KMBC.com
Armed and dangerous: FBI offers additional reward for capture of Cass County fugitives
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — The FBI is adding to the pot with regard for a reward for information leading to the capture of two federal fugitives whoescaped from a Kansas City-area jail. The fugitives, 43-year-old Sergio Perez-Martinez and 33-year-old Trevor Scott Sparks, broke out of the Cass County Jail a...
KCPD investigates double homicide near Olive Street
Kansas City Police say two men were shot and killed a couple blocks west of East 6th Street and Prospect Avenue early Tuesday morning.
KCTV 5
Police identify homicide victim as 22-year-old Independence man
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - As the search for a suspected shooter continues, police have released the name of a homicide victim. Officers stated 22-year-old Robert Butler, Jr. of Independence, Missouri, was found shot to death Sunday morning in the 4600 block of South Brentwood Avenue. When police drove to the...
Kansas City man sentenced to prison in girlfriend’s murder
Dmarius Bozeman has been sentenced to prison for the deadly shooting of his girlfriend Khasheme Strother in 2021.
Assistant manager helped man rob her KC Family Dollar Store
KANSAS CITY – A Kansas City man has been convicted by a trial jury of the armed robbery of a Family Dollar store with the assistance of the store’s assistant manager, according to the United State's Attorney. Delshawn Lemons, 27, was found guilty on Wednesday, Dec. 7, of...
KCTV 5
Relatives of man killed in KCMO on Saturday ask for tips to help solve case
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Family members want justice after someone shot and killed a man outside of his home around 4 a.m. on Saturday near 107th and Newton. Relatives say Tyler Wallace was kind, hardworking and a peacemaker for their family. “He was just standing on his porch after...
northwestmoinfo.com
Maryville Officers Arrest Suspect on Stalking Allegations
MARYVILLE, MO – A Kansas City man is in custody in Nodaway County after he was alleged to have threatened to shoot another man in Maryville. The incident is reported to have taken place late Saturday night. According to the Maryville Department of Public Safety, officers took a report of the threats.
KCTV 5
East side double shooting leaves 2 men dead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An apartment shooting on Kansas City’s east side killed two men early Tuesday morning. Officers were called around 12:20 a.m. to an apartment on Olive Street, just south of East Sixth Street, in reference to a shooting call. There they found a gunshot victim just outside of an apartment, and another victim just inside. Both men were unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Reward offered in search for 2 KC-area fugitives
CASS COUNTY —Two inmates who escaped Monday from the jail in Cass County, Missouri south of Kansas City are still missing, according FBI. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 each for information that leads directly to the capture of 33-year-old Trevor Sparks and 43-year-old Sergio Perez- Martinez.
KCMO man sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting, killing mother of 3
A Kansas City, Missouri, man will spend 30 years in prison for shooting a mother of three inside her home in February 2021.
Questions about how legalizing marijuana could impact police hiring
Kansas City Police Department is beginning to discuss how to handle marijuana legalization and hiring for open positions in the department.
northwestmoinfo.com
Three Atchison, KS Residents Arrested For THC Wax And Weed In Platte County
A trio of 20-somethings from Atchison, Kansas were arrested late Monday in Platte County for possession of THC wax and felony levels of marijuana. According to the arrest report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, the arrests happened at 10:32 Tuesday night in Platte County. Arrested were 21-year-old Jonnathan Giles, 23-year-old Stephanie A, McBride, and 23-year-old Cheyenne T. McCloskey, all three from Atchison, Kansas.
Kansas City police start new Community Engagement division
The Kansas City Police Department will create a new Community Engagement Division, Interim Chief Joseph Mabin announced Monday.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Man Pleads Guilty In Fatal St. Joe Crash
A St. Joseph man has entered a guilty plea to charges stemming from a crash on the Belt Highway in St. Joseph that took the life of a woman and her unborn child. The Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says 30-year-old Steven Ayala pleaded guilty to a charge of class B felony driving while intoxicated causing the death of another. He will now face a sentence of 5 to 15 years in prison.
kggfradio.com
SERT Team Assists IPD in Arrest
The Independence Police Department calls for emergency response backup in an arrest of an Independence man. Saturday just before noon, IPD requested assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team. IPD Officers responded to the scene in reference to Kyle Harris, who had felony aggravated offender registration warrants....
kchi.com
Weekend Arrests By The Highway Patrol
Four arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol. 23-year-old Dylan M Weber of Kansas City was arrested in Caldwell County at about 12:41 pm for alleged failure to display valid plates and on a Ray county warrant for alleged failure to display valid plates. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center pending the posting of bond.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police: Teen who went missing during work shift found safe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Andrea McNeely has been found and is safe. Thank you to everyone who shared her information. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for help to find a teen who went missing during a shift at work Sunday and never made it home.
Kansas man jailed for alleged domestic battery
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for an alleged violent crime. On Sunday, police arrested 52-year-old Marlin R. Thomas, Jr. of Atchison, in the 1200 block South 6th Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He remains in custody on requested charges of domestic battery, bodily harm.
KMOV
Kansas City ordinance outlines proposed slave reparations for Black residents
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A year and a half after Mayor Quinton Lucas pledged to establish a pilot program for reparations for Black Kansas City residents, a recently-filed ordinance outlines how the proposal would move forward. Ordinance # 220966, sponsored by Councilmember Melissa Robinson, states it is “expressing apologies...
‘A senseless act’: Man killed in wrong-way crash on I-435 in Overland Park
The Overland Park Police Department is investigating a wrong-way crash that left one-person dead Saturday night on Interstate 435.
