ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Defense One

Ending COVID-Vax Mandate Would Divide Troops into Two Classes, Navy Secretary Says

If Congress abolishes the military’s vaccine mandate, the Navy would be forced to separate sailors into two groups, the service’s top civilian said Tuesday. “Unquestionably, it will create almost two classes of citizens in our services: those that can’t deploy and those that can deploy. And that creates all sorts of problems,” Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said at the America’s Future Fleet Symposium in Arlington, Virginia. “Let's make sure we understand the secondary consequences of our actions.”
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend.Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”⚡️Первые фото из разрушенной гостиницы «Гостевой дом Жданова в Стаханове.Удар нанесен из РСЗО HIMARS. В здании находились бойцы ЧВК «Вагнер».@brussinf pic.twitter.com/tcUkJZdQkJ— Вольвач Юрий (@1Gg7Dlct8tfwNJL) December 11, 2022 Photos showed the building, a hotel called “Zhdanov’s Guest House,” blown...
Salina Post

Marshall: 2023 NDAA eliminates COVID vaxx mandate for military

Washington – U.S. Senator Roger Marshall helped secure a major win as part of his longstanding effort to protect American servicemembers from Joe Biden’s COVID-19 punitive vaccine mandate, according to a statement from the Senator's office. The 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), legislation critical to American military...
WASHINGTON STATE
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Largest Military Base in New Jersey

The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
NEW JERSEY STATE
defensenews.com

Keep COVID-19 military vaccine mandate, defense secretary says

ABOARD A U.S. MILITARY AIRCRAFT — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he wants to keep the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in place to protect the health of the troops, as Republican governors and lawmakers press to rescind it. This past week more than 20 Republican governors sent a...
MilitaryTimes

Retired officer guilty for entering Senate in military gear on Jan. 6

A Texas Air Force veteran was convicted in federal court this week after he entered the Senate chamber wearing military gear during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the Department of Justice. Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Brock, 55, from Grapevine, Texas, was found...
GRAPEVINE, TX
newsnationnow.com

Military vaccine mandate cut from NDAA, vote delayed

(NewsNation) — The National Defense Authorization Act, an $858 billion bill that funds national defense, will phase out President Joe Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate for military members. A draft of the bill released Tuesday night includes the repeal. Republicans, emboldened by their new House majority next year, pushed...
ALABAMA STATE
The Center Square

Defense bill includes funding for Alaska's service members

(The Center Square) - The National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023 includes a program named for the late Alaska Congressman Don Young. The Don Young Arctic Warrior Act would give service members stationed in Alaska supplemental pay, an internet allowance and one free flight per three-year tour, according to the bill introduced by Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan earlier this year.
ALASKA STATE
defensenews.com

House passes defense bill with more Taiwan, Ukraine security aid

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday passed 350-80 the fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act after making several concessions to the Senate, which did not pass its own version of the bill for the second straight year in a row. The $858 billion NDAA amounts to an 8% increase...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy