A missing golf champion was found dead after his community spent nearly a week searching for him in Tennessee, police said. John Swoboda, 29, was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to a Mt. Juliet Police Department news release. He vanished under “suspicious” circumstances and did not bring a phone, ID or any extra clothes when he left his home in Mt. Juliet, according to police.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO