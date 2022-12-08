Read full article on original website
Family-Friendly Union Cellars Winery in Lewisburg is a Hidden Gemfamilyfunpa.comLewisburg, PA
Ponduce Farms in Elysburg is a Christmas Wonderlandfamilyfunpa.comElysburg, PA
Walk Through Christmas Light Display is the Valley's Premier Holiday Experiencefamilyfunpa.comSugarloaf Township, PA
Annual Living Nativity in Conyngham set for Dec 3 & 4familyfunpa.comConyngham, PA
Annual Christmas in Conyngham set for December 3familyfunpa.comConyngham, PA
GOP files lawsuit to stop Pennsylvania special elections
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Heading to court, Pennsylvania House Republicans filing suit, attempting to stop special elections as control of the chamber remains up for grabs. Rep. Bryan Cutler asking the Commonwealth Court for an injunction to three special elections slated for Feb. 7. Right now, Democrats have...
'Dad deserved all of this': Fire departments, community pay tribute to fallen firefighter
MAPLETON, Pa. (WJAC) — An area firefighter died Tuesday, after a vehicle struck him at a crash scene. Saturday, Huntingdon County honored the life of Mapleton Fire Department's Kurt Keilhofer, 66. "The surrounding communities that we have here, they're small," 2nd Lt. William Grove of Mount Union Fire Company...
AG announces $38M settlement with JUUL for targeting PA youth, deceiving consumers
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced a $38.8 million settlement with JUUL Labs, Inc. on Monday for violating Pennsylvania’s Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law and jeopardizing the health of Pennsylvanians, in particular the young people that JUUL targeted with their products. “JUUL...
Pennsylvania makes naloxone products more easily available
HERSHEY, Pa — According to the Attorney General. Pennsylvania sees about 14 overdose deaths a day. So, several departments of the Pennsylvania government are expanding the Naloxone Standing. Previously, Pennsylvanians had access to a four milligram naloxone nasal spray or an injectable version. Now, officials are adding more cost...
Who leads the PA House? Republican leader sworn-in as power struggle continues
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The power struggle in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives continues. On Monday, Lancaster County representative Bryan Cutler was sworn-in as Republican leader. He said due to recent resignations of Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis and Congresswoman-elect Summer Lee and the recent passing of Rep. Tony Deluca, Republicans have the majority.
Governor Wolf and First Lady host last Holiday Open House as Pennsylvania's first family
For the last time as Governor, Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf opened the Governor’s Residence to the public for a Holiday Open House Sunday afternoon. The yearly event typically sees about 2,000 people come through the doors of the Governor’s Residence. However, this year, turnout wasn’t as high.
New UPS facility in central PA offers latest distribution technology, still needs staff
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) – The newly constructed 775,000 square foot UPS distribution facility in Lower Swatara Township is UPS’ fourth largest in operation across the entire country, delivering on its promise to improve distribution and job growth in central Pennsylvania. “As volume comes from the northeast and...
