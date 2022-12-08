Sheboygan is no island when it comes to what’s become known as “porch piracy”. Sheboygan Police Community Neighborhood Beat Officer Kevin Post says that municipalities don’t all categorize thefts of packages delivered to a home the same way, theft of some packages get labeled “theft from business”. And it should be noted that packages taken from mailboxes are handled by a Postal Inspector and those numbers aren’t included. But the number of those labeled “thefts from the mail” are up only slightly compared to last year. Post said that in 2021 there were 31 such thefts last year, and so far in 2022 there have been 34. And while those numbers are about the same, the porch pirates aren’t getting away with their crimes as often, telling WHBL news that the “clearance”, or arrest rate, has more than doubled last year. That could be a result of the growing numbers of doorbell and surveillance cameras or better reporting of the crimes.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO