Dekalb County, GA

DeKalb County medical examiner asks public for help identifying 2017 cold case victim

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 5 days ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Medical Examiner asked the public Tuesday for help to identify an individual who was shot and killed in 2017.

Officials said on July 24, 2017, the unidentified person was shot at a home on Beachwood Forest Drive in Lithonia.

According to the medical examiner, the victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner said the unidentified person is described as biologically male. However, they believe the victim identified as a different gender due to the wig and feminine clothing that was found.

The victim is 5 foot 8 inches, weighs 215 to 235 pounds, and is believed to be 20 to 30 years of age, with no tattoos or scars.

Hospital staff told the police that the individual said their name was either “Justin” or “Justine.”

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this person is asked to call the Cold Case Tip Line at (404) 371-2444.

ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta, GA
