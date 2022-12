Faculty in the School of Coastal Resilience at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM), including Dr. Jennifer Walker, Dr. David Holt, and Dr. Chris Foley, together with Dr. Rachel Gisewhite of the Center for STEM Education, in collaboration with the Steps Coalition and Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast, have received a five-year, $970,732 grant to fund the Mississippi Gulf Coast Environmental Justice (EJ) STEMM Leadership Development Program.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO