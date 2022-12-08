KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rainy impacts this morning with occasional lightning strikes and rumbles. Rain will end around noon in more spots with sunshine breaking out toward the end of the day. Wind gusts up to 40 mph. Rainfall amounts 0.5’’ to 1.0’’. High 56. Colder Wednesday and windy. Sunshine in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High 41. Cloudy, blustery and colder Thursday. High 36. Mostly cloudy, blustery… and even colder Friday. High 32. Cold will be the central theme over the weekend through at least the middle of next week. Lows in the teens and 20s with highs in the 20s and 30s with morning wind chills in the single numbers and teens.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO