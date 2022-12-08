ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewaskum, WI

whbl.com

SPD: Porch Piracy Hasn’t Increased, but Arrests Have Doubled

Sheboygan is no island when it comes to what’s become known as “porch piracy”. Sheboygan Police Community Neighborhood Beat Officer Kevin Post says that municipalities don’t all categorize thefts of packages delivered to a home the same way, theft of some packages get labeled “theft from business”. And it should be noted that packages taken from mailboxes are handled by a Postal Inspector and those numbers aren’t included. But the number of those labeled “thefts from the mail” are up only slightly compared to last year. Post said that in 2021 there were 31 such thefts last year, and so far in 2022 there have been 34. And while those numbers are about the same, the porch pirates aren’t getting away with their crimes as often, telling WHBL news that the “clearance”, or arrest rate, has more than doubled last year. That could be a result of the growing numbers of doorbell and surveillance cameras or better reporting of the crimes.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
whbl.com

Campbellsport Man Faces Charges for Scrapping from Employer

A 56 year old Campbellsport man is facing charges after confessing to stealing scrap metal from his former employer and exchanging it for cash. David Kramer was in Sheboygan County Court yesterday and court records from his appearance indicate that he had been fired from Manning Lighting. Afterwards, Kramer apparently went back to Manning to tell the owner he’d sold some scrap metal to cover company expenses and said it was hidden above the ceiling in his former office. The owner found the locked box with nearly $9,000 in it, but that led to a big discrepancy. When Police contacted the scrap metal yard, they told investigators they’d received nearly $100,000 worth of scrap metal from Kramer in the past 10 years which Kramer had told them it was from his small machine shop.
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
wtaq.com

Psychiatric Evaluation Ordered for Man Charged in Oshkosh Murder

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The suspect in a murder at a Memorial Day family gathering pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect on Monday. Joshua Johnson, 38, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for the May 30 incident.
OSHKOSH, WI
WISN

Woman seriously hurt in two-vehicle crash in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — A woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Caledonia Monday morning. Police said the crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. at Douglas Avenue/Highway 32 in between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane. Investigators said a 21-year-old man from Illinois was traveling southbound when it...
CALEDONIA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls TJ Maxx theft; 3 sought

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at the T.J. Maxx store located on Falls Parkway. It happened on Dec. 10. Police say three female suspects left TJ Maxx with unpaid merchandise. All three suspects left in a newer model gray...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
waupacanow.com

Driver injured in Waupaca County crash

One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in the town of Caledonia. Waupaca County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a one-vehicle crash on State Highway 45 north of County Trunk W. Investigators found that a southbound vehicle lost control,...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Victims in Watertown house fire were students, superintendent confirms

WATERTOWN, Wis. — The three people killed in a house fire in Watertown on Friday were students. Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Jarred Burke confirmed Monday that the three victims were students in the district. Burke said that further information regarding the victims would be released by the Watertown police and fire departments. RELATED: 3 killed in Watertown house fire...
WATERTOWN, WI
wapl.com

Appleton Police looking for hit and run semi

APPLETON, Wis–The Appleton Police Department is looking for information on a semi involved in a hit and run crash along Interstate 41. The truck collided with a Honda Accord along southbound I-41 at Meade Street around 7:50 in the morning last Friday. The Accord was pushed into the median and rolled over. Witnesses did not get the registration plates or company information.
APPLETON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Postal worker killed in Milwaukee, reward up to $50K offered

MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is offering a reward of up to $50,000 after a postal worker was shot and killed on Milwaukee's north side Friday, Dec. 9. Family has identified the victim to FOX6 News as Aundre Cross. He was on the job when he was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Menomonee Falls Police search for retail theft suspects

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for two suspects who stole thousands of dollars’ worth of fragrances at an Ulta Beauty store. Officials said that a black male and a black female worked together to steal $2,180 worth of fragrances. The suspects concealed the fragrances in a reusable bag and left the store without attempting to pay for them.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
wtaq.com

Minnesota Man Sentenced for Appleton Shooting

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Jonathan Yang was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison for a shooting on College Avenue. Yang, 20, was convicted of one count of first-degree reckless injury for the Feb. 13 incident. Yang was also placed on extended supervision for five years by Judge Mitchell...
APPLETON, WI
whbl.com

Regional Law Enforcement Seizes Enough Fentanyl to Kill Sheboygan

The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group’s Drug Unit, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration has located and recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history. That agency said last week that the investigation by the two agencies resulted in the seizure of about 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl...
SHEBOYGAN, WI

