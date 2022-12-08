ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasatch County, UT

KPCW

Wasatch County Council votes to finalize RAP Tax

This week’s Wasatch County Council meeting will tie up loose ends before year end. After the recreation, arts and parks tax passed overwhelmingly in Wasatch County in November, the next step is for Wasatch County Council to make it official on Wednesday. The RAP Tax is a sales tax...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Heber bus grows quickly in popularity; riders want later hours

One month in, the word is out, and commuters from Heber City are relying on the new bus to and from Park City — especially those going to ski resorts. Not everyone who lives in Heber and works in Park City drives daily, and especially not since High Valley Transit expanded bus service into Heber City a month ago.
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

Park City’s Main Street highlighted on NBC’s Today

Park City Mayor Nann Worel and local Olympian Billy Demong were interviewed on air - while surrounded by a gingerbread man and dozens of spectators bundled up for the 18-degree weather. The segment was part of the “Today” show’s “Merriest Main Streets in America” series, which highlights some of the...
PARK CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Kaysville fire, police crews respond to car vs. boulder collision

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a car vs. boulder collision before dawn on Tuesday. The accident happened at Crestwood Road and Brookshire Lane. “No one was seriously injured in the accident,” says a statement issued by Kaysville Fire. “Kaysville...
KAYSVILLE, UT
KPCW

Park City is hosting a Bus Rapid Transit open house Monday

The open house is Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sheldon Richins Building located at 1885 W. Ute Blvd. The goal is to inform the public about improvements to the S.R. 224 Bus Rapid Transit system. The multi-million-dollar project, which began in 2018, will add a dedicated...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Park City Planning Commission to review Bransford Parcels

Known as the “Bransford Parcels,” the nearly 40 acres are located just off Flagstaff Peak close to the Trump ski run at Deer Valley. The Bransford Land Company has owned portions of the land for nearly 100 years, and it’s now seeking to rezone six acres from open space to estate. That would allow for two homes to be built there. The commission has signaled it would like the home sizes to be limited to 10,000 square feet, which is in line with the neighboring Red Cloud subdivision.
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Police identify skier that died at Solitude

SALT LAKE CITY — The Unified Police Department has confirmed that a previously missing 37-year-old man was found dead on Tuesday. UPD identified the man as 37-year-old Devon O’Connell from Cottonwood Heights. UPD Sgt. Melody Culter said O’Connell was an experienced skier and authorities are still looking to...
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake west side residents voice opposition to I-15 expansion

SALT LAKE CITY — Residents of Salt Lake's west side have often complained about getting the short end of the stick, from historical redlining and current gentrification to disproportionate impacts from projects like the inland port. Expanding I-15 is just the latest item on a long list injustices, some...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Unified police investigating gunfire, blood trail at Kearns reception center

KEARNS, Utah, Dec. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police are investigating gunshots and a shooting after an incident at the Colonial Reception Center in Kearns. Police responded to the scene, at 4095 W. Sams Boulevard, a few minutes before 9 p.m. Saturday. “When officers arrived, there was a...
KEARNS, UT
Idaho State Journal

Bus crash near Idaho-Utah border sends 21 to hospital amid snowstorm

TREMONTON, Utah (AP) — A tour bus crashed on Interstate 84 in northern Utah on Monday morning, injuring passengers and sending 21 to a nearby community hospital as snowstorms slickened the roads throughout the region. The Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah had 33 passengers aboard. At about 4:30 a.m., its driver lost control while switching lanes, causing the bus to slide and flip onto its side, Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement. ...
TREMONTON, UT
KPCW

KPCW

KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties.

