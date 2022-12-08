Read full article on original website
Black-Owned ‘Culturs Lifestyle Network’ Aims To Bring The Beauty Of Global Culture To Your Door
The Culturs global multicultural lifestyle network activates 21st-century diversity by creating media, products and experiences that embrace hidden diversity. A certified black-owned business with a social mission, Culturs focuses on “in-between” cultural populations, including multi-ethnic, multicultural, mixed-race and geographically mobile (like immigrants, refugees and Third Culture Kids) with a focus on people of color – because everyone should feel like they matter.
Female truckers allege Facebook ads ‘discriminate’
A women's advocacy group representing truckers has filed a complaint against Facebook parent Meta.
President Biden signs the Respect for Marriage Act
President Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act which codified same-sex and interracial marriage protections on Tuesday. The legislation received bipartisan support.
45% Of Women Will Be Single by Choice by 2030, According to Study
‘Women are not as smart as men, because their brain is smaller.’ Did you grow up with this axiom? A lot of women did. I remember a family dinner as a child when my uncle clearly and emphatically stated that women’s brain capacity is smaller than men’s. There were 8 people at the table, equally divided between genders. Nobody batted an eyelid.
Older Women Are Sharing Things They Admire In Younger Women, And It's Warming My Little Gen Z Heart
"We're realizing that we need to be on the same team instead of pushing each other down."
Should Women Split the Bill With Their Partner? TikTok Debates the 50/50 Girl
In the olden days, men were considered the breadwinners of the family. They would go to work and earn money, while their wives tidied up the house and cared for the children. Basically, men were seen as the providers and their role was to financially support and provide for their wives and kids.
Phys.org
Education magnifies social and gender gaps in political engagement: Report
Young people need better access to civic activities in schools to address social and gender gaps in political engagement that emerge during adolescence, according to a new report by UCL, University of Roehampton and University of Southampton researchers. Published today and funded by the Nuffield Foundation, the report identifies a...
myscience.org
A ’world of play’ for Indigenous children
LEGO Foundation awards $27.8M to Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health. Center will use award to expand Family Spirit home-visiting program with 20 new sites and to develop Indigenous-designed outdoor playspaces with Indigenous partners in the U.S, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health has...
Man Threatened Doctor Who Cares For Gender-Nonconforming Children, U.S. Says
A Texas man was arrested Friday on a federal charge that he left a voicemail message threatening to kill a Boston doctor who provides care to gender-nonconforming children, authorities said.
1 in 10 Australian women report disrespectful or abusive care in childbirth
Having a baby can be an empowering experience when women are treated with kindness and respect. However, some women are left feeling traumatised by how they were treated. When women receive disrespectful and abusive care from health providers during pregnancy, labour and birth, or after the baby is born, it’s called obstetric violence. This includes verbal, physical and emotional abuse, threats or coercion by health providers. Our study, published today in journal Violence Against Women, is the first to look at Australian women’s experiences of obstetric violence. Of the 8,804 women we surveyed, more than one in ten (11.6%) indicated...
sippycupmom.com
7 Ways to Encourage Teenagers to Read More
Reading is one of the most important skills parents, and teachers can develop in children from an early age. But while it may be easy enough for adults to build a life around books, teenagers are generally less motivated towards reading. Teenagers’ adventure books can be excellent ways to motivate teenagers to read, but there are other ways. Reading books with their favorite characters can also encourage teenagers to read more. So let’s see how to encourage adolescents to get a genuine, life-long interest in reading and talking about books.
Mary Kay Ash Foundation℠ Awards $1 Million in Domestic Violence Shelter Grants, Impacting Nearly 150,000 Women
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- The Mary Kay Ash Foundation℠ is honored to announce $1 million in domestic violence shelter grants around the country. The Mary Kay Ash Foundation was established in 1996 with the overarching purpose of eliminating cancers affecting women. In 2000, the Foundation furthered its mission to include the prevention and elimination of domestic violence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005428/en/ The Mary Kay Ash Foundation awarded $1 million in domestic violence grants to shelters across the country. (Graphic: Mary Kay Inc.)
aginginplace.com
Aging in Place: Normalizing Stasis is Ageism
Praying is like a rocking chair – it’ll give you something to do, but it won’t get you anywhere. Historically it was thought a long period of living-working earned “downtime” for the individual. “Here, sit, I will get that for you.” It was a form of respect and cultural expectation. Also, for many minorities experiencing a life of hard work, old age was considered a time of deserved rest (inactivity). Rocking chairs, Rest homes, all equated to the Peak and Decline model of aging.
Opinion: An Insecure Person Will Attempt to Change Their Partner
Many of the men I dated enjoyed the idea of me. They liked how free-spirited I was and how goofy I could be even in public… in the beginning. As the relationship moved forward, it would change. I needed to settle down, be quieter, and wear a certain type of clothing that was more in line with what they liked.
