Lucia walking, Manasseh at MCA, Secret History of Chicago Music in person
Join Andersonville residents and celebrate the holidays the Swedish way, with St. Lucia and the Lucia Procession. Lucia girls, in white robes and candle crowns, were crowned at noon at the temporary Nordic House in the Wrigley building downtown. This afternoon a procession walks up Clark Street in Andersonville (starting at the Swedish American Museum, 5211 N. Clark, at 4:45 PM) followed by a 5 PM musical performance near the Christmas tree at 1500 W. Catalpa. More music, readings, and a final St. Lucia procession starts at 7 PM at Ebenezer Lutheran Church (1650 W. Foster). All events are free with no tickets required. (TA)
Looking back at some of the best productions and biggest stories of 2022
During 2020, my running joke was that, although there weren’t any plays happening, there was always plenty of drama to report on in Chicago theater. In fall of 2021, we started seeing some theater return, though the season was cut short by last December’s COVID surge. (Not to be confused with the one we’re currently in, which apparently we’ve decided collectively to just pretend isn’t happening.) This year, most theaters returned to full seasons, even if they sometimes focused on fewer productions in the season, smaller casts, and shorter runs to hedge their financial bets. (The Jeff Committee recognized the reality of the latter by creating awards for short-run productions—nine to 17 performances. No word on whether the Jeffs will keep that category for next year, but it was nice to see shows like About Face Theatre’s The Magnolia Ballet and Congo Square’s What to Send Up When It Goes Down get their due.)
Global house luminary Honey Dijon returns to her native Chicago to celebrate the new Black Girl Magic
House music never went out of style, but not everybody knows about its culture, its history, or even its existence—and a legion of those newbies fell for house this year, thanks to new dance-oriented albums from superstars Drake and Beyoncé. The latter recruited figures from across house history for Renaissance, including Chicago native Honey Redmond, better known as Honey Dijon. She’s been spinning records for nearly a quarter century and part of the scene for even longer—she recently told the New York Times that she snuck into the Muzic Box, the 80s club where Ron Hardy reigned, at age 13. When she moved to New York City in the late 90s, she carried the imprint of the first couple waves of Chicago house, and over the decades to come, her DJ skills made her an international phenomenon. Classic Chicago house—with its effusive melodies, its joyous queerness, and its welcoming euphoria—is all over Dijon’s second album, November’s Black Girl Magic (Classic Music Company). Sleek, urbane keys and light-on-its-feet electronic percussion root the album’s insistent pulse, creating a magical elixir that can persuade you any surface is a dance floor. Black Girl Magic foregrounds vocals, and Dijon has recruited a panoply of guests (including Compton rapper Channel Tres and Ruff Ryders affiliate Eve) whose every ringing syllable lets everyone who’s listening know they’re welcome to the party. I’m a sucker for “C’s Up,” where Chosen Few member Mike Dunn invites you to take a trip on Lake Shore Drive, delivering his lines in a low, sultry rumble that promises thrills he can’t even describe; it’s a reminder that the journey Dijon took to become a global dance ambassador began in Chicago.
Temp workers have rights
This article was originally published by City Bureau, a nonprofit civic media organization based on the south side. Temp jobs are on the rise. Employers have increasingly turned to temp workers because of the flexibility a temporary workforce provides, meaning companies can ramp up or scale down their workforce as needed. So far this year, the industry has employed an average of more than three million people nationwide—already surpassing 2021 figures, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
What does freedom look like?
“Can you see me?” at Weinberg/Newton Gallery intentionally gives a platform to individuals affected by incarceration and to communities that have been deeply cut by the prison industrial complex. What does it mean to listen to a person’s experience while simultaneously considering the depth of change it has on a group, a community, a generation? How can artistic collaboration center the collective voices of incarcerated folks while maintaining their humanity as individuals?
Good riddance
As my mother used to tell me, if you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all. Wonderful words of wisdom that she herself rarely practiced, though often preached. So I was tempted not to write a word about 14th Ward alderperson Ed Burke, who decided not...
