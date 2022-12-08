D51 December Golden Apple Award: Scott Vanlandingham

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — If you ask a 6th grader what their favorite subject is, you might be surprised to hear them say math, but that’s exactly what the kids at Redlands Middle School are saying, and it’s all thanks to our December D51 Golden Apple winner, Scott Vanlandingham.

Mr. V. has been teaching for 15 years. He shows up everyday with energy and momentum that helps kids get excited about math. He’s able to reach kids on their level, and that’s the key to his success as a teacher. He told us, “We relate to each other. I’m not up here, and they’re not down here. We’re eye to eye. Sometimes we’re on our knees looking at each other, sometimes we’re standing on the mountain looking at each other, but we’re eye to eye all the time. And, I think it’s something they know, I’m in their corner.”

Mr. V.’s favorite subject to teach is order of operations. He says he loves watching it click for his students. “Kids being able to take a really long expression that’s got adding and subtracting, and multiplying and dividing, and exponents and parenthesis and brackets, and it starts out really really long, and then they follow the steps and get to that one single answer. And, once they realize they can do it, it’s why you teach.”

Thank you Mr. V. for teaching kids to love math, and congratulations for winning a Golden Apple award.

