bulgaria and Romania appeared likely to be kept out because of Austrian concerns over growing unauthorised immigration.
French tanks join NATO defensive line in Romania
Freshly arrived at Cincu army training camp, 120mm cannons loaded on French tanks are already booming out across the muddy firing range as NATO bolsters its forces in Romania, a member country bordering Ukraine. French tanks were previously deployed to Estonia and Lithuania, NATO members bordering Russia, but the sudden attack has turned Romania into a new front-line state.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Biden calls ’emergency’ meeting of NATO leaders after reports of Russian missile hitting Poland
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden called an “emergency” meeting of G7 and NATO leaders in Indonesia Wednesday morning for consultations after NATO-ally Poland said a “Russian-made” missile killed two people in the eastern part of its country near the Ukraine border. Biden,...
NATO chief says ‘door is open’ to Ukraine
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday said the “door is open” to admitting Ukraine into the security alliance and that the country would one day be a member. Stoltenberg reaffirmed the commitment to bringing Ukraine into the Western alliance and said Russian President Vladimir Putin would also have to contend with Finland and Sweden soon joining NATO after both countries applied in the wake of Russia’s late February invasion of Ukraine.
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
International Business Times
Russian Woman Who Harassed Ukrainians In Germany Permanently Expelled From Country
Germany has permanently expelled a Russian woman who harassed Ukrainians. A video of Yulia Prokhorova being escorted by German police officers at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport was shared via Twitter Sunday. "Great news! Yulia Prokhorova, the Russian woman who kept harassing Ukrainian refugees on the streets of Germany and Austria,...
Poland reverses course, accepts German air defense system
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s defense minister said Tuesday that his country will accept a Patriot missile defense system which Germany offered to deploy to Poland last month. The German offer was made after an errant missile fell in Poland near the border with Ukraine, killing two Polish...
BBC
World-record nonuplets return home to Mali from Morocco
The world's only nonuplets - nine babies born at the same time - have safely returned home to Mali after spending the first 19 months of their lives in Morocco. The babies broke the Guinness World Record for the most children delivered in a single birth to survive. Ahead of...
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
Washington Examiner
Ilhan Omar defends Qatar's slavery while trashing America (again)
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) hasn’t made the news for trashing the United States in some time, so she decided the World Cup was the perfect opportunity to return to her favorite habit. In the process, she decided to defend Qatar’s use of slave labor. Omar, along with Sen....
Biden administration notifies Congress it has approved $323 million arms sale to Finland
The Biden administration on Monday notified Congress it has approved a possible $323 million arms sale to Finland as the country seeks to join NATO. The administration approved the potential sale of 40 tactical missiles and 48 Joint Standoff Weapons, made by Raytheon, in addition to accompanying equipment, training and support, the State Department said in a release.
'European California' Portugal woos Americans seeking better life
Nathan Hadlock moved to Portugal to escape the violence and lack of social welfare he saw in the United States, while still enjoying the sun and sea he had loved in California. "And there are retired people who sell everything in the States so they can enjoy a good retirement in Portugal."
Germany, Netherlands set out red lines on EU gas price cap
BRUSSELS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Six European Union countries, including Germany and the Netherlands, have warned that they cannot accept other member states' attempts to lower further the level at which the bloc will cap gas prices, according to an email seen by Reuters.
Finland to consider arms exports to Turkey as it seeks Ankara support for NATO bid
HELSINKI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Finland would consider granting arms export permits to Turkey on a case by case basis, Finland's Defence Minister said while visiting Ankara on Thursday, in an effort to bring Turkey round to supporting Finland's and Sweden's NATO membership bids.
EU and the Western Balkans look to strengthen ties
European Union and Western Balkans leaders showed willingness to strengthen ties on Tuesday, although integration of the volatile region remains a distant project. "I hope that as soon as possible there will be an effective integration of the Western Balkans.
