411mania.com
WWE Live Results 12.11.22 in Charleston, West Virginia: Karrion Kross & Scarlett Team Up, More
WWE held a live event in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday, with Scarlett & Karrion Kross working a mixed tag match and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Shinsuke Nakamura. * Undisputed WWE Tag Team...
411mania.com
Official Press Release On ROH HonorClub’s Relaunch
Tony Khan revealed the return of ROH HonorClub on Saturday after Final Battle, and the company has sent out an press release officially announcing the relaunch. As reported on Saturday, Khan announced that ROH’s weekly TV show will air on the streaming service, which is now up and running. The full press release sent out Sunday is below:
411mania.com
MLW News: Mack vs. Fatu Challenge, Alex Kane Promo, & More
– MLW featured a video of Willie Mack and Jacob Fatu on their official YouTube channel that you can watch below, described as:. Jacob Fatu and Willie Mack cross paths for first time. The encounter puts in motion an explosive showdown. – MLW posted a promo clip with Alex Kane...
411mania.com
FTR’s Dax Harwood Shows Off Knots in His Forehead From ROH Final Battle Match
– As noted, The Briscoes won a bloody dog collar match against FTR to recapture the ROH Tag Team Championships last night at ROH Final Battle 2022. Dax Harwood shared photo on Twitter, revealed the knots in his forehead he received as a result in the match. Dax Harwood wrote...
411mania.com
Note on NXT Stars Backstage At Tonight’s Raw
Another couple of NXT stars are backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Malik Blade and Edris Enofe are at the show and are likely to work the WWE Main Event taping. Blade and Enofe have worked as a tag team in NXT, recently getting an...
411mania.com
Maryse in Low-Cut Pink Dress, Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include The Rock grinding at work in the gym, Zelina Vega gearing up for some Fortnite, Maryse Cut in her pink outfit for The People’s Choice Awards, Giovanni Vinci striking a pose, Maxxine Dupri enjoying the poolside December weather in Orlando, Shotzi, Dana Brooke, and “Cowgirl” Lacey Evans. You can check out some of those photos below:
411mania.com
Bobby Lashley ‘Fired’ On WWE Raw By Adam Pearce
Bobby Lashley has been “fired” by Adam Pearce, with the moment coming at the end of tonight’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Lashley battle Seth Rollins in the main event for a shot at Austin Theory and the WWE United States Championship. The end of the match came when the referee rolled out of the ring to avoid Lashley and Rollins, the latter of whom was in the Hurt Lock, but injured his ankle in the process. Lashley got a nearfall with a spear and argued with the referee, only to have Rollins recover enough to counter another spear attempt into the Pedigree to win.
411mania.com
William Regal Compares Rey Mysterio and Orange Cassidy, What Makes Them Great Babyfaces
On his final episode of the Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal talked about the first time he saw Rey Mysterio; why Orange Cassidy and Rey are similar and why he loves working with people like them. You can check out the highlights from the discussion below:. On Orange Cassidy being...
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 12.12.22 – Austin Theory Talks US Title Match with Seth Rollins, and More!
-RAW ended with Adam Pearce firing Bobby Lashley. Interesting! Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. They immediately get to the huge news of Bobby Lashley being fired by Adam Pearce. -Other headlines: Seth Rollins is the new #1...
411mania.com
RevPro Live In Southampton 21 Full Results 12.11.2022: Eight-Man Elimination Tag Bout & More
The Live in Southampton 21 event was hosted by Revolution Pro Wrestling on December 11 in Southampton, Hampshire, England, UK. You can see the complete results (via RevPro) below. *Shaun Jackson defeated JJ Gale. *Luke Jacobs defeated Chris Bronson. *Leon Slater defeated Callum Newman. *Will Kaven defeated Cameron Khai. *Dani...
411mania.com
Details On NXT Call-Up Pitch Process, Names Pitched
A new report has some details on how WWE is handling their process for pitching NXT call-ups to the main roster. Fightful Select reports that the process of talent appearing on WWE Main Event is being done as it gives them a more accurate picture of how a talent would connect with main roster audiences as opposed to the regulars that appear on NXT TV. That said, it was also noted that appearing on Main Event doesn’t necessarily mean there’s been a pitch or plans for a call-up, and that WWE is instead just seeking to get looks at talent on the road outside of the Performance Center. It was also noted by several NXT talent that they view an appearance on WWE Main Event as a reward.
411mania.com
Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 12.13.22
Apologies on the delay your boy is a bit under the weather and overslept his alarm for Dark but better late than never right? Fortunately we are blessed with a short card so it won’t take me too long to get caught up. With a shorter card and some weaker names it might not be too appealing but any show with Eddie Kingston is surely one i’m interested in. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Betting Odds For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 kicks off the year for the promotion, and the latest betting odds are now available. You can see odds below for the matches, courtesy of BetOnline:. Kazuchika Okada: -400 (1/4) Jay White: +250 (5/2) IWGP Women’s Championship Match:. Kairi: -1000 (1/10) Tam Nakano: +500 (5/1)
411mania.com
Update On Possible AEW Return for Thunder Rosa
As previously reported, Thunder Rosa gave an update on her back injury and noted that she is able to lift again. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a possible return date was provided for the former AEW Women’s World Champion. While there were some speculating that Rosa could be...
411mania.com
WWE Announces Summer 2023 Live Event Tour for the UK
– WWE.com has announced that the promotion will be returning to the UK for a multi-date tour in Summer 2023. The tour kicks off in Liverpool on Wednesday, June 28 and will run through Sunday, July 2 in Wales. Here’s the full announcement and details on the tour:. WWE...
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Match Added to AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming
Chris Jericho will be in action on this week’s Winter Is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Tuesday that Jericho, who lost the ROH World Championship to Claudio Castagnoli at ROH Final Battle, will be competing on Wednesday’s show. His opponent has yet to be announced.
411mania.com
Update On William Regal’s New Job In WWE
As previously reported, William Regal will leave AEW at the end of the year and is expected to start with WWE again next month. Specifically, he will be back in the company in the first week of January. PWInsider reports that Regal has officially come to terms on his new...
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Bronco Nima and Lucien Price def. Oba Femi and Bryson Montana.
411mania.com
NWA Powerrr Results 12.13.22: Champions Series Continues
The Champions Series continued on this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the FITE TV show below, per WZ):. * Champions Series First Round Tag Team Match: Rhett Titus & Trevor Murdoch def. Mims & Dak Draper.
411mania.com
Jimmy Korderas Weighs In On ROH TV Announcement: ‘The Money Is In Television’
Jimmy Korderas recently shared his thoughts on ROH TV going to HonorClub, arguing that he’d rather see the show on regular television. As reported, ROH announced after Final Battle that the show will appear on the HonorClub steaming service. Korderas weighed in on the situation in his latest Reffin’ Rant.
