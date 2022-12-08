Read full article on original website
geekwire.com
Microsoft reaches ‘Call of Duty’ deal with Nintendo amid standoff with Sony over Activision acquisition
Microsoft says it has reached a 10-year deal with Nintendo to bring “Call of Duty” games to Nintendo systems if Microsoft’s proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard goes through. In addition, Microsoft pledged to continue releasing “Call of Duty” on Valve’s Steam PC game platform at...
CNBC
Microsoft offers Sony 10-year deal for Call of Duty on PlayStation if Activision deal goes through
Microsoft President Brad Smith said the company offered Sony a 10-year contract to make each new release of the Call of Duty available on Sony's PlayStation console at the same time as the Xbox. Microsoft is hoping the move will assuage regulators' and its rivals' antitrust fears over its proposed...
BBC
Nintendo lands Call of Duty in 10-year Microsoft deal
Microsoft has entered into a 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles, following its plan to acquire the game's publisher. Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which also makes Overwatch and Warcraft, for $68.7bn (£56.5bn). The deal would enable Microsoft to stop Call of Duty from...
FTC Sues to Block Microsoft-Activision Blizzard $69B Merger
"The Federal Trade Commission said Thursday it is suing to block Microsoft’s planned $69 billion takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard, saying it could suppress competitors to its Xbox game consoles and its growing games subscription business.The FTC voted 3-1 to issue the complaint after a closed-door meeting, with the three Democratic commissioners voting in favor and the sole Republican voting against. A fifth seat on the panel is vacant after another Republican left earlier this year.The FTC’s complaint points to Microsoft’s previous game acquisitions, especially of well-known developer Bethesda Softworks and its parent company ZeniMax, as an example...
Microsoft's Activision deal faces its biggest obstacle yet in FTC lawsuit
"Microsoft has already shown that it can and will withhold content from its gaming rivals," the FTC says
game-news24.com
The Xbox and Activision Blizzard acquisition will likely go ahead after all claims last report comes
One of the FTC’s four persons panel must approve the deal to go through (pic: Microsoft). The US regulatory body can argue that it’s not possible to block Microsofts Activision Blizzard buyout claims a new report. As soon as it became clear that Microsoft would buy Activision Blizzard...
Activision CEO confident "this deal will close" despite FTC suing Microsoft
The situation only "sounds alarming," according to Bobby Kotick
US sues to block Microsoft's blockbuster buyout of gaming giant Activision
The US Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Microsoft's $69 billion buyout of gaming giant Activision Blizzard, maker of the blockbuster "Call of Duty" title, over concerns that it would stifle competition. The move by Washington follows an intervention by the European Union, which opened an in-depth probe into the transaction over its concerns that the deal would see Activision Blizzard's popular games become exclusive to Microsoft, the maker of the Xbox console.
game-news24.com
Microsoft is ready to take legal action if the US Trade Commission attempts to block the deal with Activision
At least that’s what Bloomberg claims citing sources familiar with that issue. Last week, Microsoft was ready to offer the Sony 10-year deal to a charge to reduce the tax bill, but a Bloomberg source says there haven’t been any negotiations with the FTC to provide remedies or concessions.
Apparently Microsoft also thinks GTA 6 is coming in 2024
Microsoft seems to echo rumors around the GTA 6 release window
Microsoft gaming ambitions hobbled as U.S. seeks to block Activision deal
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Thursday moved to block Microsoft's (MSFT.O) $69 billion bid to buy "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard , throwing a stumbling block in front of the tech giant's plans to rapidly expand its portfolio of popular games and catch up to bigger rivals.
morningbrew.com
Microsoft’s deal for Activision Blizzard nears judgment day
If you can remember back to January, Microsoft shook up the gaming world when it agreed to buy Call of Duty-maker Activision Blizzard for $69 billion. If it goes through, it’d be Microsoft’s biggest acquisition and one of the 30 largest deals ever. Key word: if. The FTC...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 4-U.S. seeks to stop Microsoft's $69 bln bid for games maker Activision
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Biden administration filed a complaint on Thursday aimed at blocking tech giant Microsoft's $69 billion bid to buy "Call of Duty" games maker Activision, over concerns the deal would deny rivals access to popular games. Microsoft, which owns the Xbox, said in January 2022...
geekwire.com
Microsoft challenges Sony’s ‘Call of Duty’ stance in attempt to avoid FTC suit over Activision deal
Microsoft says it has offered Sony a 10-year contract to make new “Call of Duty” games available on PlayStation at the same time as their release on Xbox if the Redmond company completes its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Brad Smith, Microsoft president and vice chair, revealed the...
Ars Technica
FTC files suit to stop Microsoft’s $69 billion Activision purchase
The Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the proposed $69 billion merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard. By a 3–1 vote, the regulatory commissioners approved the filing of an "administrative complaint" showing they have "reason to believe" antitrust law is being violated and will argue as much in front of an administrative law judge.
techaiapp.com
Microsoft and Activision Blizzard: the latest news on the acquisition
Microsoft announced that it intends to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, a deal that will make Microsoft one of the biggest gaming companies in the world. With the deal, popular gaming franchises like Call of Duty, Warcraft, Overwatch, and more will be in the fold of Microsoft’s ever-expanding portfolio of studios, alongside Bethesda and its own Xbox Game Studios.
Gabe Newell says Valve doesn’t need Microsoft’s 10-year Call of Duty deal
The Valve boss is betting on Microsoft keeping the franchise on the storefront anyway
The FTC Is Suing Microsoft to Block It From Purchasing Activision Blizzard, a Video Game Holding Company
The Federal Trade Commission said it could be negative for competition in the gaming sector.
