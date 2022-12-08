ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

School bus lands upside down after crash with 23 kids on board, NC photo shows

By Simone Jasper
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eu4UC_0jc7qxXH00

A school bus landed upside down after it crashed with 23 kids on board, a North Carolina photo shows.

The bus was traveling through Cumberland County when officials said it got close to the edge of a ditch and veered off the road on Thursday, Dec. 8, according to WRAL and ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

A photo from the scene shows the bus flipped , landing with its roof against the ground and its wheels in the air, according to a Facebook post from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Though no serious injuries were reported, those on board were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

“Students and the bus driver were transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center’s main campus for evaluation,” Cumberland County Schools told McClatchy News in an emailed statement.

Deputies were called to the crash just after 8 a.m. At the time, the bus was carrying almost two dozen students enrolled at Pine Forest High School in Fayetteville, near the Fort Bragg military base and roughly 65 miles south of Raleigh.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which was reported on Slocomb Road in the Cumberland County town of Linden. The road was closed as of 9 a.m.

“While the accident is still under investigation by law enforcement, we are thankful that there were no life-threatening injuries,” the school district wrote in its statement.

N.C. State Highway Patrol, which reportedly is investigating the crash, didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Dec. 8.

Rear-end crash pushes car into school bus with 33 kids on board, NC video shows

Busload of Charlotte middle school students witnessed road rage shooting, CMS says

Comments / 10

Brenda Griner
4d ago

Why you say roughly 64 miles south of Raleigh? How about just say “in Fayetteville”? Also, one driver just lost their job, I hope.

Reply
2
Related
cbs17

Young woman dies in Fayetteville apartment fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died during an apartment fire in Fayetteville early Tuesday morning, according to firefighters. The blaze happened just after 5 a.m. at the Branson Creek Commons apartments at 217 Giza Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville fire officials. Rashelle Wilson, 24, died...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
19K+
Followers
451
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy