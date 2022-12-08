Survey: Northeast Ohioans still uncertain about $50 million spend on Global Center renovations

Read full article on original website
Strongsville to pay company $161,000 to oversee town center redesign project
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will pay a Strongsville firm $161,000 to act as owner’s representative for the Strongsville Town Center Enhancement & Walkability Initiative. In that role, RFC Contracting Inc. will help the city plan and schedule construction of the town center redesign, which will cost an estimated $7 million.
Ohio Auditor’s report faults Ohio Department of Medicaid for failing to address double-dipping
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio could be paying between $5.3 million and $24 million each year to ineligible Medicaid beneficiaries because the Ohio Department of Medicaid hasn’t been ensuring that county caseworkers disenroll residents who are getting benefits in multiple states when they’re alerted to potential problems, according to a report released Tuesday by state Auditor Keith Faber.
Billions in stimulus money available to homeowners and renters in Ohio
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mills (Unsplash)onUnsplash. As you know, in Ohio we pay billions of dollars in local, state and federal taxes every year. But here is some great news that you need to know about. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs which may be a good fit for you. Let's talk about the programs available to those who own a home first.
Ohio legislature passes bill opening all state land to fracking, labeling natural gas ‘green energy’
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Legislation to spur fracking in state parks and on other state-owned land, define natural gas as a “green energy,” and prohibit local pesticide bans is on its way to Gov. Mike DeWine after clearing a final legislative vote on Tuesday. The Ohio House voted...
Ohio State Board of Education passes toned-down resolution opposing Biden’s proposed LGBTQ protections in Title IX
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State Board of Education voted Tuesday to send Ohio school districts a letter saying they oppose President Joe Biden’s proposed LGBTQ protections – although the form of the resolution that passed is less controversial than when it was first introduced. The resolution...
Average price of gas drops below $3 per gallon in most of Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The decline in gas prices continues, with the average price for a gallon below $3 in Cuyahoga County and most of Northeast Ohio. According to AAA, the average price in Cuyahoga County is $2.96 per gallon. Ashtabula County has the lowest average at $2.85 per gallon, with Lorain County at $2.88.
Why is Ohio’s approach to legalizing abortion so disorganized and slow? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two separate groups announced Monday that they are working to get constitutional amendments passed to enshrine abortion rights in Ohio, setting up a possible vote as soon as November 2023. We’re talking about what’s taking Ohio so long, and why they aren’t working together, on Today in...
Ohio moves to add strict photo ID requirement for voters after years of debate: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. In the frantic lame-duck days before year’s end, the state legislature is poised to make Ohio the eighth state to pass strict photo ID requirements in order to vote. Voters without...
Brecksville-Broadview Heights school board president defends treasurer’s raise
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A 17 percent salary increase recently given to Brecksville-Broadview Heights City Schools Treasurer Craig Yaniglos isn’t excessive when compared with total compensation packages of treasurers in other local districts. That’s what Brecksville-Broadview Heights Board of Education President Mark Dosen told cleveland.com.
Eviction looms, as Grace worries about returning to the homeless shelter: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Grace’s mom, Lee, usually can’t wait for her kids to come home from school, but today, she has bad news to break. Her 10-month fight with her landlord culminated with a letter left on her door this morning – a notice of eviction. Month...
Brunswick City Council takes first steps to fund new fire station
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- City Council has approved the first step in placing a $12 million, 20-year bond issue for the construction of a new fire station on the May 2 ballot. Fire Chief Greg Glauner presented council members on Monday (Dec. 12) with preliminary plans for the 25,790-square-foot station at 1094 Hadcock Road. Council approved the purchase of the property in June, at a cost not to exceed $170,000.
South Euclid reaches settlement in 2019 lawsuit brought by former judge Williams-Byers
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- The subject of South Euclid Municipal Court played a big part in Monday’s (Dec. 12) City Council meeting. First, it was stated that Timothy Sterkel will become the court’s judge when he officially takes the bench on Dec. 16. Second, council passed a resolution...
2 stores to fill vacant Best Buy at Steelyard Commons
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The vacant Best Buy at Cleveland’s Steelyard Commons shopping center is in the works to be occupied by two separate stores. The 30,000-square-foot space at 3506 Steelyard Dr. that was previously occupied by the consumer electronics giant is set for new life after more than a decade of vacancy as both a Ross Dress for Less and a Hibbett Sports are slated to move in.
New reduced speed limits take effect Dec. 21 on five Cleveland Heights streets
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- One month after City Council passage, reduced speed limits will take effect Dec. 21 along five targeted streets running through residential neighborhoods. In keeping with the “Vision Zero” strategy to reduce the number of traffic fatalities to nil, Mayor Kahlil Seren introduced legislation calling for a...
Beachwood developer proposes 21-lot cluster subdivision off Sprague Road in North Royalton
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- A Beachwood developer has proposed 21 single-family clustered homes on 24 acres off West Sprague Road. Frontier Land Group would build the homes near the southeast corner of West Sprague and Ridgedale Drive, just west of State Road. The developer would cluster the homes on about 6 acres and preserve 18 acres.
AP Precalculus among new courses proposed for Orange High School next year
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio -- Advanced Placement Precalculus is one of several new course offerings planned for Orange High School’s curriculum in 2023-24. On Monday (Dec. 12), Principal Katie Phillips highlighted changes to the school’s curriculum guide, proposed for the next academic year, to the Orange Board of Education.
Medina Community Recreation Center set to ring in 20th anniversary in January
MEDINA, Ohio -- The new year will ring in the Medina Community Recreation Center’s 20th anniversary, which will be celebrated throughout 2023. Parks and Recreation Director Jansen Wehrley spoke to City Council about the upcoming milestone at this week’s council meeting.
Which birds are most commonly seen in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cardinals, woodpeckers, finches and doves are among the most popular species of birds seen in Ohio, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Each year, Project FeederWatch collects data between Nov. 13 to April 30. In Ohio, more than 285 sites report which birds...
For first time, bobcat caught on video in Summit Metro Parks conservation area
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio – Northfield resident Corey Dearth was bow hunting in a Summit Metro Parks conservation area in northern Summit County on Nov. 1 when he spotted something unusual: a bobcat. Dearth shared a video of his encounter with the big cat with Summit Metro Parks. Though animal...
Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration unveils new training standards for educators to carry guns at school
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio’s new training standards for educators to carry concealed firearms at school include instruction in de-escalation techniques, “neutralization” of potential active shooters, and trauma and first-aid care, among other things, Gov. Mike DeWine’s office announced Monday. The standards were developed by the Ohio School...
