houstonpublicmedia.org
Lawyers continue to push for equitable bail for felony defendants in Harris County
A 2019 lawsuit alleges Harris County’s “wealth-based felony pretrial detention system” fails to provide “clear and convincing evidence” to justify the pretrial detention of low-income defendants. Lawyers accusing Harris County of unfairly detaining low-income felony defendants are asking a federal judge to make a ruling...
7-year-old tells only ABC13 about surviving church bus crash in east Harris County
A child who survived a graphic bus crash tells only ABC13 about her recovery after her arm was stuck through the window as she watched her bleeding sister get pulled away.
Click2Houston.com
Former HPD officer indicted in 2016 shooting of unarmed neighbor over argument about dog to be sentenced Monday
HOUSTON – A former Houston Police Department officer who was indicted for a 2016 off-duty incident in which he shot and wounded a neighbor following an argument that stemmed from their dogs getting into a fight is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday. Jason Loosmore, 37, was charged with...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect charged in 2019 cold case murder of Melvin Walker also named person of interest in another murder case, police say
GALVESTON, Texas – The Galveston Police Department held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to provide the latest developments from the March 2019 murder of Melvin Walker. The murder was classified as a cold case until this year after new information and technology have helped detectives identify the suspect involved.
Neighbor stunned after former HPD officer who shot him avoids prison, gets 10 years probation
The victim said what his former next-door neighbor did to him six years ago ruined his life, adding that he still has a bullet in his back to prove it.
musictimes.com
Justice for Takeoff: Rapper's Alleged Murderer Makes Unbelievable Request Amid Probe
The man who allegedly killed Takeoff during the shooting incident in Houston made a massive request amid the continuous probe into the case. Police officers in Houston formally arrested a man named Patrick Xavier Clark, who has been accused of firing gunshots at a downtown Houston bowling alley following a private party in November. He is currently serving jail time on a $2 million bond.
Click2Houston.com
10 abandoned, neglected horses rescued in Fort Bend County; Deputies searching for owner, HHS says
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Deputies are looking for the owner of 10 abandoned horses found on a property in Fort Bend County, according to the Houston Humane Society. The abandoned horses were rescued from neglect and will be housed at the HHS animal shelter for the necessary medical care for rehabilitation, according to a release.
fox26houston.com
Man sentenced to more than 40 years for killing, robbing TSU student
HOUSTON - A man previously out on bond accused of killing a student and robbing him of drugs and his video games has been sentenced to more than 40 years in prison. According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, Shanden Powell, 24, pleaded guilty on Friday to murder in exchange for 45 years in prison. Additionally, he pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in exchange for 40 years in prison. Both sentences, as specified in a press release by the DA's office Sunday, will run concurrently.
defendernetwork.com
TSU police chief on leave over fraud allegations
Texas Southern University has placed police chief Mary Young on administrative leave with pay amid fraud allegations. According to court documents, TSU alleges that Young, “committed fraud against the university by implementing and sanctioning an overtime and payroll abuse scheme that cost the university and taxpayers thousands of dollars in officer hours that were not actually worked.”
1 teen dead, 1 critically injured after attempted robbery in north Harris County, deputies say
According to HCSO, the teens were attempting to rob a man outside of a store when the man's friend exited his car and shot them both.
cw39.com
Woman tells party-planning neighbors 'This is Texas' when she pointed fake gun, court docs read
A good neighbor warns others about an upcoming apartment party ... right? One couple got a not-so-neighborly reaction from a proud Texan that was taken to court.
wtaw.com
Brazoria County Man Arrested On Multiple Charges In Bryan Municipal Court
A Brazoria County man was arrested on multiple charges related to disrupting activity in Bryan municipal court. A city of Bryan deputy marshal who was working as a court bailiff wrote in his arrest report that the man who was previously disruptive asked in a very loud voice “Do you have a pisser?”
Man crossing West Little York hit and killed in crash with 18-year-old driver, deputies say
Investigators said the 18-year-old driver showed no signs of impairment and remained at the scene. Deputies had a warning about walking near busy roads.
Man arrested for DWI with 3 kids in the car near IAH has previous drunk driving charges, Pct. 4 says
The 29-year-old reportedly blew a 0.13 and 0.12 BAC on a breathalyzer. The Texas legal limit is 0.08. Deputies said he was already out on bond for a previous DWI offense.
Click2Houston.com
Somber anniversary: Authorities still searching for answers 2 years after Jason Landry’s disappearance; reward increased to $20K
Authorities and family are still searching for answers in the disappearance of Jason Landry two years later. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Landry, 21 at the time of his disappearance, was heading to the Missouri City area on Dec. 13, 2020. Investigators found his crashed vehicle, a Nissan Altima, near Luling off Salt Flat Road with some of his belongings scattered nearby.
Man shot and killed during suspected drug deal in northeast Houston, police say
Investigators said the victim tried to flee the scene and made it a short ways before he succumbed to his injuries in the car. Now, police are searching for the gunman.
Harris County inmate convicted of killing HPD Sgt. Bruno Soboleski in 1991 no longer on death row
Retrying the punishment phase of the death penalty trial was difficult as many witnesses have died or have been declared incompetent since the original trial 30 years ago.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Homeowner shoots, kills woman burglarizing property, police say
HOUSTON (Gray News) – A homeowner in Houston shot and killed a suspected burglar, according to police. Houston police said they are investigating the fatal shooting that happened around 3:45 a.m. Monday. Officers responded to a report of a shooting, where they found an unresponsive woman in a ditch...
