ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
Centre Daily

Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge

Chris Beard, who coached Texas Tech to the 2019 NCAA championship game and was hired away by Texas with expectations he'd elevate his alma mater to the same elite level, was arrested early Monday on a felony family violence charge after a woman told police he strangled and bit her.
TEXAS STATE
Centre Daily

Champion golfer found dead after vanishing mysteriously a week before, TN cops say

A missing golf champion was found dead after his community spent nearly a week searching for him in Tennessee, police said. John Swoboda, 29, was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to a Mt. Juliet Police Department news release. He vanished under “suspicious” circumstances and did not bring a phone, ID or any extra clothes when he left his home in Mt. Juliet, according to police.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy