Read full article on original website
Related
Kentucky's Mitch McConnell Voted Against Interracial Marriage & His Wife Is Asian American
The members of the U.S. Senate voted on Wednesday to move forward with a federal protection of same-sex and interracial marriage into law. Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky was one of the many voters who chose to vote against it. Interestingly, white male Senator McConnell is in an interracial marriage,...
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Is Facing Calls To Resign Amid KKK and Black Santa Controversy
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is in hot water and facing intense pushback for comments he made earlier this week about a Black Santa, the KKK, and the Ashley Madison dating site. According to The Hill, the controversial remarks came during a hearing on the case “303 Creative v. Elenis,”...
Kimmel Says McConnell Voted Down Marriage Bill Because He’s ‘In an Interracial Marriage – That’s Why He’s Against It’ (Video)
Jimmy Kimmel’s riff on the Senate’s passing of the historic Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday was met with applause, laughter and groans Wednesday as the late night host took a bit of a jab at Kentucky Senator and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. “The Senate last night passed...
Trump rips the Supreme Court as 'nothing more than a political body' after they ruled against him, even though he appointed 3 justices of the conservative majority
Trump criticized the Supreme Court but the high court, and Roe v. Wade's reversal, is often held up by the GOP as one of his greatest accomplishments.
Clarence Thomas accuser Anita Hill recalls Supreme Court scandal as 'surreal'
Anita Hill recalled her testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee as she accused then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment as “surreal,” pointing to the lack of precedence at the time as a daunting experience.
U.S. Supreme Court to consider prohibition on encouraging illegal immigration
Dec 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a bid by President Joe Biden's administration to revive a federal law that makes it a criminal offense to encourage illegal immigration after it was struck down by a lower court as a violation of free speech rights.
Black voters in Louisiana ‘embarrassed’ by state’s failure to pass anti-slavery amendment
Black voters in Louisiana are confused. Many are embarrassed. Some are angry. All seem to be concerned about how their state is being perceived after a constitutional amendment to eliminate slavery and forced indentured servitude failed to pass in the November election. That may be, in part, because the lawmaker...
Two Florida Supreme Court Justices Face Possibility Of Disqualification From Cases
Two Florida Supreme Court justices face the possibility of disqualification from cases challenging the eligibility of candidates to become judges on revamped state appeals courts. Justices John Couriel and Charles Canady served as references for candidates seeking seats on the new 6th District Court of
BBC
Respect for Marriage Act: Why interracial marriage is also in the bill
The US House of Representatives has passed a landmark same-sex marriage protection bill that is being billed as a major breakthrough for LGBT couples. The Respect for Marriage Act already passed the Senate with a 61-36 vote last week. It now heads to US President Joe Biden to be signed into law.
U.S. Supreme Court could entrench power of Kansas, Missouri lawmakers to gerrymander
The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments over the independent legislature theory. “It’s a horrifying theory,” said Missouri state Rep. Peter Merideth, a St. Louis Democrat.
Alito's mentions of Ashley Madison and children wearing KKK costumes cap an awkward Supreme Court day
As the Supreme Court gathered for more than two hours on Monday to discuss whether a graphic designer can refuse to do business with same-sex couples, the justices somehow strayed into dueling hypotheticals concerning Black and White Santas and dating websites.
NY1
Federal appeals court reinstates key provisions of New York concealed carry law
A three-judge panel on Tuesday moved to reinstate the enforcement of multiple provisions of New York's concealed carry law amid an ongoing legal challenge that has turned into a seesaw battle over injunctions. The development at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit means the enforcement of the...
Washington Examiner
Cheating spouses, black Santa, KKK: Supreme Court justices dive into wild hypothetical arguments in free speech case
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Monday in a case about whether a custom webpage designer who disagrees with LGBT marriage can refuse to create a website for a same-sex couple if the service itself constitutes a form of compelled speech, diving into a range of wild and surprising hypothetical arguments by the justices.
Justice Alito weirdly jokes that 'You do see a lot of Black children in Ku Klux Klan outfits all the time' while debating a free speech case and talking about Santa photos
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito made a weird joke during oral arguments in a free speech case Monday.
Michigan Supreme Court Affirms Dismissal of 2020 Antrim Co. Elections Case
On Friday, the Michigan Supreme Court refused to take up a case claiming that individuals could personally request election audits. The denial from the Court means the previous dismissal of William Bailey v Antrim County will stand. “This order is the final word in this case on the legitimacy and...
POINT OF VIEW: Case from N.C. should never have made it to the Supreme Court
EDITOR'S NOTE: The New York Times editorial board is a group of opinion journalists whose views are informed by expertise, research, debate and certain longstanding values. It is separate from the newsroom. “The most important case for American democracy” in the nation’s history — that’s how former appeals court Judge...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado free speech case heard at SCOTUS, state Supreme Court takes on taxation cases | COURT CRAWL
Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments this morning in another case out of Colorado about the collision between the rights of LGBTQ customers and of proprietors who do not wish to create pro-LGBTQ "speech," and the state Supreme Court has also agreed to hear a chunk of the sprawling property tax litigation currently unfolding across Colorado.
Judge Tosses Texas’ First Abortion ‘Bounty Hunter’ Case
The first test of Texas’ controversial anti-abortion law Senate Bill 8 ended with a fizzle on Thursday, when a judge dismissed the case against a San Antonio abortion provider citing a lack of proof of injury, as required by the state constitution. The law effectively allows private citizens to sue anyone found to have had an abortion after 2021 within the state for damages north of $10,000. But the case brought forward by Chicagoan Felipe Gomez against Dr. Alan Braid, who admitted via a Washington Post op-ed that he had broken the most extreme abortion ban in the country, decided that more was needed to convict even an admittedly guilty party. “It doesn’t necessarily stop other people from filing SB 8 lawsuits,” said Marc Hearron, senior counsel for the Center for Reproductive Rights, according to the Houston Chronicle. “But what we expect is other courts, following this judge’s lead, would say if you weren’t injured, if you’re just a stranger trying to enforce SB 8, courts are going to reject your claims because you don’t have standing.”Read it at Houston Chronicle
Same-sex marriage and LGBTQ protections at center of another Supreme Court case
WASHINGTON — To Lorie Smith, her lawsuit is a free speech crusade. To her opponents, it's an effort to weaken laws aimed at combating LGBTQ discrimination. A conservative evangelical Christian who opposes same-sex marriage and runs a business in Colorado designing websites, including for nuptials, Smith sued the state because she would like to accept customers planning opposite-sex weddings but reject requests made by same-sex couples wanting the same service.
MSNBC
Supreme Court's redistricting case is a threat to democracy
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court will hear oral argument in Moore v. Harper, through which North Carolina’s Republican legislators are fighting to protect an “aggressively gerrymandered congressional map” thrown out by that state’s Supreme Court on constitutional grounds. But while the case is, on its face,...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
70K+
Followers
76K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0