Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
This Massive Christmas Shop in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit for the HolidaysJoe MertensFond Du Lac, WI
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in WisconsinTravel MavenKewaskum, WI
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the HolidaysJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Related
WATCH: Reckless driver crashes, flips, narrowly misses person
Surveillance video captured the moment a reckless driver crashed and rolled over outside a business near 79th and Capitol on Monday.
whbl.com
SPD: Porch Piracy Hasn’t Increased, but Arrests Have Doubled
Sheboygan is no island when it comes to what’s become known as “porch piracy”. Sheboygan Police Community Neighborhood Beat Officer Kevin Post says that municipalities don’t all categorize thefts of packages delivered to a home the same way, theft of some packages get labeled “theft from business”. And it should be noted that packages taken from mailboxes are handled by a Postal Inspector and those numbers aren’t included. But the number of those labeled “thefts from the mail” are up only slightly compared to last year. Post said that in 2021 there were 31 such thefts last year, and so far in 2022 there have been 34. And while those numbers are about the same, the porch pirates aren’t getting away with their crimes as often, telling WHBL news that the “clearance”, or arrest rate, has more than doubled last year. That could be a result of the growing numbers of doorbell and surveillance cameras or better reporting of the crimes.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Arrested for the 3rd Time in Two Weeks on Bail Jumping Charges
A Manitowoc man was arrested for the third time in two weeks on bail-jumping charges over the weekend. Officers were called to a residence in the 2300 block of South 23rd Street just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday on a report that 51-year-old Brian Bell was “highly intoxicated”, and was driving to a liquor store.
3 dead in fiery crash involving DPW truck in Wauwatosa
Three people were killed in a crash involving 10 vehicles in Wauwatosa near Mayfair and Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon, police say.
whbl.com
Campbellsport Man Faces Charges for Scrapping from Employer
A 56 year old Campbellsport man is facing charges after confessing to stealing scrap metal from his former employer and exchanging it for cash. David Kramer was in Sheboygan County Court yesterday and court records from his appearance indicate that he had been fired from Manning Lighting. Afterwards, Kramer apparently went back to Manning to tell the owner he’d sold some scrap metal to cover company expenses and said it was hidden above the ceiling in his former office. The owner found the locked box with nearly $9,000 in it, but that led to a big discrepancy. When Police contacted the scrap metal yard, they told investigators they’d received nearly $100,000 worth of scrap metal from Kramer in the past 10 years which Kramer had told them it was from his small machine shop.
Car splits in half, catches fire at Mitchell Airport
One person was injured after a car caught fire at Mitchell International Airport early Monday morning, sheriff's office says.
wtaq.com
Psychiatric Evaluation Ordered for Man Charged in Oshkosh Murder
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The suspect in a murder at a Memorial Day family gathering pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect on Monday. Joshua Johnson, 38, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for the May 30 incident.
WBAY Green Bay
Father and son charged in murder-for-hire plot against heir to family estate
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Green Lake County men have been charged in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against the heir to a family estate. Joseph Anthony Hoppa, 62, and Jason P. Hoppa, 38, are charged each with a count of Solicitation of First Degree Intentional Homicide. Joseph is...
WISN
Woman seriously hurt in two-vehicle crash in Racine County
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — A woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Caledonia Monday morning. Police said the crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. at Douglas Avenue/Highway 32 in between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane. Investigators said a 21-year-old man from Illinois was traveling southbound when it...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls TJ Maxx theft; 3 sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at the T.J. Maxx store located on Falls Parkway. It happened on Dec. 10. Police say three female suspects left TJ Maxx with unpaid merchandise. All three suspects left in a newer model gray...
waupacanow.com
Driver injured in Waupaca County crash
One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in the town of Caledonia. Waupaca County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a one-vehicle crash on State Highway 45 north of County Trunk W. Investigators found that a southbound vehicle lost control,...
Victims in Watertown house fire were students, superintendent confirms
WATERTOWN, Wis. — The three people killed in a house fire in Watertown on Friday were students. Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Jarred Burke confirmed Monday that the three victims were students in the district. Burke said that further information regarding the victims would be released by the Watertown police and fire departments. RELATED: 3 killed in Watertown house fire...
wapl.com
Appleton Police looking for hit and run semi
APPLETON, Wis–The Appleton Police Department is looking for information on a semi involved in a hit and run crash along Interstate 41. The truck collided with a Honda Accord along southbound I-41 at Meade Street around 7:50 in the morning last Friday. The Accord was pushed into the median and rolled over. Witnesses did not get the registration plates or company information.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Postal worker killed in Milwaukee, reward up to $50K offered
MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is offering a reward of up to $50,000 after a postal worker was shot and killed on Milwaukee's north side Friday, Dec. 9. Family has identified the victim to FOX6 News as Aundre Cross. He was on the job when he was...
17 Year Old Wisconsin Kid Has a ‘Large Amount’ of Ganja in Car and Guns
A 17 year old Wisconsin teen, was pulled over for a traffic violation that led to a whole bunch of the green stuff! Oh, and he had two guns. WIPROUD. This kid had some bad vehicle registration in the car, and the rest led officers to a whole bunch of weed. The arrested was 17 so no name was given, but he was driving around like an adult "wannabe" for sure!
Single vehicle crash leaves one dead, driver taken into custody
One woman is dead and one has been arrested following a crash early Saturday morning near 91st and Bradley.
nbc15.com
Menomonee Falls Police search for retail theft suspects
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for two suspects who stole thousands of dollars’ worth of fragrances at an Ulta Beauty store. Officials said that a black male and a black female worked together to steal $2,180 worth of fragrances. The suspects concealed the fragrances in a reusable bag and left the store without attempting to pay for them.
wtaq.com
Minnesota Man Sentenced for Appleton Shooting
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Jonathan Yang was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison for a shooting on College Avenue. Yang, 20, was convicted of one count of first-degree reckless injury for the Feb. 13 incident. Yang was also placed on extended supervision for five years by Judge Mitchell...
whbl.com
Regional Law Enforcement Seizes Enough Fentanyl to Kill Sheboygan
The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group’s Drug Unit, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration has located and recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history. That agency said last week that the investigation by the two agencies resulted in the seizure of about 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl...
MPD executes search warrant, finds 100+ exotic animals
The Milwaukee Police Department executed a search warrant on the 2800 block of N. 9th Street on Saturday for an animal cruelty investigation.
