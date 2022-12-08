ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Police identify homicide victim as 22-year-old Independence man

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - As the search for a suspected shooter continues, police have released the name of a homicide victim. Officers stated 22-year-old Robert Butler, Jr. of Independence, Missouri, was found shot to death Sunday morning in the 4600 block of South Brentwood Avenue. When police drove to the...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Maryville Officers Arrest Suspect on Stalking Allegations

MARYVILLE, MO – A Kansas City man is in custody in Nodaway County after he was alleged to have threatened to shoot another man in Maryville. The incident is reported to have taken place late Saturday night. According to the Maryville Department of Public Safety, officers took a report of the threats.
MARYVILLE, MO
KCTV 5

East side double shooting leaves 2 men dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An apartment shooting on Kansas City’s east side killed two men early Tuesday morning. Officers were called around 12:20 a.m. to an apartment on Olive Street, just south of East Sixth Street, in reference to a shooting call. There they found a gunshot victim just outside of an apartment, and another victim just inside. Both men were unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

Reward offered in search for 2 KC-area fugitives

CASS COUNTY —Two inmates who escaped Monday from the jail in Cass County, Missouri south of Kansas City are still missing, according FBI. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 each for information that leads directly to the capture of 33-year-old Trevor Sparks and 43-year-old Sergio Perez- Martinez.
CASS COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Three Atchison, KS Residents Arrested For THC Wax And Weed In Platte County

A trio of 20-somethings from Atchison, Kansas were arrested late Monday in Platte County for possession of THC wax and felony levels of marijuana. According to the arrest report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, the arrests happened at 10:32 Tuesday night in Platte County. Arrested were 21-year-old Jonnathan Giles, 23-year-old Stephanie A, McBride, and 23-year-old Cheyenne T. McCloskey, all three from Atchison, Kansas.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joe Man Pleads Guilty In Fatal St. Joe Crash

A St. Joseph man has entered a guilty plea to charges stemming from a crash on the Belt Highway in St. Joseph that took the life of a woman and her unborn child. The Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says 30-year-old Steven Ayala pleaded guilty to a charge of class B felony driving while intoxicated causing the death of another. He will now face a sentence of 5 to 15 years in prison.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kggfradio.com

SERT Team Assists IPD in Arrest

The Independence Police Department calls for emergency response backup in an arrest of an Independence man. Saturday just before noon, IPD requested assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team. IPD Officers responded to the scene in reference to Kyle Harris, who had felony aggravated offender registration warrants....
INDEPENDENCE, MO
kchi.com

Weekend Arrests By The Highway Patrol

Four arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol. 23-year-old Dylan M Weber of Kansas City was arrested in Caldwell County at about 12:41 pm for alleged failure to display valid plates and on a Ray county warrant for alleged failure to display valid plates. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center pending the posting of bond.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man jailed for alleged domestic battery

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for an alleged violent crime. On Sunday, police arrested 52-year-old Marlin R. Thomas, Jr. of Atchison, in the 1200 block South 6th Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He remains in custody on requested charges of domestic battery, bodily harm.
ATCHISON, KS

