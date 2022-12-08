Read full article on original website
I Am Telling You The Truth
5d ago
They don't need a parade. They need services. Show them you appreciate their service by providing the services honorably discharge members deserve.
WCTV
Bria Scott of Rickards High School awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union “Teacher of the Month”
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Bria Scott of Rickards High School was selected as WCTV and Envision Credit Union’s teacher of the month!. Scott has been a varying exceptionality teacher at Rickards for three years, and she couldn’t help but wipe away tears when WCTV and Envision Credit Union surprised her with the award.
WCTV
North Florida Wildlife Center welcomes first sloth
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The North Florida Wildlife Center is welcoming a new addition to its organization: a two-toed sloth named Sid. Sid is a year-and-a-half old and is the first resident sloth in the Big Bend area. The director of the wildlife center says Sid loves broccoli and has...
jacksoncountyfl.gov
PRESS RELEASE: New Board Chairmen
CONTACT: Dylan Bass / Public Communications Officer. Jackson County, FL. – Jackson County BOCC elects its Chairman and Vice Chairman for two-year terms. A member may serve multiple terms in these seats but must be reappointed in two-year increments. The role of Commission Chairman is to preside at all BOCC meetings, preserving order and decorum. In the absence of the Chair, the Vice Chair presides.
WCTV
Leon Co. Schools raising concerns over state in LGBTQ+ guidelines
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna Monday said he received a letter from the Florida Department of Education calling for them to edit LGBTQ+ guidelines’ parental notification policy. Hanna said the school came out with their guidelines this year but said that sensitive information, such...
WCTV
In the spotlight: Parker demonstrates how to make cheddar sausage biscuits
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Parker shared her Cheddar Sausage Balls recipe on Saturday’s Good Morning Show. 1 package Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix or any brand. In the bowl, combine biscuit mix and seasoning packet, sausage, cream cheese, and cheddar cheese. Mix until everything is incorporated. Shape the...
WCTV
Shooting in Tallahassee leaves one person with injuries
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot inside his apartment Monday evening, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. A Watch Commander with TPD told WCTV it happened on the 2400 block of Jackson Bluff Road at the Boulevard Apartment Complex around 6:40 p.m. Monday.
WCTV
Man recovering after weekend shooting in Frenchtown neighborhood
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was recovering after he was shot Saturday night, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. Officers were dispatched to Dover Street around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, and found the man with injuries, TPD said on Monday. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
WCTV
From heat to normal: Cooler temperatures on the way after a warm start to December
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As December (and meteorological fall) started, it didn’t quite feel like the 12th month of the year. Temperatures were well above normal in the Southeast – including the Big Bend and South Georgia. The average temperatures for Tallahassee and Valdosta were at or over...
Staffing agencies and leaders offer support for former Trulieve Employees
At least 50 employees were laid off at Trulieve locations in Gadsden and Jefferson counties. The company says the layoffs were due to consolidating from its merger.
WCTV
Connected Kitchens Strawberry Cheesecake candy cane
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In preparation for the holidays, if you’re looking for a simple yet sweet treat to bring to the party this recipe is for you. What you’ll need is a pack of Pillsbury Crescent roll dough in the original flavor. One can of Duncan Hines Simply strawberry or raspberry pie filling and topping, and one tub of Philadelphia No-Bake cheesecake filling, or you can use the individual mini cheesecake crumble snack size containers.
TPD investigating shooting on Delaware Street
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that took place Saturday night on Delaware Street.
WCTV
Update: No criminal charges in fatal Appleyard Drive crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly two months after a man was hit by a car and later died near Lively Technical College, no criminal charges are expected. The Tallahassee Police Department released an update Monday, indicating that investigators and the State Attorney’s Office determined there was not enough evidence to “substantiate a criminal charge in this case.”
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Emergency Management Advises of Severe Thunderstorms for Western Panhandle
There is now a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms for counties west and northwest of Jefferson County, Florida. Meanwhile, a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms exists one to two counties outside of the Slight Risk Wednesday evening until Thursday afternoon. The main threat is locally damaging wind, but there may...
WCTV
Accident involving pedestrian shuts down part of Capital Circle NE
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police confirmed an accident involving a pedestrian shut down part of Capital Circle NE near FCI late Saturday night. Police said the call came in at 11:27 p.m., involving an adult male. All lanes of Capital Circle NE from Industrial Plaza to Joel Brown Dr. were blocked for roughly one hour, according to TPD.
Florida medical marijuana operator Trulieve faces lawsuit over employee layoffs
The company said it was 'consolidating redundant positions' after a merger last year.
WALB 10
Thomasville man arrested for chasing kids, adults with a knife
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been charged after witnesses told police he chased them and their children with a knife Sunday night. Jalen Morrow, 24, was charged with aggravated assault. The incident happened around 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Glenwood Drive. As police were on their...
WCTV
‘Very, very concerning’: local activists react to FBI hate crime report
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An FBI report released Monday is painting an unclear picture of the state of hate crimes in the U.S. The report found that nearly 9,000 people were victims of a hate crime in 2021. But the actual number is likely much higher. Only 65% of law...
WCTV
Family looks for answers nearly two months after violent laundromat attack in Pelham
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Thomasville man said he is lucky to be alive after surviving an attempted robbery and assault outside a laundromat in Pelham. It’s nearing two months since the late October incident, and Pelham police say there’s no one in custody. Wayne Davis doesn’t remember...
DB target Edwin Joseph wins State Championship in Tallahassee then enjoys official visit with Florida State
TALLAHASSEE -- Chaminade Madonna (Fla.) three-star defensive back Edwin Joseph was in Tallahassee on Thursday night -- but not for his Florida State official visit. Him and his squad traveled up to Tallahassee for their state championship game -- which they won 48-14 over Clearwater Central Catholic. After the big win, Joseph made his way to his hotel to begin his FSU official.
Ex-employee files lawsuit after layoffs at Gadsden, Jefferson Co. Trulieve sites
A federal class action lawsuit was filed by a former employee of a cannabis dispensary company that employed workers in Quincy, Midway and Monticello.
Comments / 5