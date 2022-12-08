HOUSTON - A man previously out on bond accused of killing a student and robbing him of drugs and his video games has been sentenced to more than 40 years in prison. According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, Shanden Powell, 24, pleaded guilty on Friday to murder in exchange for 45 years in prison. Additionally, he pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in exchange for 40 years in prison. Both sentences, as specified in a press release by the DA's office Sunday, will run concurrently.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO