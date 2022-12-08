School bus lands upside down after crash with 23 kids on board, NC photo shows

A school bus landed upside down after it crashed with 23 kids on board, a North Carolina photo shows.

The bus was traveling through Cumberland County when officials said it got close to the edge of a ditch and veered off the road on Thursday, Dec. 8, according to WRAL and ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

A photo from the scene shows the bus flipped , landing with its roof against the ground and its wheels in the air, according to a Facebook post from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Though no serious injuries were reported, those on board were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

“Students and the bus driver were transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center’s main campus for evaluation,” Cumberland County Schools told McClatchy News in an emailed statement.

Deputies were called to the crash just after 8 a.m. At the time, the bus was carrying almost two dozen students enrolled at Pine Forest High School in Fayetteville, near the Fort Bragg military base and roughly 65 miles south of Raleigh.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which was reported on Slocomb Road in the Cumberland County town of Linden. The road was closed as of 9 a.m.

“While the accident is still under investigation by law enforcement, we are thankful that there were no life-threatening injuries,” the school district wrote in its statement.

N.C. State Highway Patrol, which reportedly is investigating the crash, didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Dec. 8.

