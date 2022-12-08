ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 3

Click2Houston.com

Suspect charged in 2019 cold case murder of Melvin Walker also named person of interest in another murder case, police say

GALVESTON, Texas – The Galveston Police Department held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to provide the latest developments from the March 2019 murder of Melvin Walker. The murder was classified as a cold case until this year after new information and technology have helped detectives identify the suspect involved.
GALVESTON, TX
musictimes.com

Justice for Takeoff: Rapper's Alleged Murderer Makes Unbelievable Request Amid Probe

The man who allegedly killed Takeoff during the shooting incident in Houston made a massive request amid the continuous probe into the case. Police officers in Houston formally arrested a man named Patrick Xavier Clark, who has been accused of firing gunshots at a downtown Houston bowling alley following a private party in November. He is currently serving jail time on a $2 million bond.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man sentenced to more than 40 years for killing, robbing TSU student

HOUSTON - A man previously out on bond accused of killing a student and robbing him of drugs and his video games has been sentenced to more than 40 years in prison. According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, Shanden Powell, 24, pleaded guilty on Friday to murder in exchange for 45 years in prison. Additionally, he pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in exchange for 40 years in prison. Both sentences, as specified in a press release by the DA's office Sunday, will run concurrently.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

TSU police chief on leave over fraud allegations

Texas Southern University has placed police chief Mary Young on administrative leave with pay amid fraud allegations. According to court documents, TSU alleges that Young, “committed fraud against the university by implementing and sanctioning an overtime and payroll abuse scheme that cost the university and taxpayers thousands of dollars in officer hours that were not actually worked.”
HOUSTON, TX
wtaw.com

Brazoria County Man Arrested On Multiple Charges In Bryan Municipal Court

A Brazoria County man was arrested on multiple charges related to disrupting activity in Bryan municipal court. A city of Bryan deputy marshal who was working as a court bailiff wrote in his arrest report that the man who was previously disruptive asked in a very loud voice “Do you have a pisser?”
BRYAN, TX
Click2Houston.com

Somber anniversary: Authorities still searching for answers 2 years after Jason Landry’s disappearance; reward increased to $20K

Authorities and family are still searching for answers in the disappearance of Jason Landry two years later. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Landry, 21 at the time of his disappearance, was heading to the Missouri City area on Dec. 13, 2020. Investigators found his crashed vehicle, a Nissan Altima, near Luling off Salt Flat Road with some of his belongings scattered nearby.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
webcenterfairbanks.com

Homeowner shoots, kills woman burglarizing property, police say

HOUSTON (Gray News) – A homeowner in Houston shot and killed a suspected burglar, according to police. Houston police said they are investigating the fatal shooting that happened around 3:45 a.m. Monday. Officers responded to a report of a shooting, where they found an unresponsive woman in a ditch...
HOUSTON, TX

