Read full article on original website
Related
Service members kicked out of the U.S. military for refusing Covid vaccine could be allowed to rejoin, officials say
Service members who were kicked out of the U.S. military for refusing the Covid vaccines could be allowed back in uniform if the vaccination mandate is lifted, according to two U.S. military and two senior defense officials. On Tuesday, the House and the Senate released language to be included in...
Defense One
Ending COVID-Vax Mandate Would Divide Troops into Two Classes, Navy Secretary Says
If Congress abolishes the military’s vaccine mandate, the Navy would be forced to separate sailors into two groups, the service’s top civilian said Tuesday. “Unquestionably, it will create almost two classes of citizens in our services: those that can’t deploy and those that can deploy. And that creates all sorts of problems,” Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said at the America’s Future Fleet Symposium in Arlington, Virginia. “Let's make sure we understand the secondary consequences of our actions.”
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Another U.S. Ballistic Missile Submarine’s Movements Peculiarly Publicized
USNThere have been a string of highly unusual public disclosures about the Navy's Ohio class nuclear ballistic missile submarines this year.
Here are the sidearms the US military has carried into battle since first taking on the British
The military has distributed more than 100,000 M17 and M18 handguns, the latest in a long line of sidearms that US troops have carried into battle.
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend.Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”⚡️Первые фото из разрушенной гостиницы «Гостевой дом Жданова в Стаханове.Удар нанесен из РСЗО HIMARS. В здании находились бойцы ЧВК «Вагнер».@brussinf pic.twitter.com/tcUkJZdQkJ— Вольвач Юрий (@1Gg7Dlct8tfwNJL) December 11, 2022 Photos showed the building, a hotel called “Zhdanov’s Guest House,” blown...
Marshall: 2023 NDAA eliminates COVID vaxx mandate for military
Washington – U.S. Senator Roger Marshall helped secure a major win as part of his longstanding effort to protect American servicemembers from Joe Biden’s COVID-19 punitive vaccine mandate, according to a statement from the Senator's office. The 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), legislation critical to American military...
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Largest Military Base in New Jersey
The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
defensenews.com
Keep COVID-19 military vaccine mandate, defense secretary says
ABOARD A U.S. MILITARY AIRCRAFT — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he wants to keep the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in place to protect the health of the troops, as Republican governors and lawmakers press to rescind it. This past week more than 20 Republican governors sent a...
MilitaryTimes
Retired officer guilty for entering Senate in military gear on Jan. 6
A Texas Air Force veteran was convicted in federal court this week after he entered the Senate chamber wearing military gear during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the Department of Justice. Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Brock, 55, from Grapevine, Texas, was found...
newsnationnow.com
Military vaccine mandate cut from NDAA, vote delayed
(NewsNation) — The National Defense Authorization Act, an $858 billion bill that funds national defense, will phase out President Joe Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate for military members. A draft of the bill released Tuesday night includes the repeal. Republicans, emboldened by their new House majority next year, pushed...
U.S. to boost Taiwan's stretched air force with $428 million in spare parts
TAIPEI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of $428 million in aircraft parts for Taiwan to help its air force, which is strained from repeatedly intercepting Chinese jets operating close to the island.
U.S. lawmakers unveil bipartisan bid to ban China's TikTok
WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Tuesday announced bipartisan legislation to ban China's popular social media app TikTok, ratcheting up pressure on owner ByteDance Ltd amid U.S. fears the app could be used to spy on Americans and censor content.
Defense bill includes funding for Alaska's service members
(The Center Square) - The National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023 includes a program named for the late Alaska Congressman Don Young. The Don Young Arctic Warrior Act would give service members stationed in Alaska supplemental pay, an internet allowance and one free flight per three-year tour, according to the bill introduced by Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan earlier this year.
U.S. State Department approves potential sale of Chinook helicopters to South Korea - Pentagon
Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Chinook helicopters and related equipment to South Korea in a deal valued at an estimated $1.5 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
defensenews.com
House passes defense bill with more Taiwan, Ukraine security aid
WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday passed 350-80 the fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act after making several concessions to the Senate, which did not pass its own version of the bill for the second straight year in a row. The $858 billion NDAA amounts to an 8% increase...
Comments / 0