Cass County, MO

KMBC.com

Two people shot and killed early Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are looking for someone who shot and killed two people at an apartment complex near E. 6th St. & Olive St. early Tuesday morning. It happened just after midnight. Police were called to the apartment complex and found one victim outside...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Man killed in crash on I-435 in Overland Park, Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park, Kansas Police Department has released the identity of the man killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 435 Saturday. Officers were called to the area near 119th and I-435 Saturday to investigate a crash involving three vehicles. Witnesses told officers one vehicle...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

Man killed in early-morning Independence shooting

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a homicide in the area of S. Brentwood Ave. and 46th St. Officers say they got a call about the shooting at around 2 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived on scene, they found the victim, a man, shot to death inside an apartment.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KMBC.com

Overland Park neighborhood raising funds for Salvation Army

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Salvation Army is concerned with a big drop in donations this year. Officials sayred kettle donations are down 30 percent. But one Overland Park, Kansas, neighborhood is hoping its annual tradition can make a big difference. For the past several years, as Christmas approaches,...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

Salvation Army says donations are down 30% from 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Salvation Army needs your help this holiday season. It says donations are down 30 percent from last year. The nonprofit group says rising costs of everyday necessities mean that every donation is even more critical. There is still plenty of time to help. "We...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KC mom turns recipe need into booming 'schrooming' business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local stay-at-home mom became a successful entrepreneur all because she couldn’t find a specific ingredient for cooking. So, she decided to grow her own. Now she can’t keep up with demand. What looks like a normal warehouse in North Kansas City now...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Rainy impacts Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rainy impacts this morning with occasional lightning strikes and rumbles. Rain will end around noon in more spots with sunshine breaking out toward the end of the day. Wind gusts up to 40 mph. Rainfall amounts 0.5’’ to 1.0’’. High 56. Colder Wednesday and windy. Sunshine in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High 41. Cloudy, blustery and colder Thursday. High 36. Mostly cloudy, blustery… and even colder Friday. High 32. Cold will be the central theme over the weekend through at least the middle of next week. Lows in the teens and 20s with highs in the 20s and 30s with morning wind chills in the single numbers and teens.
KANSAS CITY, MO

