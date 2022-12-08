Read full article on original website
Armed and dangerous: FBI offers additional reward for capture of Cass County fugitives
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — The FBI is adding to the pot with regard for a reward for information leading to the capture of two federal fugitives whoescaped from a Kansas City-area jail. The fugitives, 43-year-old Sergio Perez-Martinez and 33-year-old Trevor Scott Sparks, broke out of the Cass County Jail a...
Kansas City police board punts chief decision to later this week, opens whistle blower complaint investigation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City's police board on Tuesday announced it needed more time to name the city’s 47th police chief. The decision to delay any announcement about a chief until Thursday at the earliest comes after community concerns about the process. The board is considering three...
Former KCPD attorney's emails spark discussion of criminal conviction reviews
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City criminal defense attorney on Monday shared his concerns about information contained in a nearly 400-page document dump by former a Kansas City, Missouri, police attorney over the weekend. In a letter and emails obtained by KMBC 9 Investigates, former Associate General Counsel...
Child's bed hit by gunfire, multiple homes struck in Lawrence Monday night
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department wants you to know it could have been so much worse. Officers are searching for a suspect after someone fired gunshots into multiple homes in one area of the city. One of the items damaged by gunfire? A child's bed. Police...
Kansas City police: Teen who went missing during work shift found safe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Andrea McNeely has been found and is safe. Thank you to everyone who shared her information. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for help to find a teen who went missing during a shift at work Sunday and never made it home.
Two people shot and killed early Tuesday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are looking for someone who shot and killed two people at an apartment complex near E. 6th St. & Olive St. early Tuesday morning. It happened just after midnight. Police were called to the apartment complex and found one victim outside...
Man killed in crash on I-435 in Overland Park, Kansas
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park, Kansas Police Department has released the identity of the man killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 435 Saturday. Officers were called to the area near 119th and I-435 Saturday to investigate a crash involving three vehicles. Witnesses told officers one vehicle...
Local activists call for more community involvement in search for new KCPD chief
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Kansas City, Missouri, moves closer to naming a new police chief, community leaders and advocates have called for transparency in the search. On Saturday, the public got their first and only chance to meet the three candidates. That town hall did not go without...
Man killed in early-morning Independence shooting
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a homicide in the area of S. Brentwood Ave. and 46th St. Officers say they got a call about the shooting at around 2 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived on scene, they found the victim, a man, shot to death inside an apartment.
Overland Park neighborhood raising funds for Salvation Army
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Salvation Army is concerned with a big drop in donations this year. Officials sayred kettle donations are down 30 percent. But one Overland Park, Kansas, neighborhood is hoping its annual tradition can make a big difference. For the past several years, as Christmas approaches,...
Toys for Tots short more than 8,500 toys for Kansas City kids this season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Toys for Tots needs your help. Christmas Day is getting closer, but before that, Marine Toys for Tots has a deadline with a very big need to fill. They're hoping you can help with a last-minute push for donations. While Christmas is 12 days away,...
Three finalists for KCPD chief answer questions from community in town hall
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is one step closer to finding its next police chief. Saturday’s community town hall was the first and only opportunity residents had to meet the candidates in person. The state-run Board of Police Commissioners has narrowed the field to three finalists. Each...
KC Current releases new renderings, construction timeline for riverfront stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — TheKansas City Current has released new renderings and a construction timeline for its downtown stadium along the Missouri riverfront. The new renderings show views of the stadium's east stand with "CURRENT" written across the sideline's general reserve seating. Also in the renderings: both downtown Kansas...
Salvation Army says donations are down 30% from 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Salvation Army needs your help this holiday season. It says donations are down 30 percent from last year. The nonprofit group says rising costs of everyday necessities mean that every donation is even more critical. There is still plenty of time to help. "We...
KC mom turns recipe need into booming 'schrooming' business
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local stay-at-home mom became a successful entrepreneur all because she couldn’t find a specific ingredient for cooking. So, she decided to grow her own. Now she can’t keep up with demand. What looks like a normal warehouse in North Kansas City now...
Independence School District gives the thumbs-up to switching to a 4-day week
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Officials with the Independence School District have approved a huge change that will begin as early as next fall. The school board voted Tuesday night to approve moving to a four-day school week. With this change, students and some staff will have Mondays off. School days...
Photos show damage to U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber after emergency landing
WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, Mo. — U.S. Air Force officials confirm a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber was damaged after an emergency landing at Whiteman Air Force Base over the weekend. Officials said the aircraft "experienced an in-flight malfunction during routine operations" on Saturday. The plane was damaged after an...
KCPS Board hosts first town hall meeting for superintendent search
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The search is on for the next leader of the Kansas City Public Schools District. The district and JG, the consulting firm in charge of the search, are having community town hall meetings to get feedback on who the district’s new superintendent needs to be.
Rainy impacts Tuesday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rainy impacts this morning with occasional lightning strikes and rumbles. Rain will end around noon in more spots with sunshine breaking out toward the end of the day. Wind gusts up to 40 mph. Rainfall amounts 0.5’’ to 1.0’’. High 56. Colder Wednesday and windy. Sunshine in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High 41. Cloudy, blustery and colder Thursday. High 36. Mostly cloudy, blustery… and even colder Friday. High 32. Cold will be the central theme over the weekend through at least the middle of next week. Lows in the teens and 20s with highs in the 20s and 30s with morning wind chills in the single numbers and teens.
Residents frustrated with long lines to pay property taxes after increase
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Jackson County, Missouri, residents are lining up to pay their property taxes before the end of the year. But many are frustrated by more than just their bill. Those lines? They're longer than usual. Visiting the Jackson County Collections Department website for information on your personal...
