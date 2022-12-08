ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Carmel, PA

local21news.com

GOP files lawsuit to stop Pennsylvania special elections

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Heading to court, Pennsylvania House Republicans filing suit, attempting to stop special elections as control of the chamber remains up for grabs. Rep. Bryan Cutler asking the Commonwealth Court for an injunction to three special elections slated for Feb. 7. Right now, Democrats have...
local21news.com

Pennsylvania makes naloxone products more easily available

HERSHEY, Pa — According to the Attorney General. Pennsylvania sees about 14 overdose deaths a day. So, several departments of the Pennsylvania government are expanding the Naloxone Standing. Previously, Pennsylvanians had access to a four milligram naloxone nasal spray or an injectable version. Now, officials are adding more cost...
local21news.com

Who leads the PA House? Republican leader sworn-in as power struggle continues

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The power struggle in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives continues. On Monday, Lancaster County representative Bryan Cutler was sworn-in as Republican leader. He said due to recent resignations of Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis and Congresswoman-elect Summer Lee and the recent passing of Rep. Tony Deluca, Republicans have the majority.
