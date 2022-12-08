Read full article on original website
William Regal Compares Rey Mysterio and Orange Cassidy, What Makes Them Great Babyfaces
On his final episode of the Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal talked about the first time he saw Rey Mysterio; why Orange Cassidy and Rey are similar and why he loves working with people like them. You can check out the highlights from the discussion below:. On Orange Cassidy being...
Bobby Lashley ‘Fired’ On WWE Raw By Adam Pearce
Bobby Lashley has been “fired” by Adam Pearce, with the moment coming at the end of tonight’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Lashley battle Seth Rollins in the main event for a shot at Austin Theory and the WWE United States Championship. The end of the match came when the referee rolled out of the ring to avoid Lashley and Rollins, the latter of whom was in the Hurt Lock, but injured his ankle in the process. Lashley got a nearfall with a spear and argued with the referee, only to have Rollins recover enough to counter another spear attempt into the Pedigree to win.
WWE Live Results 12.11.22 in Charleston, West Virginia: Karrion Kross & Scarlett Team Up, More
WWE held a live event in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday, with Scarlett & Karrion Kross working a mixed tag match and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Shinsuke Nakamura. * Undisputed WWE Tag Team...
Official Press Release On ROH HonorClub’s Relaunch
Tony Khan revealed the return of ROH HonorClub on Saturday after Final Battle, and the company has sent out an press release officially announcing the relaunch. As reported on Saturday, Khan announced that ROH’s weekly TV show will air on the streaming service, which is now up and running. The full press release sent out Sunday is below:
FTR’s Dax Harwood Shows Off Knots in His Forehead From ROH Final Battle Match
– As noted, The Briscoes won a bloody dog collar match against FTR to recapture the ROH Tag Team Championships last night at ROH Final Battle 2022. Dax Harwood shared photo on Twitter, revealed the knots in his forehead he received as a result in the match. Dax Harwood wrote...
Note on NXT Stars Backstage At Tonight’s Raw
Another couple of NXT stars are backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Malik Blade and Edris Enofe are at the show and are likely to work the WWE Main Event taping. Blade and Enofe have worked as a tag team in NXT, recently getting an...
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 12.12.22 – Austin Theory Talks US Title Match with Seth Rollins, and More!
-RAW ended with Adam Pearce firing Bobby Lashley. Interesting! Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. They immediately get to the huge news of Bobby Lashley being fired by Adam Pearce. -Other headlines: Seth Rollins is the new #1...
WWE Live Results From West Virgina: Gunther Defends IC Title, More
WWE held a live event in Wheeling, West Virginia on Saturday night, with Gunther battling Shinsuke Nakamura and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:. * WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Brawling Brutes (Butch &...
MLW News: Mack vs. Fatu Challenge, Alex Kane Promo, & More
– MLW featured a video of Willie Mack and Jacob Fatu on their official YouTube channel that you can watch below, described as:. Jacob Fatu and Willie Mack cross paths for first time. The encounter puts in motion an explosive showdown. – MLW posted a promo clip with Alex Kane...
Hall’s WWE Raw Review 12.12.22
We are crawling towards the Royal Rumble and it seems like the build has been put on the back burner for at least a few more weeks. This time around the main focal point is finding a new #1 contender for the United States Title as Bobby Lashley faces Seth Rollins in what should be a good one. Let’s get to it.
Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 12.13.22
Apologies on the delay your boy is a bit under the weather and overslept his alarm for Dark but better late than never right? Fortunately we are blessed with a short card so it won’t take me too long to get caught up. With a shorter card and some weaker names it might not be too appealing but any show with Eddie Kingston is surely one i’m interested in. Let’s get to it.
Jimmy Korderas Weighs In On ROH TV Announcement: ‘The Money Is In Television’
Jimmy Korderas recently shared his thoughts on ROH TV going to HonorClub, arguing that he’d rather see the show on regular television. As reported, ROH announced after Final Battle that the show will appear on the HonorClub steaming service. Korderas weighed in on the situation in his latest Reffin’ Rant.
Valerie Loureda Shares Details On Her Lola Vice Name Change For WWE
Valerie Loureda took some time to explain the process for choosing her ring name in an interview with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald (via Fightful). Loureda used her former name during her time as an MMA fighter and stated she feels the change to Lola Vice signifies her new path. You can read a few highlights and watch the full interview below.
Update On Possible AEW Return for Thunder Rosa
As previously reported, Thunder Rosa gave an update on her back injury and noted that she is able to lift again. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a possible return date was provided for the former AEW Women’s World Champion. While there were some speculating that Rosa could be...
NWA Powerrr Results 12.13.22: Champions Series Continues
The Champions Series continued on this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the FITE TV show below, per WZ):. * Champions Series First Round Tag Team Match: Rhett Titus & Trevor Murdoch def. Mims & Dak Draper.
Full Card Announced For NJPW World Tag League & Super Junior Tag League Finals
NJPW has announced the full card for the World Tag League & Super Junior Tag League Finals, which happens on December 14. It includes:. * World Tag League Finals: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) * Super Junior Tag League Finals: Lio Rush &...
John Skyler Sees Winning the X-Division Title as Validation
– During a recent interview with The Angle Podcast, Impact Wrestling talent John Skyler discussed his goal of wanting to become the X-Division Champion. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. John Skyler on seeing himself as X-Division champion: “I’ve always seen myself as an X-Division Champion, hopefully in the future....
Samoa Joe Offers A Few Names He Thinks Are Qualified For The ROH Hall Of Fame
Speaking at the post-ROH Final Battle media scrum, Samoa Joe fielded a question due to his induction as one of the first members of the ROH Hall of Fame earlier in 2022 (per. Wrestling Inc). He listed a few names of candidates he thinks would be worthy of induction in the future. You can read a few highlights and watch the full interview below.
Sting Reveals He Had Surgery On His Knees, Talks Importance Of Physical Therapy
Sting has revealed during a recent podcast appearance that he underwent surgery several weeks ago. The AEW star appeared on The K&C Masterpiece for a new interview, and during it he noted that he had surgery “six or seven weeks ago” to get his knees cleaned out, while also talking about how important it is to go through the therapy process of recovery.
Matt Hardy Reveals Scrapped Plans for Broken Matt Hardy World Title Run in TNA
– During a recent Ask Hardy Anything edition of his podcast, AEW star Matt Hardy discussed some scrapped plans in TNA that would’ve seen Broken Matt Hardy become World Heavyweight Champion and what would’ve happened if Hardy had stayed in TNA and not gone back to WWE in 2017. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
